Ahead of the release of the much anticipated second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+ is hyping fans for another round of adventure. The first season was highly appreciated by fans and critics for its episodic storytelling, having a different tone in each episode as well as the portrayal of younger versions of iconic characters. Now to prepare fans for the return to the USS Enterprise, the streamer has released new images from season 2 (via Comicbook).

The new images give us a good look at Jess Bush as Chapel and Christina Chong as La'an as they seem engaged in a deep conversation. Another one sees Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Spock (Ethan Peck) curiously looking at something or someone, and it seems like they are somewhere they shouldn’t be. We get another image of Spock with Anson Mount’s Captain Pike, and another interior shot of the Enterprise gives us a good look at Mitchell (Rong Fu), Erica (Melissa Navia), and Spock. Another image sees Spock, Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Chapel, and Uhura standing in the ruins of some strange world.

What to Expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2

Season 1 of the series is a masterpiece that seamlessly combines nostalgic elements from Star Trek: The Original Series with modern techniques, which was further elevated by its performance and direction. Expect no less from the second season as the show returns with its episodic storytelling, with a distinct tone and genre for each episode. Many cliffhangers will be resolved in the upcoming season, like what exactly happened to Number One.

The premiere episode ‘The Broken Circle’ will see Spock taking matters into his own hands after a distress call from Lt. Noonien-Singh. We will see him disobeying orders and taking the U.S.S. Enterprise and the crew into disputed space, risking renewed hostilities with the Klingons in a bid to help others. Furthermore, this season will also have the epic crossover we all have been waiting for as Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, who play Ensign Beckett Mariner and Ensign Brad Boimler respectively in the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks will make their live-action debut.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners while Season 2's directors include Chris Fisher, Amanda Row, Eduardo Sánchez, Dan Liu, Jonathan Frakes, and Valerie Weiss. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15. You can check out the new images below:

