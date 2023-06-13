Over the years, the Star Trek universe has expanded and given audiences fantastic T.V. shows. Early ones like The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager paved the way for new platforms for the Star Trek Universe to play with. And Star Trek is no stranger to having episodes that seemed far out but were indeed ahead of their time. Audiences are on the edge of their seats as the newer shows debut. The Discovery spin-off Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is one of the many brilliant series audiences can't get enough of. We follow Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore the galaxies and discover strange new worlds. We see many classic characters from the Original Series, like Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush). Plus some new ones you won't want to miss. Before warping into Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, here's everything you need to know about Season 1.

Before we jump into Strange New Worlds, a reminder of something significant that happened on Discovery: Christopher Pike touches a time crystal and sees his future, where saves the lives of other Starfleet personnel but ends up trapped in a room of radiation poisoning after a baffle plate rupture on a training vessel. Then time jumps to Pike being what we saw in the original series: disfigured and in a brain-wave operating wheelchair. This, of course, causes severe trauma for Pike.

Maximum Impulse as the Crew Soars Through Space

In the first episode of Strange New Worlds, Pike is still at odds with his fate and trying to escape his responsibilities by hiding on his ranch in Montana, making one of his signature breakfasts for Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano), and ditching calls from Starfleet. But finally, someone comes; Admiral Robert April (Adrian Holmes) comes to see Pike in a shuttle and delivers the news that his number one, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), has gone missing with a couple of Starfleet Officers. So, of course, Pike doesn't hesitate and heads for the Enterprise.

But Pike can't go alone. He'll need his science officer Spock to accompany him. For Spock's shore leave, he's decided to spend time with his partner T'Pring (Gia Sandhu), who had just proposed, and the two were about to engage in a mating ritual before Pike called. Nevertheless, Spock answers the call and starts for the Enterprise. This is where we see the Enterprise in all her beauty for the first time in this T.V. series. Bright colors and a shiny finish make it perfect. Plus, this is where some of the new characters are introduced, like the new Chief of Security, La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), pilot Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), and the prodigy Cadet Uhura.

The Enterprise crew finds Una on a planet where she was trying to make first contact. Little did they know that society hadn't built a warp drive yet. But they somehow have some technology and have created a warp bomb. Another thing about this planet is that they've been at war for a long time and refuse to talk to one another. But does Pike decide not to break General Order One, not to interfere with the natural order, and leave their people behind? Of course not. That's when an away team is put into place. But the mission wouldn't be complete without disguises—and excruciating ones, especially with Spock's Vulcan genetics. Nurse Chapel and Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) work on altering their faces before the away team beams down to the surface. Once they get down there, they find Una and the officers. They go back to the ship while Spock and Pike stay down to meet the people of this planet. They meet the leaders and make them negotiate with each other, or they could end up like Earth if they continue on this path. They give them a choice: to either go to war or join the Federation and reach for the stars. Fortunately for the planet, they chose the latter. And with that mission complete, it's on to the next.

The next time we see this crew, they're studying a comet. This comet is heading right for Persephone III, so its mission is to destroy or move it out of the way. But once they fire at the comet, they find out it's got a force field around it and are promptly contacted by the Shepherds. The Sheppards explain that that is no comet but actually the M'hanit, the ancient arbiter of life. So, naturally, an away team beams down onto the comet, which is Uhura's first away mission. A giant egg in the M'hanit's center has all kinds of markings. After much deliberation and Sam Kirks's (Dan Jeannotte) heart-stopping after approaching the egg, Uhura can deduce that the egg communicates by harmonics. But The Shepherds don't like that they have disturbed the egg and start blasting the Enterprise. After the away team beams off the M'hanit, Spock uses a shuttles heat shield to nudge the M'hanit to change course. It does and also douses Persephone III in water, changing its entirety of societal development, plant growth, and agriculture. And since the M'hanit wasn't hurt, they and the crew don't part as enemies. But it turns out the M'hanit was all-knowing, as it sent the Enterprise an image of the chunk of rock that got broken when Spock was heating it before the event occurred.

In Episode 3, we learn about the Illiryans who genetically modify themselves to become better without sickness. Many officers beam down to explore this old colony with no survivors. But they can't do anything with a fast-approaching ion storm blocking their transporters. That is until Chief Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) saves the day. He gets them back to the Enterprise in one piece. But Spock and Pike are trapped on the planet. At least Spock found some journals to keep him busy. However, on the ship, one of the officers picked up an illness that caused a severe drop in vitamin D, causing him to be drawn to heat sources. Everyone on the ship starts to contract this virus. Una gets it second but starts glowing and is suddenly alright. It's later discovered that she is an Illyrian, and they're not allowed in the Federation because of their genetic modifications. And it's her blood that ends up saving everyone after she keeps La'an from deactivating the warp core containment field. As the Doctor says: "Prejudice has kept people from helping each other for centuries with no scientific reason." And as Spock and Pike found out from the journals, the colonists on the planet were trying to fix their modifications to join Starfleet. Then as the ion storm hits full blast, plasma creatures come to save them, and Spock theorizes they were the colonists. By the end of the episode, Una tells the Captain that she is Illyrian and is ready to resign, but Pike won't allow it. She's part of the crew, and he intends her to stay that way.

