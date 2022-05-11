Collider is excited to share the first exclusive clip from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that just beamed down to us for the new episode premiering this week. "Children of the Comet" will see members of the U.S.S. Enterprise crew voyaging out on an away mission to investigate an ancient alien relic buried on a comet's icy surface that is on a collision course with an inhabited planet. The clip shows Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and La'an (Christina Chong) running scans on the comet, while Uhura tries to teach Spock about situational humor—a task that is easier said than done, especially when dealing with a Vulcan.

Set in the years leading up to Star Trek: The Original Series, the premier of Strange New Worlds made a number of references to larger storylines that will play out in the future, and "Children of the Comet" seems to be no different. As Spock and Uhura go back and forth about Uhura feeling like she is in over her head, Uhura makes a snarky comment about Spock's girlfriend. And no, she isn't referring to T'Pring (Gia Sandhu). Uhura makes a joke about Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) flirting with Spock in a scene prior and the joke goes straight over his head. Throughout The Original Series, Nurse Chapel (Majel Barrett-Roddenberry) had a long-suffering infatuation with Spock (Leonard Nimoy) which came to a head in multiple episodes including "The Naked Time," "Plato's Stepchildren," and "Amok Time." It's interesting to see how Strange New Worlds is already laying the groundwork for that flirtation, while also setting up the friendship between Spock and Uhura.

While the away team is focused on unlocking the relic's secrets—and teaching Spock that sometimes it's okay to laugh during tense situations—Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) will be tasked with dealing with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering with the comet's collision course.

The cast of Strange New Worlds also includes Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia)Hemmer (Bruce Horak), Lt. Jenna Mitchell (Rong Fu), and Chief Kyle (André Dae Kim). Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners of the series, with Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serving as executive producers with Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. "Children of the Comet" was written by Myers and Sarah Tarkoff, and directed by Maja Vrvilo.

Watch the exclusive clip above and be sure to tune in for "Children of the Comet," streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on May 12.

