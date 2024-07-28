The Big Picture The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & Lower Decks crossover allowed voice actors to play their roles in live-action roles for the first time.

The integration of tone from both shows was challenging but ultimately rewarding for the cast & crew.

The crossover was a hit with the cast, fans, and creators.

Last year, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks went somewhere the franchise is nearly known for going: crossovers. In Season 2, Episode 7 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, "Those Old Scientists," Lower Decks voice actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid got to play their characters in live action for the first time. Their characters, Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, were sent back to the 23rd Century, meeting Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his USS Enterprise Crew. Due to the writer's and actor's strikes last year, promoting the episode wasn't really possible. Now, at San Diego Comic Con, the cast and crew of both shows are dishing out what went into making the crossover from animation to live action a rousing success.

Speaking with Editor-in-Chief of Collider, Steve Weintraub at the Collider Media Studio at SDCC, Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan says "We didn't know what we signed up for," when they decided to crossover with Strange New Worlds. Akiva Goldsman, showrunner for Strange New Worlds, says he and McMahan were on the phone a lot in preparation for the crossover. The most difficult part, Goldsman says, was getting the merged tones of the two shows right. "It was really hard," Goldsman tells Collider. "Fundamentally, it seemed like, 'Well, they'll just come over.' But it turns out that they're animated, and we're real, and we have different tones in our show. The integration of their tone and our tone was a full-on job."

'Strange New Worlds' and 'Lower Decks' Crossover The Most Fun The Cast Has Ever Had

McMahan says that the cast reaction matched the positive fan reception. "Everything I heard from both casts was, 'This is the most fun we've had.' It was a synergistic effect. It was hard, but it was getting to have the most fun doing both shows at once that we couldn't have gotten separately, which I thought was really cool."

"A crossover episode is a classic Star Trek element, and we really wanted to do that, and we love their show so much."

If one crossover wasn't enough, fans at SDCC got to witness a second one of sorts, when the cast and crew of Strange New Worlds crashed Collider's interview with Lower Decks cast and crew.

With the added group of people, some meeting for the first time, the added element gave them the opportunity to talk more about the crossover. "It was really fun watching Jack and Tawny make these minute adjustments to fix tonally what was the divide between animation and real," says actress Rebecca Romijn who plays Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley. "It was really fun watching you guys."

There were things that surprised everyone working on the crossover, "the way that Boimler walked?" Goldsman explains. "When Jack did that, we were like, 'Well, we have to use that shot because he's actually doing the walk,' which he's never gotten to do in real life before, so I think it excited him." McMahan explains there was really only time to have Quaid and Newsome, but they wanted more, "we really wished we could have found a way to absolutely have everyone there." Lower Decks is heading into its final season, but could we see that dream come true on Strange New Worlds?

