In the months since Star Trek: Lower Decks came to an end, it's been a fairly quiet time for Star Trek fans, with Section 31 arriving with more of a whimper than a bang. However, this weekend at the Indiana Comic Convention, fans got a fresh update on the highly anticipated Starfleet Academy series coming to Paramount+ sometime late this year or early next year. During a Star Trek panel hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub and featuring The Next Generation alums Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Denise Crosby, Frakes was able to tease a bit about the upcoming series while being mindful of spoilers under the watchful eye of Paramount.

"Well, first of all, it's got movie stars in it, which I think is a great idea," said Frakes, hyping up the Oscar-nominated caliber of the cast. "Holly Hunter is in it, Paul Giamatti is in it." When the fans in attendance understandably cheered in response, Frakes said, "Right? That's exactly the response I think CBS is looking for. Holly— they're both fabulous. I didn't have the privilege of directing Paul." He continued, saying:

"[Robert] Picardo's in it, Tig Notaro’s in it. [Audience cheers] Right? I love Tig. But it has the most massive set of any Star Trek ever. There's also a spaceship on the show, which I think, I hope that's not a fucking secret. I have been known—I’ve had a bad experience with oversharing, and I hope that wasn't an overshare, but it's fabulous. The sets are great. The scripts are— they're funny, which is always helpful on Star Trek."

'Starfleet Academy' Is For Hardcore Star Trek Fans

With the series set at Starfleet Academy, much of the cast — the aforementioned movie stars excluded, of course — will be playing teens and young adults. With this in mind, Weintraub asked Frakes whether the show is aimed at a younger audience or more at Star Trek's existing fanbase. "Oh, it’s much more hardcore Star Trek fans," said Frakes. "It's, you know, it happens to be [at] Starfleet Academy, there are young people in it, but the movie stars run the— it's a show about…" Crosby chimed in with "movie stars in space," before Frakes started to explain Hunter's role, saying "Holly's the head of the… I can’t say—" We can confirm Hunter is playing the captain and chancellor of the Academy, which, luckily for Frakes, was announced alongside the news that she'd be joining the series. The actor/director trailed off in fear of crossing spoiler lines once more, but before the panel's audience took over asking questions he did confirm that "the whole first season's in the can."

While we do not know yet when to expect Starfleet Academy, with filming complete, we can hopefully expect more news soon, along with a release date for Strange New Worlds Season 3. Until then, you can stream most of the Star Trek universe on Paramount+, with Star Trek: Prodigy available on Netflix.