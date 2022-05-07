Paramount+ is gearing up again to boldly go where no one has gone before with the premiere of the highly anticipated Star Trek: Discovery spin-off series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Set in the years prior to Star Trek: The Original Series, the show will explore the adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise under the leadership of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Pike was first introduced in The Original Series, along with Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), though the roles were originated by different actors. Strange New Worlds is set to introduce new characters as well, including La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

During this interview with Collider, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and Melissa Navi spoke about working on the bridge, getting to bring to life new characters, and how excited Gooding was to share Uhura with her Star Trek loving family. As with most of our interviews, you can choose to either read the interview below or watch it in the video player above!

COLLIDER: I guess my first question is, what was it like the first time that you all got to set foot on the bridge?

CHRISTINA CHONG: So the first time on the bridge was... It was an on-camera test for costumes and hair and makeup and everything. And I wasn't... Sorry, I wasn't a Star Trek fan, but stepping onto that bridge, suddenly made me realize how huge the franchise is and how loved it is. And I was like, having seen it on TV when my brother was watching, it was just... And being in that whole costume. I was just super in awe of everything around me; the lights and how huge it was. And, yeah. For me, it was, an incredible experience.

Melissa?

MELISSA NAVIA: When I stepped onto the bridge, I've been saying this because everyone's definitely like you step on, and you're just like... The set design did a wonderful job of upgrading the bridge that we all know, from the original series and from... Even if you have a cursory understanding of Star Trek, we know what it looks like. But for me, I stepped on, and I'm such a dork about these things. My first thought was like, "I have to fly this thing. How do I fly this thing? Bring me to my helm, let me figure out what's going on."

And I was like communicating with graphics people. I was communicating with people about the way the ship is built. I was learning about engines. I was YouTubing things. I was Googling how to fly a starship. I was like, "The fans will help me." So I was just very like... I took it in, and then I was like, "Let's get to work." And so every time you see me, I think I'm flying. And I think that helps the character for sure. So that was my thought going on to the bridge was like, "How do we fly this thing?"

Celia?

CELIA ROSE GOODING: Yeah. If Melissa was like the A+ student, I was definitely the class clown putting my hands on everything, touching stuff that I had no business doing. And I was like, in between takes, just walking around, looking at everyone's screen, seeing what's different, seeing what's the same. Walking on the bridge was... I come from a family of Trekkies. And so I knew very quickly of like, "Oh, this is incredibly recognizable and my grandma's going to freak out." And so it's incredible. I mean, it's the iconic bridge. It's 1701. It's that girl. And so it was really, really incredible. Even every day we step on the bridge, it feels like, for those first few moments, it feels like that first time.

And coming from a family of Trekkies, what is it like getting to tell them that you're playing Uhura?

GOODING: My family, they're like... I have family flying in, so they can watch it all together. It's a huge deal to my family. My family is incredibly supportive of my career as an artist. And because they grew up watching it in the '60s, they're like, "Oh no, we're going back to our roots." Everyone's putting on footy pajamas and popcorn and snacks and watching me. Thinking about it makes me very emotional, because I'm excited to do this for myself and for the fans, but most importantly, I'm excited to do this for my family.

Melissa and Christina, you both get to play new characters. What are the motivations for your characters?

NAVIA: Sure. For me, I'm just... Ortegas is having a blast. She represents what Starfleet is, in that it's highly, highly competent, and has an immense trust in all of her crew and in the adventure aspect of what star fleet does, and I think what Star Trek is. And so somebody before was saying that Ortegas kind of feels almost like an audience stand-in, is that she's having a blast just in the same way that the fans are. And they get to see this new character interacting with these legacy characters. And so in their interactions, you get to flesh out things from legacy characters you didn't realize before. And you also get to see her have this wonderful camaraderie with crew members in different parts of the ship, which I think is great. Ortegas is the one that you can hang out with. When she goes to work, she does that really well, but she can also kick back, have a drink, and we can talk about it. And so she's been a blast to play and that's, that's really thanks to the writers and the producers allowing me to infuse myself into Ortegas.

