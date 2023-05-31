It's a happy day for Star Trek fans — Paramount has just put up the entire first season of Strange New Worlds to stream for free on the Paramount+ YouTube channel. That's right, every episode from Season 1! The prequel series follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they explore uncharted territory in the early days of the Federation.

Strange New Worlds is set to return to Paramount+ in just a few weeks for Season 2, so this is the perfect opportunity for fans without a subscription to the streamer to catch up on the series. The series marks a return to the episodic storytelling style of the original series and the franchise's 90s-era spin-offs. Each episode takes the crew of the Enterprise on a contained adventure that is generally resolved by the end of the hour.

In addition to Mount, Season 1 stars Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Spock, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor M'Benga, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Christina Chong as La'an, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Date, Trailers, Crossover, and What to Expect

What to Expect From Strange New Worlds Season 2?

The second season of Strange New Worlds is right around the corner and the series has a lot of surprises in store for fans. Carol Kane is set to join the cast as the Enterprise's chief engineer, replacing Hemmer, and the ship is set to get a pair of very interesting visitors when Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid stop by for a crossover of epic proportions. The highly anticipated episode will be directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes, and you can see the first image of Mariner and Boimler in live-action right now. The second episode is also set to follow up on that Season 1 cliffhanger as Starfleet puts Number One on trial.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15. You can watch the first episode of the series down below and see all of Season 1 on YouTube.