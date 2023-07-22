Yes, you heard that right! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is gearing up to deliver the decades-old franchise's first-ever musical episode. The announcement was made during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con where fans were treated to an early screening of the next episode of the series which just so happens to be the highly anticipated Lower Decks crossover episode.

Along with the announcement Paramount released a heartwarming trailer for the new episode, titled "Subspace Rhapsody," and a retro-style poster that queues up classic 1960s musical vibes for the series. In the trailer, it looks as though the Enterprise has a run-in with some kind of subspace stream that has the whole crew communicating primarily through song and dance. Chapel (Jess Bush) appears to have an elaborate musical number in the bar, La'an (Christina Chong) is belting out what could be an emotional ballad in her quarters, Una (Rebecca Romijn) and Kirk (Paul Wesley) can be seen dancing through the halls, Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) carries a tune throughout the ship, and Captain Pike (Anson Mount) takes a dance break on the bridge.

The new footage also brings in the romance with the return of Pike's sometimes girlfriend Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) and a connection between La'an and Kirk. It's unclear though if what's happening between those two is some kind of daydream sequence for La'an or if she'll get to have a romance with the Kirk from this timeline.

Image via Paramount+

What Happened Between Kirk and La'an on Strange New Worlds?

In the third episode of Strange New Worlds Season 2, La'an was sent to the past to correct the timeline with an alternate version of Kirk whom she ended up falling for during their mission to right the course of history. That Kirk, however, was killed in the past, and she's been forbidden from speaking about that loss or her experience there in the present timeline.

The Musical Talents of the Strange New Worlds Cast

Though this is the first musical episode of Star Trek, this is not the first time that the Strange New Worlds cast has gotten to flex their vocal talents on screen. In Season 1, Uhura needed to sing in order to communicate with a strange alien life form and she may need to do the same in this episode. During the Short Trek "Q&A," Una also revealed her love for Gilbert and Sullivan musicals by singing "I Am the Very Model of a Modern-Major General" while stuck in a turbolift with then-ensign Spock.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' musical episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ on August 3. Check out the trailer for "Subspace Rhapsody" down below.