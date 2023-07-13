Spock has been one of the most beloved Star Trek characters since the franchise first hit the air back in 1966. The latest episode of Strange New Worlds sees Spock's Vulcan DNA temporarily removed, leaving him completely human ahead of an important dinner with his fiancé T'Pring (Gia Sandhu) and her parents. In addition to exploring Spock's human side — which truly allows Ethan Peck to flex his comedy skills — the episode also finally addresses the romantic feelings simmering between Spock and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush).

Written by Kathryn Lyn and co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers, "Charades" is a hilarious and heartfelt romp that delivers a unique look at why love for Spock is such an enduring part of this franchise. The episode also brings back Mia Kirshner, who plays Spock's mother Amanda Grayson with an incredibly soft strength as we get a closer look at the deep connection between her and her son. For those excitedly waiting to learn about the ties between Amanda and Pelia, we'll have to wait a little long as Carol Kane isn't in this episode — she does send her regards, despite being away, indicating that the show certainly hasn't forgotten about that bit of information from the season premiere.

"Charades" does a beautiful job of exploring an oft-undervalued part of Spock's identity without devaluing his Vulcan side. While the Vulcan culture can be as harsh and unforgiving as T'Pring's mother, T'Pril (Ellora Patnaik), at times, it's still an essential part of who Spock is — one that Chapel risks her own life to restore despite getting the emotional honesty she longs for from human Spock. Spock is both human and Vulcan, and "Charades" teaches him how to see that neither of those identities should be taken for granted.

Awkward Tensions Rise Between Spock and Nurse Chapel

Continuing Season 2's trend of spotlighting Strange New Worlds' incredible ensemble cast, "Charades" opens with a personal log from Christine Chapel. She's en route to the Vulcan system to survey an ancient moon where a civilization once lived before it vanished entirely. There's a strange anomaly nearby that she's hoping will give them answers about the lost alien race – Chapel has a deep love for otherworldly anthropology, and it was mentioned earlier this season that she's planning to apply for an archaeological medicine fellowship on Vulcan that would take her away from the ship for a few months. Pike has decided to survey the moon at impulse speed, essentially giving the crew shore leave without the shore.

Chapel is using her free time to prepare her application by studying with all of her friends, from quizzing herself with M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), to answering questions while sparring with Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and playing drinking games with Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and La'an (Christina Chong). La'an points out that since her interview for the position is with a Vulcan, she should probably be practicing with Spock, but Ortegas explains that things are "weird" between the two of them. Since their impromptu kiss during Season 1's hostage episode, the awkward tension between Spock and Chapel has been almost unbearable, and nearly everyone on the ship has taken note of it.

Meanwhile, Spock has managed to fully suppress his emotions again thanks to therapeutic advice and methods from Doctor M'Benga, and without the distraction of his personal feelings, he's been able to take up new hobbies — like cooking with Captain Pike (Anson Mount). During their latest lesson, Spock explains that he uses nasal suppressants because Vulcans have unusually strong senses, though Pike assures his second officer that he's missing out. Spock is also grateful to be able to suppress his emotions enough not to lash out at annoyances from his fellow officers and to get back to what he considers a normal level of camaraderie with his friends among the crew.

Later, Spock gets a subspace call from T'Pring, with whom he's looking forward to reuniting once they get to Vulcan. Because Spock is half-human, T'Prings's parents — particularly her mother — have qualms about their engagement. To satisfy her mother who insists upon strict adherence to tradition and protocol, T'Pring has scheduled a ceremonial dinner between their two families for when Spock arrives. Spock thinks that it's too soon to have the dinner given that he's not speaking to his father, but T'Pring appears to be at her wits end trying to keep her mother from sabotaging their relationship entirely.

Spock is nervous about the upcoming event, but he brushes it aside so that he can focus on his duties, which turns out to be essential as he's paired up with Chapel in the shuttle mission to scan the anomaly around the moon. Things are still awkward between them, but when Christine points out the tension, Spock pretends he hasn't noticed. They move past it to theorize about what happened to the civilization that disappeared from the moon — their scans pick up a unique energy signature and realize that it's a rupture in space-time which promptly starts to pull their shuttle inside. The two of them lock eyes as they crash directly into the rupture and everything goes white before Spock wakes to find Chapel, M'Benga, and Pike all staring at him in Sickbay. Despite the shuttle accident, they were both healed and returned safely to the Enterprise, however, whoever healed them removed Spock's Vulcan DNA making him entirely human.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Introduces a New Alien Species

Una (Rebecca Romijn) and La'an examine the crashed shuttle which appears to have been repaired and deep cleaned when they find a calling card for an alien race they're unfamiliar with. Uhura discovers that they can make a subspace call to the species that left the card, and Pike and Una are practically giddy at the chance to make a new alien first contact. When Uhura pulls up the visuals on the viewscreen, the crew is greeted by a nebulous being that refers to herself as Yellow — she says she's of Kerkhov, the alien civilization that once inhabited the moon they were surveying when Spock and Chapel's shuttle crashed. She tells Pike that remediation has been made per her people's laws and that no further contact is necessary. Quite bluntly she tells the captain that the "beings" contained mixed instructions, but now they match, and because they're both alive Yellow doesn't see any reason that they should continue speaking, and she ends the subspace call. Uhura can't get the call back and Spock is seemingly stuck in his human body.

