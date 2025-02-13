School's out for Starfleet Academy. The newest series in the Star Trek franchise wrapped its first season of filming at Toronto's Star Trek Stage. Two of the series' cast members marked the occasion with social media posts.

Zoë Steiner shared a selection of pictures on Instagram, waving goodbye to the stage and displaying a souvenir pennant given to cast and crew for the show's first season; she also discusses the series' six months of sometimes twelve-hour days, which have earned them a well-deserved rest until season two. Bella Shepard also posted to Facebook, showing off the cast and crew jackets and sharing a brief clip of the show's teenage cast horsing around with Tig Notaro. So far, we have no idea when the series will be released, given the extensive post-production time required for the effects-intensive Star Trek series. However, cast member Robert Picardo speculated that the series was aiming for a release on Paramount+ in early 2026.

What Is 'Starfleet Academy' About?