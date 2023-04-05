The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted to critical acclaim, with longtime fans of the franchise clamoring for more intergalactic adventures. While the second season is already looming on the horizon, it has also been announced that Paramount+'s highly popular series will be renewed for Season 3—and, of course, much to the fans' delight. And now, to celebrate First Contact Day—which fans commemorate annually on April 5—the character posters for Season 2 were unveiled, showing Captain Christopher Pike and the rest of the USS Enterprise crew gearing up for yet another cosmic voyage.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds features characters from the second season of Star Trek: Discovery and The Original Series, several of whom originated in the unaired pilot "The Cage." Set to premiere on the said streaming platform on June 12, the new key art features the intergalactic crew aboard the USS Enterprise, including Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). Completing the ensemble cast are Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh. Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with Captain Christopher Pike, Number One, and Science Officer Spock exploring different realms around the galaxy.

Since the world was introduced to the intergalactic adventures of Star Trek in 1966, its legacy has only strengthened with time, making household names out of the original cast members such as William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, as well as Patrick Stewart, and Jonathan Frakes, among many other well-known names that have starred in the franchise. Its various spin-offs and iterations also received the same love as the first one did, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is no different. Receiving an unsurprisingly positive reception from both critics and audiences, the series merged classic elements of Star Trek: The Original Series with cutting-edge methods, which is what fans have grown to love.

Image via Paramount+

What Viewers Can Expect From Season 2?

While fans can agree that the 11th Star Trek series should go in its own direction, viewers are still expecting to see how the second season will explore the alternate timeline that was introduced in the first season, where young Captain Kirk, played by Paul Wesley, appeared in the picture. Also, given how the first season ended on a cliffhanger, audiences can expect the next season to dig deeper into Number One's arrest for lying about being genetically engineered Illyrian, which led to her being taken prisoner on Kiley 279. Captain Pike, of course, promised to get her back through a rescue mission.

The first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+, with Season 2 coming on June 15. While other details are yet to be revealed—including the trailer—Collider will update as soon as new information becomes available. Check out the new posters down below.

