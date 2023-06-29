After knocking it out of the park with "Ad Aspera Per Aspera," which is being widely lauded as one of the best episodes of the series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds does it again with "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow." The third episode of Season 2, written by David Reed and directed by Amanda Row, delivers a story that is both humorous and heartbreaking. When La'an (Christina Chong) is contacted by a temporal agent, she is first sent into an alternate timeline — in which James Kirk (Paul Wesley) is already captain of the Enterprise — and then sent back in time to stop someone from changing history forever. The only problem? She's sent back with a Kirk from a timeline that cannot exist if she does what she's sent there to do.

"Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow" stands out for many reasons — not only is this episode a thrilling time travel story and a heart-pounding romantic drama, but it's also an episode of Star Trek that, despite being in a prequel series, feels like it could not have existed without every Trek series that came before it. All this to say that this episode reads as both a beautiful love letter to the franchise as a whole as well as an incredible standalone story within Strange New Worlds.

Carol Kane's Pelia returns in the most delightful way in this episode as we get a deeper look at her very, very long life, and Reign star Adelaide Kane makes a captivating appearance in a guest role that keeps the audience on their toes. Chong and Wesley both deliver phenomenal performances that highlight their ranges and their unexpected chemistry. Strange New Worlds also finally calls the Star Trek future we're all striving towards a "socialist utopia" and then embraces its shooting location with "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," letting Toronto be Toronto instead of passing it off as New York.

'Strange New Worlds' Goes to the Past to Save the Future

The episode opens with La'an making the rounds as Enterprise's Chief of Security, dealing with petty squabbles between the crew, noise complaints, and searching through Pelia's belongings as she's onboarded as the new Chief Engineer. La'an gently accuses the Pelia of theft, as she has items that are "property of the archeology department," but Pelia insists that everything is above board, and she only has so much stuff because she's lived through centuries of natural disasters and economic calamities. Later, La'an processes some of the stress she incurs during her day-to-day duties in a sparring session with Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). Though she insists that she's fine, the good doctor points out that La'an didn't come to Una's (Rebecca Romijn) welcome-home party and notes that she seems lonely. He encourages her to let him, or anyone, in — but she brushes it off and leaves.

La'an is walking alone through the halls of the ship when a man dressed in 21st-century attire stumbles seemingly out of thin air and asks for her help as he collapses to the ground. The man is suffering from a gunshot wound, and he tells her that she has to stop an attack in the past. He gives her a temporal device and tells her that she needs to get to the bridge before a force moves through the ship and he disappears. When La'an arrives on the bridge she doesn't find Pike (Anson Mount) seated in the captain's chair but instead comes face to face with an alternate-universe version of Kirk, who has no idea who she is or why she's there.

While the bridge isn't devoid of familiar faces — Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) and Ortegas (Melissa Navia) are at their usual stations — La'an can tell that this universe is more than a little wrong. And her suspicions are confirmed immediately when the Enterprise is hailed by a Vulcan ship captained by Spock. The Vulcan requests aid from Kirk's "Earthfleet" ship in their war with the Romulans, but Kirk brushes off the request with an uncharacteristic amount of xenophobia refusing to ally one of the alien races that founded the Federation in La'an's timeline.

Privately, La'an explains to Kirk that she's from an alternate timeline, and while he believes that such a thing is possible he's also not unconvinced that she's just crazy. La'an insists that this is supposed to be her Enterprise; she comes to the conclusion that something in the past changed, and her reality has been blipped out of existence. She reveals the device the temporal agent gave her and credits it with why she's able to exist here while keeping the memories she has of her own timeline. She explains that she needs to go back in time and stop the attack that changed the future, insisting that the man who gave her the device likely assumed that Kirk could help her in her mission. Taking offense to her use of "Starfleet" over "Earthfleet," Kirk confronts La'an and tells her to hand over the device, and as they struggle over it the two of them are sent back in time.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Sends Kirk and La'an Through Time

Once they've been delivered to the turning point in history that they're meant to fix, the device refuses to send them back to the future. While Kirk immediately wants to find a way back to his ship, La'an is already twelve steps ahead of him explaining that they have no choice but to complete the mission she was given. They walk out into a bustling downtown area filled with screens, busy streets, and pedestrians going about their day. Kirk assumes it's New York, but La'an swiftly points out that they're actually in Toronto. It's a delightfully clever bit as tons of productions that film in Toronto often pass the city off as New York for American audiences. Alternate Kirk reveals that he's actually never been to Earth at all, explaining that he was born in space on the USS Iowa — our Kirk was born in the state of Iowa. In Kirk's timeline, Earth turned to ruin after endless war and fighting.

