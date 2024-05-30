The Big Picture Star Trek: Starfleet Academy set in 32nd century to reflect the uncertain times faced by current generation of young people.

The series focuses on the first class back after 100 years, inheriting a galaxy recovering from cataclysm, with exploration as primary goal.

Show will be optimistic, fun, funny, and emotional, with filming set to begin this summer and Holly Hunter cast in a key role.

As revealed in a Collider interview with Doug Jones, the upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series will take place in the same 32nd-century time frame as the final three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery - and now we know why. In a new Los Angeles Times interview, executive producer Alex Kurtzman reveals that he wanted the circumstances of Starfleet Academy's new cadets to more accurately capture the spirit of the times we live in.

In the interview, Kurtzman talks about the uncertain future the current generation of young people is facing, including his own seventeen-year-old son, and how he wants the new Paramount+ series to reflect that: "My thinking was, if we set Starfleet Academy in the halcyon days of the Federation where everything was fine, it’s not going to speak to what kids are going through right now." He goes on to note that the characters of Starfleet Academy will be "the first class back after over 100 years, and they are coming into a world that is only beginning to recover from a cataclysm — which was the Burn, as established on Star Trek: Discovery, where the Federation was greatly diminished. So they’re the first who’ll inherit, who’ll re-inherit, the task of exploration as a primary goal." However, he goes on to note that it will be "an incredibly optimistic show, an incredibly fun show; it’s a very funny show, and it’s a very emotional show."

What Happened in 'Star Trek's 32nd Century?

Centuries after the events depicted in earlier Star Trek series, the galaxy-spanning Federation continued to grow and thrive; however, when a dilithium-mutated Kelpian alien witnessed the death of his mother, his resulting emotional outburst led to most of the galaxy's dilithium beoming instantly inert, resulted in the destruction of thousands of starships and the deaths of millions. In the wake of the Burn, Starfleet and the Federation were shattered; a number of planets departed the organization and became more insular, including Earth, formerly the site of the Federation's headquarters, and Ni'Var, the homeworld of the now-united Vulcan and Romulan races. However, with the arrival of the USS Discovery in the 32nd century, equipped with an experimental "spore drive" that allowed it to travel without dilithium, the source of the Burn was discovered, and warp travel resumed, allowing the Federation to begin rebuilding, even reopening Starfleet Academy.

So far, we don't know much about Starfleet Academy, which will begin filming on Toronto's Star Trek Stage this summer. However, we do know that the Chancellor and Captain of the titular academic institution will be played by Oscar-winner Holly Hunter, whose casting was announced last week.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will begin filming later this year; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.