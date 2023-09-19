The Big Picture Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will be released on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on December 5, just in time for the holidays.

The second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will soon be yours to own. The acclaimed series will hit DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on December 5 with a cargo bay full of special features. Physical media for Strange New Worlds' second season will arrive just in time for the holiday. The set will include all ten episodes of the second season, and over two hours of special features.

The release will come with new content that includes deleted and alternate scenes (including an alternate take of the Klingon boy-band ballad from the musical episode "Subspace Rhapsody"), and featurettes on props, costumes, new locations, and the Strange New Worlds recreation of the classic alien villain race, the Gorn. The limited edition 4K and Blu-ray Steelbooks will include a mini-poster for "Subspace Rhapsody", and the 4K Steelbook will also include four exclusive character magnets, allowing you to customize your Steelbook with your favorite characters.

What Happened in 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2?

Picking up from last season's cliffhanger that saw USS Enterprise first officer Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) imprisoned for lying about her genetic enhancements, the second season of Strange New Worlds features Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) defending her at a Starfleet tribunal. It also saw the introduction of new Chief Engineer, the ageless Pelia (Carol Kane), a trip back in time to the origin of one of Star Trek's greatest villains, further exploration of the romance between Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), and Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) finding her place among the crew. The season ends with a brutal cliffhanger, with the Enterprise under attack from the relentless reptilian Gorn, and Pike's lover and fellow captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano) seemingly doomed after being implanted with a Gorn embryo.

The season also featured a pair of firsts for Star Trek; "Those Old Scientists", a crossover with Star Trek: Lower Decks, which mixed live-action with animation as time-travelling Starfleet ensigns Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) and Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) cause chaos on the Enterprise, and "Subspace Rhapsody", the first-ever Star Trek musical episode.

A spinoff of Paramount Plus' first Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery, Strange New Worlds features the adventures of the Enterprise before the exploits of Captain Kirk and his crew, as seen in the original '60s Star Trek series. Under the command of Captain Pike, who was featured in the original '60s Star Trek pilot, the Enterprise explores a galaxy still reeling from a brutal Federation-Klingon war, as new threats from the Gorn and the Romulans lurk beneath the surface. The series has been renewed for a third season, but production on it is halted until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K December 5. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates!