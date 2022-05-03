Do you have a hankering for some good, Old Fashioned Star Trek without jumping through several dimensions and time jumps every season? Then Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may be the series for you.

Some Star Trek shows may be tired of the constantly changing demands and paradigms some newer shows have put upon the fan base. Discovery introduces some magical space mushrooms, Lower Decks is a fun adult animated comedy, and Picard definitely takes some liberties with the audience's expectations. This newest show coming to Paramount+ follows the original formula a bit closer. We once again have a strong lead captain, a familiar Vulcan science officer, and a (mostly) unaltered timeline. From what we know so far, this may be a return back to some people’s favorite form of Star Trek. But if you aren’t all on board the train to old-timer land, this new series also boasts an impressive cast, some amazing action, and more than enough twists to keep you on the edge of your seat.

For you to be able to enjoy this new series, you will need to have the home of everything Star Trek, Paramount+. As with all the new Star Trek series, this new show will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States, and with various other streaming services outside the United States. The premiere date in the United States is May 5, 2022, but viewers in the UK and Australia will have to wait until May 6. In Canada, the series will be available on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Crave on May 5.

Watch the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Trailer

As of right now, we have had two different trailers released for Strange New Worlds. The first of these was released on March 9 of this year. It is one minute and twenty-five seconds long. The teaser trailer shows just a few glimpses into a disturbed Captain Pike not answering the calls of Star Fleet and some beautiful images of new Star Trek planets that we will see in the future.

The second trailer that has been released is a full trailer with another minute and fifty-eight seconds worth of content. We finally get to see Strange New Worlds' Uhura, as well as the Enterprise in this segment. We also see Pike and the crew getting to their stated mission of exploring new worlds, and just a taste of the whimsical first contacts that seem to be an integral part of the series.

Who Is in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cast?

The cast list begins with Star Trek veterans Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Peck and Ethan Peck as the famous Spock. Both of these actors previously starred as the same characters in Star Trek: Discovery and some of the information they learned in Discovery's Season 2 will be haunting them as they stay behind in the timeline. Another new face but in a familiar role are the actresses Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura and Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel. This is almost a direct nod towards the cast of Star Trek: The Original Series, with many of the original characters being revived for this new series. In that way, it would appear that Strange New Worlds is pretty much just a return to the original show. A bit like how Picard tells new stories with Star Trek: The Next Generation characters.

This is not the case, however, as Strange New Worlds has also added no less than six more recurring characters. One of these characters that were also in Discovery is Number One (Una Chin-Riley) played by Rebecca Romijn. She is the X.O. of Enterprise but appears to have at least a few secrets up her sleeve. The other new characters include Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, alongside Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer. Most of these actors and characters are a little on the newer side but allow for some character development in this prequel.

What Is the Plot of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds contains 10 episodes that will be released weekly starting from May 5 and running through July 7. As of the writing of this article, the first five episodes have been named, and short descriptions have been released for the first two episodes. These descriptions have released very little information, and as of right now there is little indication of a series-long villain or overarching problem for the show.

So far the main issues presented in the series seem to be the mental stress on Captain Pike and Spock knowing their futures. That would certainly be enough for the main plotline, and it seems likely that each episode will have its own story arc similar to some earlier episodes of Star Trek: Enterprise. In the trailers, we see several run-ins with different alien species that result in “aggressive negotiations” (please forgive my fandom-bending puns, but this was too great to pass up). These negotiations could be a recurring theme or could lead to a more substantive villain. Here's the official synopsis from Paramount+:

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Will There Be a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has already been confirmed by Paramount+ and it will also have ten episodes. This next season is set to come out in 2023, barring any interruptions in its production, and will feature Paul Wesley as the younger James Tiberius Kirk. After a few episodes of Season 1 are released, we should have a better idea of what the possible plotline of the next season might be but for now, it is too early to say.

This new series is a call-back to a more traditional formula for both science fiction and Star Trek. Given some recent feedback for the newer series has not been all positive, this author for one is excited about some return to Star Trek ‘normality,’ and some more exploratory action as Star Fleet boldly goes... you know the rest.