In sickbay, Spock goes through an incredible emotional rollercoaster from anger to hunger to gratitude that M'Benga is working on finding a way to restore Spock's Vulcan DNA. Pike reminds Spock of his upcoming commitment dinner with T'Pring and her family, and he immediately overreacts, a rarity for Spock, explaining that T'Pring's mother hates him, and she can't know that this has happened. Pike tells him that he informed T'Pring and Amanda that Spock was in an accident, and he's still recovering, and they've simply agreed to postpone the dinner.

Because nothing is technically wrong with Spock, he decides that he'll return to his regular duties, though Pike advises him to take it easy. The episode then takes Spock through a delightful montage as he laughs uncontrollably with friends in the ship's bar, becomes obsessed with bacon during a cooking lesson, and snaps at Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) over leaving his breakfast dishes on the conference table during a briefing. Afterward, Spock chats with La'an about the range of emotions that he's going through, and she notes that it sounds like he's experiencing something similar to human puberty. After an awkward moment, she advises him to work on impulse control.

Back in sickbay, Chapel is blaming herself for Spock's current condition and works around the clock to figure out how to restore his Vulcan half. She's worked so long that she realizes she's late for her interview for the archeology fellowship — upon her arrival, she's immediately disappointed as the Vulcan reviewing her application doesn't seem to care about any of the discoveries she's made and dismisses her for taking a unique approach to science and medicine. When she runs into Spock in the hallway later he notices that she's upset and asks what happened. Because he's fully human he doesn't really have the filter he normally would, and he tells her that "Vulcans can be such jerks" and awkwardly offers her a hug. She's grateful for the rare emotional vulnerability from him, but before they can discuss things any further they're interrupted by the news that Spock's mother is beaming aboard.

When Spock arrives to greet Amanda in the transporter room, he's wearing a beanie to hide the fact that his ears are no longer pointy. She thinks it's silly, but the important thing is that she's here to tell him that they can't keep postponing the dinner because T'Pring's mother is threatening to end their engagement. Spock can't suppress his emotional reaction, despite his best efforts, and he has an outburst in front of Amanda. She immediately clocks what's going on and realizes they've got a lot of work to do and very little time to do it in as the dinner with T'Pring's family is now scheduled for the next day aboard the Enterprise. In Pike's quarters, Spock desperately tries to get out of the event entirely, but Amanda explains that to do so, or to reveal that Spock is human, would essentially ostracize T'Pring from upstanding Vulcan society. She decides that it's time to teach Spock about his human side — namely, how to lie.

Spock Learns Lessons in Both Humanity and Vulcan Tradition

M'Benga crafts synthetic earpieces for Spock to wear during the dinner, while Amanda sets about teaching Spock how to be the best Vulcan he can be during their dinner, following all the traditions and rituals that will garner him some good faith with T'Pring's mother. During their lessons, Spock gains a tremendous amount of respect for his mother as she shows him how she's learned to be strong for him. In a hilarious montage that mirrors the series of scenes from earlier in the episode, Spock gets lessons in how to "look more Vulcan" with the help of the crew. His friends teach him how to hold his face and how to not show his immediate emotional reactions. Peck leans hard into the absurdity of the situation, playing Spock with big emotions and adolescent outbursts that only make him more endearing.

Despite the best efforts of both Amanda and the crew, it appears that they won't be able to convincingly pull off a fake mind-meld for the dinner — the most important step in the event. Unfortunately for Spock, Chapel is not only struggling to find a way to heal him, but she's discovered that if she can't change him back soon he's going to be stuck this way forever. In a last-ditch effort to do everything she can to make Spock "whole" again, Chapel asks Ortegas and Uhura to accompany her back to the anomaly to make contact with the Kerkhovians to get a cure.

When T'Pring arrives on board she throws Spock for a loop when she immediately throws protocol out the window, explaining that she's had quite enough of it from her mother. Amanda takes some weight off of her daughter-in-law-to-be's shoulders and offers to greet T'Pring's parents on her behalf, allowing her and Spock to have a moment alone together before the dinner begins. She explains her conflict with her mother, and while it seems like he wanted to tell her, he decides that it would be more difficult for her to have to lie to her mother and keeps the fact that he's human hidden from her too.

