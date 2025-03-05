We're still a ways away from the premiere of the next installment in the Star Trek franchise: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Voyager cast member Robert Picardo, who will be reprising his role as The Doctor, revealed last year that it's expected sometime in 2026. Now, on Collider Ladies Night with Perri Nemiroff, Tatiana Maslany talked about her experience with the upcoming Star Trek series while promoting her new horror movie, The Monkey. Maslany spoke about what it was like to work with some of the cast, including Kerrice Brooks (My Old Ass), Holly Hunter, and Paul Giamatti.

"Oh my god, I love Kerrice! Kerrice is unbelievable. The whole cast, the whole set is people not like Kerrice—Kerrice is obviously very unique; no one’s like her—but everyone is such a great character. There's so much heart in the show. I had such a blast working on it. Holly Hunter is my hero. I couldn't believe I got to work with her. Broadcast News is, again, one of those performances that is just beyond. Paul Giamatti is a total delight."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will also feature Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner, and Sandro Rosta, as well as Gina Yashere. Oded Fehr, Tig Notaro, and Mary Wiseman will all be reprising their existing Star Trek roles from Discovery. Maslany's role was announced last year at San Diego Comic-Con, and she will be a recurring character. We know that the show will be set in the 32nd Century, after the academy has been shuttered due to an incident called The Burn. When it reopens, so does the opportunity for young minds eager to learn and explore the stars. Filming wrapped in February 2025, as shared by Steiner on Instagram, posing in front of a picture of the Star Trek stage in Toronto.

'Starfleet Academy' Made Tatiana Maslany a Trekkie