They realize they need warmer clothes and make their way into Roots, where Kirk struggles with a revolving door, and they accidentally end up in the same outfit at first. Kirk changes into something else, and La'an isn't immune to catching a glimpse of what he looks like shirtless. When they realize they don't have any money, they have to create a distraction to walk out with the clothes they're wearing. La'an explains that they're going to need money and Kirk immediately hatches a plan to get them enough cash to make it through their mission — beating daring challengers at numerous rounds of chess in a montage that is sure to have audiences grinning from ear to ear. Afterward, Kirk explains that he used to play 3D chess all the time with his first officer "until she got sick of losing," and that "flat" chess is basically for idiots, revealing that he's much more of a nerd than La'an expected.

They grab a pair of street hot dogs, and La'an insists that they at least attempt to figure out why they were sent back to this specific day, though they both appear to be at a loss for the reason as it seems like a perfectly lovely day. Kirk stops to admire the sunset and reveals yet another devastating glimpse into his timeline, explaining that they no longer have sunsets on his Earth. The episode cuts to later that night and sees La'an and Kirk laying awake in separate parts of a hotel suite — he's given her the bed and opted for the couch. Neither of them seems to be able to sleep, but they also aren't quite willing to confront the other, or their feelings, in the dark of night.

The next morning La'an is writing down what she remembers of 21st-century history while Kirk marvels over water showers and minibars. La'an's urgency is rooted in rescuing her timeline, whereas Kirk has virtually no interest in completing this mission because if they do, his timeline won't exist. She argues that his timeline shouldn't exist because the world is destroyed, and though he claims they've made the rest of the solar system their home, La'an points out that in her timeline, humanity has spread across dozens of galaxies and solar systems. Kirk comes from a reality where humanity "survives" on its own, and in direct contrast, La'an's universe is a thriving "utopia" with an Earth that still has sunsets. She explains to him that while the 21st century also got "bad" in her timeline, on the other side of all that death and destruction they found paradise. Meanwhile, Kirk is still stuck in a centuries-old fight. It's an important conversation about how a life of conflict is hardly a life at all, and that things like community, compassion, and openness lead to a brighter future for everyone, not just those in positions of power and privilege.

On cue, the bridge outside their hotel room explodes, and "get to the bridge" takes on a whole new meaning for La'an. When they arrive, though, they both realize that this is something that did happen in their timeline, meaning it can't possibly be the incident they were meant to stop. They approach a young woman taking photos of the wreckage and ask to look at a zoomed-in image of the charring on the concrete. La'an tells Kirk that the bomb that was used to cause this disaster isn't supposed to exist for another hundred years. In order to keep up with the government officials taking away the evidence, the duo decides to steal a car. Kirk reveals more fun timeline-blending Easter eggs, like the fact that he knows how to do a Vulcan nerve pinch and make Plomeek Soup because his cellmate in a Denobulan prison was a Vulcan.

After struggling to get the car in drive, Kirk delivers a car chase that would make Chris Pine's AOS Kirk proud, but not before giving La'an another revelation about his timeline. As she playfully jokes about his ridiculous middle name, she realizes that he's never her infamous last name, which has plagued her all her life, linking her to Khan Noonien-Singh and the Eugenics War, for better or worse. Before she can contemplate the freedom in anonymity any further, they're apprehended by local police officers and nearly taken into custody when the young photographer from the bridge comes to their rescue. She poses as an activist, telling the cops that she's live-streaming Kirk's unnecessary arrest and making up an entire backstory for him as a civil rights lawyer working against unlawful police activity. She introduces herself as Zera and reveals that she was also following the van — she's deduced that the bombing was likely from an extremist group bent on getting humanity to start fighting with each other again, taking away their attention from the real threat: aliens.

While it'd be easy to mark her down as a crazy person, Kirk plays into it and tells her that his "wife," gesturing to La'an, was actually abducted by aliens and that she's seen things. He laces what they tell Zera with a little bit of truth, revealing that the bridge was blown up with a photonic bomb. Zera rattles off a handful of conspiracy theories about how numerous historical disasters were actually alien attacks on humanity and that the government is covering them up to keep humanity from ever going to space again. They grab some poutine (a Canadian staple), and privately, La'an poses that Zera might actually be unhinged, but Kirk's timeline puts him in a more likely position to believe her as they share the same xenophobic distaste for aliens. When Zera returns, she flips through pictures of various disasters claiming that they're proof of her theories, from the moon landing to 9/11, when she flips to a picture of a Romulan shuttlecraft, suddenly giving a lot more weight to everything she's said. The two decide not to show their hand and part ways with the girl on good terms. When she's out of earshot, they're finally able to pinpoint the disaster that splits their timelines: The cold fusion reactor Zera theorized about is in Toronto, and the Romulans destroy it as a first strike against humanity.

