The new series will also see the return of Rebecca Romijn‘s Number One and Ethan Peck’s Science Officer Spock.

We might be getting close to a release date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as star Anson Mount reveals the last episode of Season 1 has already begun filming. Using his Twitter account to spread the news, Mount also talked about how the upcoming series will please old-school fans of the franchise.

Besides revealing the last episode of Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds began filming today, Mount's tweet also expresses the actor’s excitement to be returning as the iconic Captain Pike. Mount also wrote about his personal satisfaction with the show, as he’s “getting to do many things I’ve never attempted as an actor. So much fun!”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is both a spinoff of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series, telling the adventures of Captain Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk took command of the ship. Mount has previously played Captain Pike in Discovery; still, he’s not the only returning actor in Strange New Worlds, as he’ll be joined by Rebecca Romijn‘s Number One and Ethan Peck’s Science Officer Spock. New cast members who also join as series regulars include Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror), Christina Chong (Tom and Jerry), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford), and Melissa Navia (Billions).

Strange New Worlds is supervised by executive producer Alex Kurtzman, responsible for expanding the shared universe of the Star Trek franchise. Akiva Goldsman wrote the series’ first episode from a story he wrote with Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman also works as the series co-showrunner, together with Henry Alonso Myers. Contrary to other recent Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds will mimic the original series episodic format.

There’s still no release date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but the series will be available on Paramount+. Check Mount’s tweet below.

