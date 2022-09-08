It's only been a few months since Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had its jaw-dropping Season 1 finale, but with Paramount+ beaming down to celebrate the third annual Star Trek Day, we're getting a first look at Season 2 by way of an Ortegas-centric clip, featuring Melissa Navia preparing for a rare away mission. Season 2 wrapped production earlier this summer, which gave the crew just enough time to edit together something to get Trekkies even more excited about what's to come in the new season.

The light-hearted clip sees Ortegas narrating her excitement about finally getting to go on an away mission—a rare event for someone who spends most of her time on the bridge, navigating the U.S.S. Enterprise around the galaxy. But her excitement is short-lived when a dangerous flight path poses too great a risk to leave the ship without an intrepid navigator on board. The clip also highlights a great little moment from Spock (Ethan Peck) who is learning to do his own navigating, but instead of ships, he's navigating the perils of human emotions.

To recap where the Season 1 finale left us, Captain Pike (Anson Mount) discovered that his tragic fate is a fixed point in time and any attempts to change the course of his destiny would ultimately lead to Spock facing a horrible demise and unspeakable devastation across the galaxy. In the midst of this revelation, Pike also met James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley), whose own destiny would be inevitably changed if Pike attempted to meddle with the future. Further tragedy struck when Pike returned to the present timeline, only to witness Starfleet arriving to take Number One (Rebecca Romijn) into custody for being an Illyrian. This new clip doesn't really give any hints as to where that storyline is, but it is fun to see the crew mostly all together.

In addition to Mount, Peck, Romijn, Wesley, and Navia, Season 2 of Strange New Worlds will see the return of Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong, Babs Olusanmokun, and Jess Bush. Paramount+ also revealed that Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role, which seems to indicate that she may be filling in the void left by Hemmer's untimely death last season.

Check out the new clip for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 below: