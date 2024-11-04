We finally have an idea of when Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will open its doors to the public. Unfortunately, fans have a while to wait; Actor Robert Picardo revealed the news in an interview on Ontario public television station TVO's program The Agenda.

Picardo was in Toronto shooting Starfleet Academy on the Star Trek Stage; he will reprise his role as the holographic Doctor, who he first played on all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager, in the new series. When asked when the series would be released, he said "I've heard early 2026". Picardo was short on new details on Starfleet Academy - he noted that his NDA was longer than his IMDb page - but noted that he was "having a ball" revisiting the character he first played in 1995. Picardo also talked about the enduring nature of the franchise, and his positive experiences with the fandom. He also discussed how he initially auditioned for the part of alien chef Neelix on Voyager, but ended up playing the Doctor instead after dropping a little DeForest Kelley-inspired ad lib in his audition; Neelix went to Picardo's friend Ethan Phillips, and Picardo expressed his gratitude for missing out on the character's lengthy prosthetic makeup sessions.

What Do We Know About 'Starfleet Academy'?