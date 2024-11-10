Star Trek has become more than a classic TV show—it is now a beloved franchise, with countless TV shows and movies continuing the story which first began in the '60s. The latest entry, the franchise's eleventh, is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which premiered in 2022 on streaming service Paramount+. The series is a prequel to the original series set in 2259, after the events of Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery, and follows the Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). Two seasons have aired so far, and it has been renewed through Season 4.

Strange New Worlds has proven to be an excellent and exciting new entry into the Star Trek canon, mixing new characters and stories with those already familiar to fans. It wonderfully draws from classic storylines while still remaining a unique series. The series successfully balances lighthearted and humorous episodes with ones more serious in tone.

10 "Memento Mori"

Season 1, Episode 4

Image via Paramount+

In “Memento Mori,” the USS Enterprise sets out on a supply run to a colony planet, where they find the communications satellite has been destroyed and everyone has been killed. The crew then find themselves under attack from an unseen force revealed to be the Gorn, and while Pike intends to use all his knowledge and skills to defeat them, he is forced to use creative methods to survive and defeat them.

“Memento Mori” was a standout episode of Season 1, which introduced Strange New Worlds’ take on the Gorn. The episode has a dark feel to it from the moment they find the planet, and from there, the episode becomes a bit of a game of cat-and-mouse. It showed how terrifying and brutal the Gorn could be—and by not being shown, they became even more terrifying. It also had some great moments from the crew as they worked to survive.

9 "All Those Who Wander"

Season 1, Episode 9

Image via Paramount+

The Enterprise crew learns of a ship which sent out a distress call, then makes an emergency landing in “All Those Who Wander.” While investigating the “pretty damn creepy” barren planet, the landing party finds a group of bloody bodies but cannot account for the remaining 80 personnel. Then, once again, they find themselves being attacked by the Gorn. In the end, Hemmer (Bruce Horak) is killed after sacrificing himself to save the others.

Much of “All Those Who Wander” felt like a horror movie—and indeed shared some similarities with Alien—as the Enterprise crew faced the Gorn once again, to devastating results. The episode begins with some great moments from the crew as they enjoy a meal and do mundane chores like washing dishes while discussing their upcoming mission. This lighthearted moment at the beginning of "All Those Who Wander", showing their camaraderie, makes Hemmer's death at the end all the more tragic.

8 "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via Paramount+

In “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow,” La'An (Christina Chong) encounters James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) in an alternate timeline, and together, the two travel back in time to 21st-century Earth to prevent an attack which would change the future. Both struggle with culture shock as they navigate life in present-day Toronto, all while trying to uncover why exactly they were sent there. Ultimately, their search leads them to a Romulan spy and assassin, also from the future, who has been working to slow humanity's progress after being frustrated with the Romulan methods.

“Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” was a great episode that explored time travel in the Star Trek universe, similar to the classic Star Trek episode "City on the Edge of Forever." It's fun to watch La'An and Kirk in what was essentially our time and our world, especially as Kirk enjoys the little things, like hot dogs. Above all, it is great to see the ways this episode incorporates familiar Star Trek storylines and characters, especially as it takes a more serious turn as it builds towards its ending.

7 "Strange New Worlds"

Season 1, Episode 1

Image Via Paramount+

Captain Pike returns from a self-imposed exile after one of his officers, Commander Una "Number One" Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romjin), goes missing while on a secret first-contact mission for Starfleet in “Strange New Worlds.” Number One is on a planet similar to present-day Earth on the verge of breaking out into a civil war. With crew members both new and old, the Enterprise set out to find her, and they ultimately succeed in rescuing her.

“Strange New Worlds” was a compelling start to the series which introduced its story and characters and set the tone. Newcomers to the franchise could easily jump in, with plenty to enjoy for longtime fans. The pilot episode also established a hopeful and optimistic tone that would be present throughout the series. Overall, it was entertaining to watch, especially as the crew go to work rescuing Number One and also trying to save a distant planet from the same horrible fate which destroyed Earth.

6 "Subspace Rhapsody"

Season 2, Episode 9

Image via Paramount+

After an accident involving an experimental quantum probability field in “Subspace Rhapsody,” the crew of the Enterprise begin singing about their feelings, as characters in a musical would. The phenomenon presents a possible security risk since the crew might reveal feelings or information they shouldn't as part of a song, but it also allows the crew to address their various personal problems. The situation gets worse as the problem spreads to other ships.

