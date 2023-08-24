The Big Picture On Star Trek Day, September 8, CBS will air the first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that traces its origins back to the beginning of the franchise.

Strange New Worlds features Captain Christopher Pike and his crew, who were introduced in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery and proved popular enough to have their own series.

The show's second season ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the fate of the Enterprise and its crew, but due to ongoing strikes, the release of the third season may be delayed.

The USS Enterprise is on its way back to network TV — for one day only. To celebrate Star Trek Day, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will air on CBS on September 8. As part of Star Trek Day, which commemorates the anniversary of Star Trek's first airing on NBC on September 8, 1966, Strange New Worlds will air the first two episodes of its first season on CBS. "Strange New Worlds", the pilot, will air at 8 PM ET, with the second episode, "Children of the Comet", following immediately after. Other Star Trek Day festivities include theatrical screenings of Star Trek: Lower Decks in selected cities, a special hosted by Lower Decks voice actor Jerry O'Connell, and a sale on Star Trek merchandise on StarTrek.com.

'Strange New Worlds': Boldly Going Back To The Beginning

One show of the fleet of Star Trek series to have launched on Paramount Plus since the franchise's revival in 2017, Strange New Worlds traces its origins back to the very beginning of the series. Star Trek's original pilot did not feature the iconic James T. Kirk as captain of the Enterprise, but another man, Christopher Pike, played by Jeffrey Hunter. When the show went to series, the character was replaced by William Shatner's Kirk. However, footage from the pilot was used later in the series, establishing Pike as Kirk's predecessor as Enterprise captain.

The second season of Star Trek: Discovery, which takes place before the original Star Trek series, reintroduced Pike and his crew, with Anson Mount playing Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, another character from the original pilot. They proved sufficiently popular that they were spun off into their own series, Strange New Worlds, which harkened back to the more episodic storytelling of the classic Star Trek series.

Image via Paramount+

Strange New Worlds recently concluded its second season with "Hegemony", which ended on a huge cliffhanger, with the Enterprise in imminent danger from the brutal reptilian Gorn — and Pike's lover, Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), having been infected with a deadly Gorn embryo. The series has been renewed for a third season, but with the AMPTP's unwillingness to end the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Trek fans will have to wait quite some time to find out the fate of the Enterprise and her crew.

Strange New Worlds' first two episodes will air on Star Trek Day, September 8, at 8 PM ET on CBS. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with the Strange New Worlds cast below.