Things take a turn for the scary in Episode 4 when the Enterprise is on the way to deliver an atmospheric upgrade to Finibus III and run into the Gorn, La'an's worst nightmare, after being captured and escaping from them when she was a child. The Gorn attacked Finibus III and massacred everything in sight. They then start attacking the Enterprise, and as La'an knows, they won't back down. Meanwhile, the Matrix in engineering has blown and needs repairs. Uhura is working with Hemmer for this rotation. He breaks his hand and cannot fix it without help, which means he has to quickly become a team player. The Enterprise is on the verge of critical condition by this point, but all hope is not lost. La'an goes on a mission to outmaneuver the ruthless Gorn, who will stop at nothing to win, but La'an gets the best of them while Pike figures out a way for the crew to slingshot off a black hole using the explosion of the Matrix. After they escape that debacle, killing the remaining Gorn in the process, they head back into the depths of space.

Halfway Through, The Adventure Continues

In the next adventure, the crew is docked at Star Base One for repairs—time for relaxation and shore leave. But Spock is troubled by a dream where T'Pring doesn't want to be married to him because he's fully human, and she challenges him to a duel where it turns out he has to fight his Vulcan self. This rattles Spock deeply, especially since T'Pring is coming for a visit. After a chat with Nurse Chapel, Spock comes up with the idea that he and T'Pring should do a Vulcan Soul Sharing Ritual where they could hear each other's inner thoughts. This goes awry and almost ends up in a hijinx when they switch bodies entirely and must act as each other. This enlightens them about the sacrifices and duties each has to perform, and with some help from the Doctor, they return to their bodies. While everyone else is off enjoying shore leave, La'an and Una (where fun goes to die) stumble upon Starfleet Bingo. In an attempt to prove to themselves that they aren't where fun goes to die, they complete the tasks and figure out that it's simply about blowing off steam and doing something risky just because you can. Meanwhile, on a more serious note, Captain Pike is trying to negotiate with the Rangouions for a space route; after some deliberation, Pike figures out that the Rangouions are radical empaths and want people to try and see things from their perspective.

In Episode 6, we're transported to the planet of Majalis, where we learn about the First Servant, a holy figure chosen at birth to be their maximum. In a few days, he will ascend and save the planet from destruction. And after a kidnapping attempt, Pike decides to help. It doesn't help that the woman asking for help is the love of Pike's life. Her name is Alora. But it turns out the attention is different from what you would think. The child is sacrificed to the planet. Pikes try to stop it but are ultimately taken out until he wakes up in Alora's bedroom. The First Servant's father figures this out and wants to go to the colony that tries to stop this from happening, hoping he can help save the next child.

In Episode 7, we get a different start. Rather than on the Enterprise, we see where T'Pring works: the Ankeshtan K'til Vulcan Criminal Rehabilitation Centre. She calls Spock and tells him she wants to explore his human side and spice things up. This freaks Spock out because T'Pring seems more eager to explore his human side than he is. Switching back to the Enterprise, we meet Dr. Aspen, AKA Captain Angel, who plays a wicked mind twist with the crew in an attempt to free Xaverius from the facility T'Pring works at by using Spock as leverage. That only works as logic prevails. Captain Pike and the rest of the crew perform some mind tricks when the Serene Squall Pirates capture them and have to get them to perform a mutiny if they want any chance of surviving. Luckily the crew knows what they're doing, and they save the day again.

During a routine survey of the Genesion Nebula in Episode 8, the crew stumbles upon a Boltzmann Brain. This is a theoretically spontaneously generated consciousness, an intelligent mind without a physical body. It changes everything on the ship to the story of the book the Doctor reads to his daughter Rukiya (Sage Arrindell) called The Kingdom of Elysian. Everyone transforms into the magical people of this story, and the Doctor thinks he's going insane as only he and Hemmer remain aware. He thinks this is due to the explosion in his lab while working on a cure for Rukiya's illness, but it was the entity playing with Rukiya. It felt her loneliness and sickness and wanted to take it away. Speaking through Hemmer, the entity conveys that it can improve Rukiya and that she'll never know death; her body is sick, not her mind. Of course, this kills the Doctor on the inside, but he knows it's the right decision. After mere seconds of leaving, she returns fully grown and tells her father to thank him and don't worry; they'll see each other again.

Uhura is done with her Enterprise assignment after they deliver vidium cells to the Deep Space 7 Station, so the landing party goes down to the icy planet (which Hemmer loves, as it reminds him of home), where they find everyone massacred. Their enemy, the Gorn, is there, however, hatching out of one of the life signs still left on the ship. The other is a girl who has just barely escaped from the Gorn. Using the temperature regulators, the crew can maneuver the Gorn (because they hate the cold), where they can set a trap for them. If the baby Gorn doesn't kill each other first. They manage to outmaneuver the Gorn, but not before one spits their slime on Hemmer, which we later learn is how they lay their eggs. Hemmer sacrifices himself by going out into the cold and throwing himself off the side of the mountain. This was especially tough for Uhura, as they had become quite close. Hemmer had fulfilled his purpose: to fix what was broken.

In the season finale, things get interesting. Pike has been trying to deal with his fate the entire season, but it, naturally, still has a hold on him. But in this episode, he meets one of the kids who dies on the training ship. It sends him on a downward spiral, which causes him to start writing letters to all the kids who are supposed to be on the ship that day, telling them not to show up. That's when the Klingons send the Future Pike to show him what will happen if he tries to dodge his fate. Future Pike takes the current Pike to the future, where we discover that if Pike changes things, he could start a war with the Romulans, which should never happen. These guys also see Romulans for the first time and are surprised when they look similar to Vulcans. We get Spock's signature eyebrow raise as his reaction to the situation. Spock almost dies in this timeline, and James Kirk (Paul Wesley) dies as a sacrifice. Pike can't live with this, so he returns to the present and starts to come to tears. One thing that stays the same in the future, however, is Una's situation. The Federation finds out that she's Illyrian and comes to arrest her. They take her away. Will Pike be able to get her back?

Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres June 15 on Paramount+.