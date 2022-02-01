Paramount+ has unveiled a teaser poster for its upcoming sci-fi series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is set to premiere on May 5. The series is another step in the expansion of the Star Trek universe, which began with 2017’s Star Trek: Discovery. The story will follow Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as he leads U.S.S. Enterprise crew across the galaxy. Mount is reprising the role from Star Trek: Discovery.

The teaser poster is unveiled to build on massive fan anticipation, since the series is set to follow the initial crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise — which includes absolute fan-favorite Spock (Ethan Speck) and eventually James Kirk, originally played by William Shatner and by Chris Pine in the film series reboot. As far as we know, Kirk won’t be featured in the upcoming Season 1.

The series is also a return-to-form for the Star Trek series, which brings back the episodic format of the 1966 Star Trek: The Original Series, as opposed to telling a serialized story with several arcs stretching across multiple episodes, which has been done in recent productions. The poster teases a “close encounter” of a primitive planet dweller on a horse — in a reference to the main arc of the series that will follow different civilizations having their first contact with alien technology, represented by the gigantic spaceship against a two-moon sunrise.

Image via Michael Gibson/CBS

RELATED: New 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 Images Tease A Stressful Conversation With Q

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is both a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery and a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. The show is created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, who were also involved in the recent expansion of the Trek universe on TV. Goldsman co-showruns the new series along with Henry Alonso Myers, who previously wrote for The Magicians, Future Man, and Ugly Betty.

The cast of Star Trek: Strange Worlds also features Rebecca Romijn reprising her role as Una Chin-Riley/Number One, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia.

Paramount+ premieres Star Trek: Strange Worlds on May 5. Season 1 wrapped filming back in July and the series was already renewed for Season 2 ahead of the Season 1 premiere.

You can check out the poster and the official synopsis below:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

‘Star Trek’ Actor Anson Mount on the Episodic Nature of ‘Strange New Worlds’ and Fan Reaction to His Performance The actor also tells a funny story about showrunner Akiva Goldsman's involvement in the 'Trek' franchise.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email