The dinner takes place in Captain Pike's quarters with him essentially serving as a pseudo-father figure in place of Sarek. T'Pring's mother comes in with the worst vibes imaginable, somehow finding a way to insult everything about everyone, despite T'Pring's father seemingly being excited to try the food and enjoy the evening with Spock's family. Her complete disdain for humans is on full display as she doesn't hesitate to make Amanda feel less than and turns her nose up at Pike's phenomenal take on traditional Vulcan foods.

Meanwhile, back at the anomaly, Chapel, Uhura, and Ortegas realize that they might be able to fly through the anomaly to reach the other side and contact the aliens. Despite the risks they decide it's worth it, and Ortegas gets to flex her piloting skills. Once they're through the anomaly, they find themselves in interdimensional space with the shuttle nowhere to be found, and no space suits required. They're greeted by another nebulous being who calls herself Blue, Chapel explains that they need their help because they didn't "remediate" Spock correctly. She makes a desperate plea, but the being finds it strange that they're making a complaint outside "the response period."

Spock fights to make it through the rituals, doing a commendable job with the support of T'Pring and Amanda. After keeping a straight face through the tea ceremony, in which he must hold a scalding pot with his bare hands, Spock and T'Pring must listen to critiques from their future in-laws. Amanda tells T'Pring that she could visit more often and have more self-confidence — T'Pril is dissatisfied claiming that Amanda going too easy on her daughter because of her human instincts. She promptly tells Spock that he's a complete disappointment for abandoning Vulcan society for Starfleet, that Sarek is correct to shut him out, and he's unworthy of their daughter. Spock valiantly makes it through without responding emotionally but excuses himself to let out the tension. M'Benga tells him via communicator that Christine has gone to find the cure.

Back inside the anomaly, Yellow explains that "friends" don't have enough connection to each other to justify a complaint in their society. The whole setup is a little ridiculous, in a fun and lighthearted way, as Chapel is pushed to confess her feelings for Spock in order to save him. Yellow deduces that they're each other's caregivers and reveals that during the accident, Spock diverted the shields to her side of the shuttle to protect her. Uhura and Ortegas make it clear that if Christine doesn't sort out her feelings for him now she'll never be able to save Spock. She tells Yellow about their relationship, and while she's been grateful that the way they "fixed" him allowed him to understand her better, she misses the other part of him. Spock has always been a child of two worlds; his human and Vulcan sides are essential to his very being.

On the ship, Pike attempts to stall ahead of the mind-meld by adding an Earth tradition to the ceremony with a round of charades. T'Pril is not convinced, but it works long enough for Chapel to beam back aboard and arrive with the cure. She and Spock are able to take a moment away under the guise that she's treating his injuries. Spock is delighted that she's returned, and she takes the moment to ask him why he decided to save her during the accident. He explains that it was only logical, despite his complicated feelings. Before he can say anything else, she gives him the cure and walks away.

Spock Learns to Be Proud of His Human Heritage

With his Vulcan DNA restored, Spock is able to perform the mind-meld with Amanda, and reveals that she showed him a memory from his childhood when she took him to school on Vulcan. While T'Pril is ready to criticize, T'Pring speaks up and tells her mother that they've completed the rituals as required. Despite this, she still insists on delivering backhanded compliments to Spock, saying that she's impressed he got through the dinner given his "human handicap." Spock decides to reveal that he's been human this entire time in defense of his mother, calling her resilient, compassionate, and strong for having withstood judgment from Vulcans like T'Pril for him for his entire life.

Despite his impassioned speech, T'Pring is hurt that he would hide something so big from her. Spock explains that he didn't want her to have to lie for him, but she feels like he doesn't see her as an equal partner because he involved his crewmates in the ruse but didn't trust her with the same. She decides that, for now, they should take some time apart. As much as the connection between Spock and Chapel is new and exciting to explore, we can't help but sympathize with T'Pring, who's done nothing but try to meet Spock halfway over and over.

When Chapel gets another call from the Vulcan fellowship, letting her know she can apply again at another time, she turns the situation on its head, as she flexes about her encounter with the Kerkhovians. Meanwhile, as Spock says goodbye to his mother, he asks her why she chose the memory she picked for the ceremony. She tells him that it was the first time she noticed that he felt accepted, and he reciprocates by telling her how seeing through her eyes has enlightened him about all the ways that she's been excluded because of Vulcan culture. Before she beams away, she imparts some wisdom that allows him to better understand Christine, as "it's not easy to be a human who loves a Vulcan."

Later, Spock is pacing in his quarters when Christine arrives, and he explains that he was just on his way to see her too. Inside, he reveals that he and T'Pring are taking time apart and while he feels bad for hurting T'Pring, the break was necessary because he has feelings for someone else. He reveals that he doesn't want to suppress his feelings for Christine any longer, and she finally decides to kiss him. While they both don't know what to make of their attraction to each other, they agree not to think too hard about it and just let themselves feel it for once.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 arrive every Thursday on Paramount+.