Nyota Uhura and Christine Chapel are back in action with phasers at the ready in a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Chapel actor Jess Bush shared the image of her posing with co-star Celia Rose Gooding on Instagram. The image also teases a new look for Uhura on the Paramount+ science fiction series' hotly anticipated third season.

In the new picture, Gooding sports a longer hairstyle, closer to that worn by Nichelle Nichols, who originated the role; the previous two seasons had seen her with a shorter haircut. Season three promises to have some major developments for Chapel, as well - Roger Korby, her fiancé from the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "What Are Little Girls Made Of?", will have a recurring role on the upcoming season, where he'll be played by Cillian O'Sullivan. The season was filmed at Toronto's Star Trek Stage earlier this year, after a break between seasons that was extended by last year's dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes; while that stage is now occupied by the production of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Gooding, Bush, and company will return there next spring for season four.

What Do We Know About 'Strange New Worlds' Season Three?

The upcoming season will pick up right where last season's cliffhanger finale left off - with the Enterprise under attack by the Gorn, a race of hostile reptilian aliens. Presumably, it will also address the fate of recurring character Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), who we last saw having been infected with a seemingly fatal dose of Gorn larvae. The series will be getting a new addition, in the form of beloved Original Series character Montgomery "Scotty" Scott; he first appeared on the series in the season finale, played by Scottish actor Martin Quinn. The season will also include a murder mystery episode, directed by Star Trek stalwart Jonathan Frakes. Our first tease of the season came at this year's San Diego Comic Con, where a clip of an upcoming episode in which several crew members are transformed into Vulcans was revealed.

Although Strange New Worlds won't be back for some time, there's plenty of Star Trek coming to Paramount+ in the meantime. Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth and final season will premiere on October 24, while the streaming-original movie, Star Trek: Section 31, will bow on the streamer in early 2025.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere its third season on Paramount+ next year. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.