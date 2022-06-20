Since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds first docked on Paramount+ at the beginning of May, fans have been tickled by the new and sometimes familiar stories that the crew of the USS Enterprise has been encountering. While the series has certainly put its own mark on the franchise, mixing in new characters with the old and tying up unfinished stories, it’s of course sticking to the classic canon that its followers know and love. To further celebrate that throw-back edge, the series took to its Twitter account to release some retro-styled posters with each one reflecting an episode that we’ve seen so far.

Celebrating the series premiere, the first poster focuses on the show’s debut episode, aptly titled, “Strange New Worlds.” The colorful orange, blue, and purple image depicts the USS Enterprise soaring over a city. At the top, the words “First Contact!,” “Kiley 279,” and “M-Class Planet” are written telling us that the planet is inhabitable for oxygen-breathing creatures and that Starfleet is moving forward with making themselves known for first contact. If you’ve seen the episode, you’ll know that the big reveal doesn’t quite go according to plan.

The second poster takes on a darker tone as it centers itself on the fourth episode of Season 1 titled, “Memento Mori.” An incredibly eerie episode, the poster’s colors reflect the trouble the USS Enterprise has gotten itself into as they dive into a black hole and encounter an uber hostile reptilian species known as Gorn. Longtime fans of the series will know this isn’t the first time we’ve met the creatures, but it’s certainly the most terrifying imagining of them. The poster shows off the hostile alien’s “Hunting Grounds” as one of their ships hovers inside a black hole, concealed by a grouping of clouds, just under the Enterprise, waiting for them to make the first move.

Image via Paramount+

Next up is a poster from the most lighthearted episode viewers have been graced with yet. Giving both themselves and audiences a week to recover from the darkness that was the introduction of the series’ big bads - the Gorn, the next episode, “Spock Amok,” brought the camp and silliness to the series. The body swap episode focuses most of its story on Spock (Ethan Peck) and his fiancée T’Pring (Gia Sandhu), who can both be seen on the poster wrapped up in a tender moment. With Starbase 1 at the center of the image, we also see several other scenes from the episode play out including the R’ongovian flagship flying the flag of the Federation and Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) enjoying a little peace and quiet while fly-fishing.

The final image is the most trippy and eye-poppingly colorful one as it depicts the events that unfolded during the show’s recent sixth episode, “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach.” The story centers around a child from a utopian planet who is described and revered as the chosen one.” However, as the episode begins to play out, we see that being celebrated on this planet isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be. The neon pink letters spell out the new-to-viewers planet’s name, “Majalis,” and reveal the child meant to save them all. The words “For Science. For Service.” are written at the top, giving the idyllic planet’s deadly secret away for those who dare to take a deeper look.

Along with Peck, Sandhu, and Olusanmokun, Strange New Worlds also stars Anson Mount, Jess Bush, Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia, and Celia Rose Gooding. You can check out all the posters below and get caught up on the first seven episodes of Season 1 which are currently streaming on Paramount+.