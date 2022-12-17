The highly popular Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is heading to a new frontier. The first season is going from the realm of the streaming service to home entertainment systems with the announcement of a DVD and Blu-ray release on March 21, 2023, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Along with the new releases, it was also confirmed that there will be a limited edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition also releasing on the same day.

The new box art for the regular DVD and Blu-ray of Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sees the cast standing together in front of the iconic U.S.S. Enterprise, with series lead Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike. The limited SteelBook has a different cover with the Enterprise flying just above the ground, its gigantic size but to scale by a lone horseback rider looking up at it as the sun's light reflects against the hull. The Season 1 Collection will also include over 90 minutes of special features, including exclusive cast and crew interviews, gag reel, deleted scenes, and much more.

Joining Mount in the series are fellow fan favorite alums from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Debuting in May 2022, the first season was a major success, with it going on to be the most-watched Star Trek original series debut on Paramount+ and has a second season on the way.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Clip Sees Ortegas Preparing for an Away Mission

In addition to Mount, Peck, and Romijn, Strange New Worlds stars Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun. Season 2 will also feature the return of Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the upcoming sophomore season of the highly popular series.

Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently available to stream in full on Paramount+. You can check out the new cover art for the upcoming DVD and Blu-ray release of the first season above, and the Season 1 trailer below.