Set your phasers to stun and get ready to delve even deeper into the unknown in the opening credit scene for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Series star, Anson Mount, who will be stepping into the uniform of Captain Pike, took to Twitter today to share the awe-inspiring clip that allows fans to get an idea of what they can expect when the series makes its debut to Paramount+ on May 5.

Struck by the grandeur of his newest role, Mount called reciting the iconic opening words to the series as the “greatest honor of my career to date.” And that’s saying a lot from the man who starred in the 2002 musical drama masterpiece that was Crossroads opposite THE Britney Spears… but we digress. Continuing on in his tweet, Mount expressed his love for the cast and crew behind the new spinoff writing that he “could not be more proud” of their work, nor “more grateful to the Trek community,” before issuing a big, “THANK YOU” to all of his followers.

As the clip opens to lights flickering on inside the Enterprise, we hear that oh-so-familiar phrase uttered by Mount’s Pike - “Space, the final frontier…” As Pike rounds out his spiel, and we watch the Enterprise fire up, the theme song for Strange New Worlds takes over and the ship zooms off into space, ready to explore all that lies ahead. Stunning colors and graphics draw in the eye as the vessel sails by planets of all shapes and sizes. As the incredibly well-orchestrated music swells, the Enterprise warps in between two planets and disappears. If you don’t have goosebumps by the end of this trailer, head to a doctor because you might be dead.

Picking up after the events of the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Discovery, but before the happenings of Star Trek: The Original Series, Strange New Worlds will bring fans some long-talked-about and lesser-seen characters. Taking front and center alongside Mount’s Pike will be the familiar-ish faces of Number One/Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), Cadet Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). New to the series characters will include La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) and Helmsman Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

You can check out Mount’s full Twitter post and opening credits clip below, just be sure to have your tissues ready and head to Paramount+ on May 5 to see the magic behind Star Trek: Strange New Worlds unfold right before your eyes.

