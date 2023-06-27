Star Trek has captured audiences since the first episode premiered over 50 years ago. The series has spawned a number of other movies and series, most recently the 10th, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which follows the crew of the USS Enterprise as they explore the galaxy. The series is a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series and takes place about a decade prior and immediately after the events of Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery. Strange New Worlds has been well-received, with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has been renewed for a third season. New episodes stream on Paramount+ every Thursday.

Under the command of Captain Pike, Strange New Worlds features many familiar iconic members of the Enterprise crew with the actors reprising their roles, this time with more depth and backstory, such as Uhura and Spock. In addition, some characters who were featured only briefly originally are main characters now, like M'Benga and T'Pring. But it's also introduced audiences to a some great new characters, too.

10 Hemmer

Before he met his untimely end, Hemmer worked as chief engineer on the USS Enterprise, and as an Aenar, an Andorian subspecies, he was blind and telepathic. Near the end of Season 1, he sacrificed himself to save Nyota Uhura’s life during a Gorn attack and was replaced by Commander Pelia in Season 2. Hemmer was played by Bruce Horak, who is legally blind himself.

Hemmer is a brilliant and a bit of a curmudgeon, but that's what makes him so entertaining. And despite this, he committed the ultimate selfless act by sacrificing himself for Uhura. He proved to be an interesting character whose popularity grew throughout the season, yet in the end, audiences didn’t get enough time with him.

9 La'an Noonien-Singh

La'an Noonien-Singh is a new character who works as Chief of Security, and she’s been through a lot—her entire family, as well as their neighbors were killed in a Gorn attack on the SS Puget Sound. She’s also the granddaughter of famous villain Khan and, like him, is an Augment.

La’an is tough, and she doesn’t feel the need to be liked by the rest of the crew, but she’s a crucial, reliable member. She also bonds with Una over her ancestry and being an Augment, and audiences see a lighter side of her when the two play Enterprise Bingo instead of taking their shore leave.

8 T'Pring

T’Pring is a Vulcan engaged to Spock— in The Original Series, she appeared briefly, and she and Spock had been engaged since childhood, something she managed to get out of and choose someone else. She is played by Gia Sandhu.

Here, T’Pring and Spock have a genuine romance, although it has an expiration date—and it’s already unraveling as Spock is developing feelings for Chapel. And as with other familiar Strange New Worlds characters, the series is offering a deeper look at T’Pring. She is soft-spoken yet direct.

7 Nurse Christine Chapel

Nurse Christine Chapel first appeared in The Original Series. In Strange New Worlds, she participated in the Klingon war and helped created the technology to change human DNA to alien. In both series, she also has feelings for Spock. She is played by Jess Bush.

Chapel on Strange New Worlds is a significant and more interesting upgrade from the original character. She has a feisty side, and Bush’s portrayal in general is more lively. Some of her best scenes are ones she shares with Spock.

6 Erica Ortegas

Ortegas is a new character in the Star Trek universe and is the pilot of the Enterprise. She is based on a character from creator Gene Roddenberry’s pitch for the original series, and she is played by Melissa Navia.

Ortegas is a skilled pilot who has even invented her own maneuvers. She also gets along well with the rest of the crew and has great chemistry with them and is a prankster with a wonderful sense of humor infused with wit and sarcasm. Hopefully, Strange New Worlds will show more of her moving forward.

5 Nyota Uhura

Nyota Uhura is a Cadet working on the Enterprise through advanced placement. The groundbreaking role was played by Nichelle Nichols in the original series, and Celia Rose Gooding plays this younger version of Uhura in Strange New Worlds.

Strange New Worlds builds on Uhura’s backstory and characterization from the original Star Trek, giving her more depth and screen time now. Although she’s young and inexperienced, she’s intelligent and enthusiastic, and she's even able to connect with Hemmer. She may be using the Enterprise to cope with the tragic loss of her family, but she still proves she's capable.

4 Dr. Joseph M'Benga

M’Benga is the Enterprise’s Chief Medical Officer and yet another familiar character from The Original Series, played then by Booker Bradshaw. M’Benga was previously involved in the Klingon war and is now striving help his daughter, who is suffering from a rare terminal illness that has no cure. He is played by Babs Olusanmokun.

Strange New Worlds shows more of M’Benga. He is a skilled doctor and dedicated father—and while his devotion to his daughter and determination to save her is admirable, it sometimes clouds his judgment and leads him to make questionable decisions.

3 Spock

Spock is the Science Officer aboard the Enterprise, and he’s half-human, half-Vulcan, something he frequently struggles with and tries to reconcile—the human side in particular. He is played by Ethan Peck, who also played the character on Discovery.

Spock is an iconic character famously originated by Leonard Nimoy, and Peck inhabits him wonderfully. His logical, by-the-book approach can come off as cold, yet he still has strong relationships with the rest of the crew. And when he does let his emotions out to fight the Gorn, he struggles when he can’t reign them back in under his control and suffers from something very familiar to just about everyone else—stress.

2 Una Chin-Riley, Number One

Originally known for decades in the franchise only as Number One, Una Chin-Riley is Pike’s first officer, making her the second in command on the Enterprise. She is Illyrian, a race banned for their practice of genetic engineering, something she kept secret by forging her Starfleet papers. She was arrested for at the end of Season 1 and put on trial as Season 2 began. She is played by Rebecca Romijn, who also played her on Discovery.

Chin-Riley takes her job seriously and earns a reputation as “where fun goes to die.” She’s also respected by the crew, many of whom come to her defense as she stands trial, proof of the strong relationships she has with them. It's also revealed that she outed herself to Starfleet because she was tired of hiding her true identity, speaking to her integrity.

1 Captain Christopher Pike

Pike is the Commander of the Enterprise. Notably, he has gotten a look at what may be his inevitable future, in which he is horribly injured by radiation in an act of self-sacrifice, paving the way for Captain Kirk to take his place. Pike is played by Anson Mount, who also played the character on Discovery.

Pike is a popular character, with both audiences and his own crew. He has a strong sense of morals and a warm personality with a sense of humor, and he’s loyal, especially to Una Chin-Riley when it counts the most. However, he can be vulnerable. His relationship with Batel has at times distracted him—and his knowledge of his future impacts his judgment, as well.

