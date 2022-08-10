It looks like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is gaining traction at warp speed. Paramount+ announced today that the series had the strongest debut on the platform of any Star Trek series — that's some pretty stiff competition, too. The series even set a new record for the most-watched original series in the science fiction franchise over its first 90 days of streaming. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is also doing exceptionally well internationally, currently ranking as one of the top two most-watched original series to premiere on the streamer in the UK.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the time period in which Captain Christopher Pike captained the U.S.S. Enterprise and Season 1 featured adventures all across the galaxy with connections to classic Trek films like Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and lore previously only explored in books and fan theories. The new series, which completed its first season this summer, features some fan-favorite characters from Star Trek: Discovery, including Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also starred Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. The Season 1 finale also saw the introduction of Paul Wesley's Captain Kirk.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman directed the premiere episode and he also serves as an executive producer alongside, Alonso Myers, Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. CBS Studios produced the series along with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, said of the news, "Star Trek fans all over the world embraced this incredible new Star Trek journey.” She continued, "We are thrilled that the Star Trek universe continues to be one of the most-watched franchises on the service." George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer at CBS added, "Over the past six years, Alex Kurtzman and his amazing team have brilliantly created and carefully curated a new Star Trek universe for Paramount+ with five complementary series – each different in tone, style, story and in some cases target audience.” He continued, emphasizing the success of the growing number of Star Trek series:

“Each series is a success in its own right, and now the franchise’s newest edition, Strange New Worlds, is earning critical acclaim and delivering notable performance achievements on the service, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to the franchise’s continuing journey on Paramount+ here in the U.S. and globally, where in the case of Strange New Worlds, we’re just getting started.”

Star Trek: Strange New World Season 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, and the Nordics. The series streams on Crave in Canada. There's no release date information yet on Season 2, but we can likely expect it to hit the streamer sometime in 2023.