A musical episode should not work in a show like Strange New Worlds, especially on the heels of one as dark and intense as Season 2, Episode 8 “Under the Cloak of War.” And yet it did, and it was a delight to watch, especially as the characters acknowledged the strangeness of it. It is proof that the show doesn't need to take itself too seriously and isn't afraid to take risks; plus, it shows the characters in a totally different light.

5 "Those Old Scientists"

Season 2, Episode 7

Image via Paramount+

In “Those Old Scientists,” a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, Ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsom) and Bradward Boimler (Jack Quaid) travel through time from the 24th century back to the 23rd while investigating a time portal—first, Boilmer, then Mariner in a failed attempt to return Boimler to their own time. After a few failed attempts at creating a power source for the portal to send them back, they finally succeed.

“Those Old Scientists” was a fun crossover episode balancing the humor of Lower Decks with the more serious tone of Strange New Worlds. The enthusiasm of both ensigns is presented as that of someone encountering important historical figures, but it could easily be compared to a fan meeting these characters themselves—and it was even better when juxtaposed with the more serious nature of the Enterprise crew. It's entertaining to watch them consistently struggle with not accidentally revealing any information about the future.

4 "Ad Astra Per Aspera"

Season 2, Episode 2

Image via Paramount+

Una faces the potential of a court martial with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet in “Ad Astra Per Aspera” as a result of altering her DNA. As she's put on trial, her peers in Starfleet testify on her behalf, and her own testimony provides insight into her past. She reveals she had turned herself in because she was tired of hiding who she really was.

“Ad Astra Per Aspera” was a compelling episode not just because of its plot centered on Una but also because of the greater themes dealing with whether a law is just. It is Strange New Worlds' take on a courtroom drama, something the franchise has played with before, to great effect. Some of the episode's best moments come from the testimony of Una's colleagues, showing the strength of their relationships with each other.

3 "Charades"

Season 2, Episode 5

Image via Paramount+

After a shuttle accident in “Charades,” Spock's (Ethan Peck) Vulcan DNA is removed by aliens, making him human—just in time for an important dinner with his fiancée, T’pring (Gia Sandhu), and her family, which they would not postpone. As the crew works to find a way to return him to his normal state, he struggles with handling his human emotions as he experiences everything from anger and annoyance to a newfound love of bacon.

“Charades” was a fantastic episode for Spock in particular. Overall, it is a more lighthearted episode of the series, playing out like a romantic comedy. The stark differences between the normally emotionless Spock and the human Spock for the bulk of the episode are great to see, as are the “lessons” Spock received in convincing T’Pring's parents nothing was wrong. T'Pring's parents were also just as entertaining, with her mother being difficult, and her father being more interested in food.

2 "Under the Cloak of War"

Season 2, Episode 8

Image via Paramount+

In “Under the Cloak of War,” a former Klingon general who defected to Starfleet, Dak'Rah (Robert Wisdom), known as “the Butcher of J’Gal,” boards the Enterprise. This draws conflicting reactions from the ship's crew—including distrust from some who questioned his motivations and suspected he was really out to steal Federation secrets. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) confronts him about his claims and ultimately kills him. Meanwhile, flashbacks show M'Benga and Christine Chapel's (Jess Bush) experiences in the war.

“Under the Cloak of War” was a compelling episode dealing with the issue of whether someone could atone for their past, and to what extent, especially when dealing with people directly impacted by their actions. The episode is packed with tension, and it's one of the darkest in the franchise. It culminates in a surprising ending in which M’Benga reveals how much he really knew and what his own role in the war was.

1 "A Quality of Mercy"

Season 1, Episode 10

Image via Paramount+

After figuring out a way to save himself from the future he'd seen, Pike is visited by his future self in “A Quality of Mercy,” the Season 1 finale. He attempts to warn a cadet in order to save his life, but Pike's future self insists his solution will have unforeseen consequences. He shows him an alternate version of his future, six months after the accident which, in that timeline, didn't harm anyone.

A large part of Strange New Worlds—as with any prequel—has involved the delicate balance between the characters as they're presented and what we know will become of them later. In Pike's case, he also knows what his future holds, and a huge part of his character arc was coming to terms with that. The events he was shown in “A Quality of Mercy” were a crucial part of that.

