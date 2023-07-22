Following a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed that the highly anticipated crossover episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will arrive early on the streamer. Just hours after the attendees at SDCC watched the episode in Hall H, Star Trek fans will be able to stream the episode at 7 PM ET. Titled "Those Old Scientists," the new episode will see Lower Decks actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid step into 3D as they bring their beloved animated characters Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in the prequel series.

Naturally, the highly anticipated episode is directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes. Best known for playing Will Riker on The Next Generation and Picard, Frakes has had a hand in crafting several episodes of every Star Trek series since the 1990s, so this crossover couldn't be in better hands.

More Exciting Star Trek Announcements From SDCC

While the friendly faces of the Star Trek cast were missing from the Hall H stage as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike for better working conditions and a living wage, there were still plenty of announcements queued up to excite fans of the final frontier. In addition to the early screening, Paramount also released the first trailer for Season 4 of Lower Decks along with a new poster that echoes the classic Star Trek movie, The Voyage Home. Fans were also treated to a new clip from the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery showing Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) flying through space on yet another daring adventure.

Image via Parmount+

Both Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks have already been renewed for a third and fifth season each. Meanwhile, Discovery is set to air its fifth and final season sometime early next year. Star Trek: Prodigy was cancelled before Season 2 could air, however, the creatives behind the series are still hoping to find the nearly-completed episodes a new home.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crossover episode will be available on Paramount+ today at 7 PM ET and Episode 8 will be available during the show's regular time on Thursday, July 27.