La'an and Kirk Find an Unlikely Ally in the Past

Finally, Kirk is on La'an's side in terms of restoring the timeline, but they have no way to find the reactor without a tricorder. If only they knew an engineer living in the 21st century! La'an sees a conveniently placed news broadcast that prompts them to make a trip over the border and into Vermont to pay Pelia a visit at the Archeology Department. La'an's hunch was correct and because she knows Pelia is Lanthanite they're able to talk their way into a meeting with her. While La'an can't tell Pelia that they're time travelers, she explains that they're here to protect the future of humanity.

Their shared "brain-melting secrets" are enough to convince Pelia to help them out, but unfortunately for La'an and Kirk, they're far enough back in her history that she hasn't yet taken up a career in engineering. Kane once again really gets to show off her comedic prowess as Pelia jokes about retail and Pathagoras, telling them she's happy to help, but she's really not the scientist they believe her to be. She's much smarter than she gives herself credit for, though, and hands them the tools they need to jury-rig their own cold fusion detector. La'an tells Pelia she's more of an engineer than she realizes, setting her on the path to becoming the person La'an knows in her own timeline.

Back in Toronto, La'an and Kirk flirt as they walk through the city looking for any signs of the reactor. Their levity quickly gives way to vulnerability as she thanks him for saving her life, and he tells her that her timeline is far more worthy of saving than his. Having grown attached to him in a way that she doesn't let herself get attached to people, La'an suggests that perhaps she can bring him back with her when they go to the future. The fact that he sees her without judging her for her family's history has changed the way she's able to see herself. Kirk — already knowing it's unlikely he'll be able to actually go back with her — kisses her, incredibly gently if a bit impulsively, before pulling back and letting her make the next move. After another shared kiss, the moment is broken as they realize that the watch is glowing, and they follow it into a scientific research institute that just so happens to have her last name on the door. Kirk asks what her family did, trying to understand why she was chosen for this mission. Still carrying that shame, she opts not to tell him, but her genetics allow her to open the sealed doors to the facility.

Zera shows up and pulls a gun on the two of them, revealing her true identity — she's also from the future, but she's a Romulan spy determined to bring about the destruction of humanity. The Romulans have been slowing down humanity for years, but she thinks they need to pick up the pace. When Kirk refuses to do as she says, she calls his bluff and shoots him in the chest. The alternate Kirk dies in La'an's arms and tells her to say hi to his brother for him. Zera gloats at their loss and drags La'an through the doors of the facility and reveals her backup plan: instead of destroying the reactor, she seizes advantage of having La'an with her to take the opportunity to kill Khan Noonien-Singh, in order to ensure the future that a Romulan supercomputer told her will give her the best outcome for her people. Without the Federation, the Romulans will lose their most powerful adversary.

Christina Chong Delivers a Deeply Emotional Performance

Chong gives an incredibly emotional performance as she wars with the fact that Khan's complicated legacy is "genocide, torture," and her. Zera tries to convince her to take the easy way out and rid herself of the judgment that comes with carrying the name Noonien-Singh, but she refuses, engaging the Romulan spy in a fight to the death. During their scuffle, the fight unlocks the door to where Khan is being held, and he witnesses La'an killing Zera and her body disintegrating. La'an then must deal with the incredibly complicated task of gently speaking to the little boy who will one day grow up to be one of the greatest villains the Federation has ever known.

The device that brought La'an to the past glows green again and takes her home to the corrected future. She walks onto the bridge just to confirm that she's actually back aboard her Enterprise and finds Pelia explaining her various acquisitions to the captain, and because of her run-in with the engineer in the past, she insists that Pike let it slide. When she arrives back in her quarters she receives a visit from an agent from the Department of Temporal Investigations, a division of the Federation that doesn't exist yet — though we've seen them before in Star Trek: Voyager. The agent tells her that she can't tell anyone what she experienced, further isolating her within her own timeline. La'an is righteously angry about what she was forced to do, but her moral compass is strong, and she vows to carry that burden to protect her reality.

She can't, however, resist reaching out to a now-Lieutenant Kirk just to reassure herself that he does, in fact, exist in this timeline. She concocts a ruse about checking something in his brother's file, and he tells her that they were both born in Iowa on Earth. He tells her that if she wants the real dirt on his brother, she can buy him a drink next time they're on the same starbase. After he hangs up, La'an bursts into tears, mourning the version of him that she'd gotten to know so well before she lost him.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 are available every Thursday on Paramount+.