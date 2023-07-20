Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is chasing last week's comedic episode with one of the most emotional episodes of the series thus far. "Lost in Translation," written by Onitra Johnson and David Reed, centers around Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) as she begins hearing strange noises and seeing ghosts from her past. Director Dan Li strikes a fantastic balance between horror and action/adventure with this episode, as Uhura races against the clock to understand what's happening to her and who exactly might be trying to send her a message.

This episode also honors star Melissa Navia's late partner Brian Bannon by naming the nebula after him — a birthplace for new stars and the home of a new alien species. "Lost in Translation" also gives Uhura a chance to grieve the loss of Hemmer (Bruce Horak), the Enterprise's Season 1 engineer who gave his life to save the rest of the crew. Strange New Worlds' episodic nature can make exploring long-term narratives like grief difficult, so it's satisfying to see the series return to this moment and explore Uhura's emotions in a way that inspires hope for the future.

Carol Kane also returns as Pelia in this episode as she squares off with Una (Rebecca Romijn) for the first time. Pelia remains one of the most delightful new aspects of Season 2, bringing unparalleled levity to every scene she's in and Kane bounces off of each of her scene partners with ease. Finally, "Lost in Translation" delivers the first-ever meeting (for their Prime timeline selves, at least) between Kirk (Paul Wesley) and Spock (Ethan Peck). While the moment is brief, the weight of it is not to be understated, as fate starts to fall into place for Star Trek's most iconic soul mates.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Explores a New Frontier

Uhura opens the episode with a Communications Officer's Log detailing the Bannon nebula, as the crew of the Enterprise oversees the establishment of an outpost to collect and refine the element needed to fuel starships. As Captain Pike (Anson Mount) marvels over the evolution of space and exploration, Uhura reveals that she's been having trouble sleeping. Moments later, Una joins the bridge and announces that Pike has been made fleet captain for the duration of their mission at the nebula as they work to get the station online.

Spock notes that this particular nebula appeals to Starfleet for its proximity to Gorn space, picking up on that final scene from the first episode of the season and making it clear that the predator species is still very much a threat. Logically, they make the decision to refuel the Enterprise while the station is still offline, and as they do so Uhura hears a strange yet indecipherable signal in her earpiece, but as soon as she tries to play it back for everyone else, it disappears. She heads down to the ship's nacelles to see if the disappearance was caused by an error in the communications array. While she's going through the system with an instructional video of Hemmer, the ship's new engineer, Pelia, happens upon the young ensign. The two clash a bit as Pelia's blunt honesty about Hemmer being a "just okay" engineering student rubs Uhura the wrong way. The tension is clear, as Uhura clearly isn't ready to let go of her former mentor.

Elsewhere, Pike and Una take a classic walk and talk through the halls of the ship as they discuss the state of the deuterium station, which was supposed to be online over two months ago. Starfleet claims that the delays were caused by organizational issues, so Pike is assigning Una to clean up the mess with her no-nonsense managerial style. In a turbolift, Uhura hears the distorted signal again just before she's cornered by a terrifying zombie version of Hemmer. In Sickbay, M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) concludes that the vision of Hemmer was a hallucination, but he validates Uhura's concerns and provides her with an explanation for why she's having such an experience — while working in the nacelle she was exposed to the deuterium which can cause hallucinations and headaches. He clocks that she hasn't been sleeping well, and notes that exhaustion can exacerbate her symptoms. M'Benga bars her from active duty until she gets a decent amount of sleep.

On the station, Una and Pelia take point on getting the necessary systems up and running. Pelia notes that station appears to be breaking down faster than any of the crew are able to fix it, but Una brushes her concerns aside as they now have three crews working in tandem to get things in working order. There's also a strange amount of tension between the two of them as Pelia's chaotic, instinct-based nature clashes with Una's sense of order and reason. Pelia pays Una's severity no mind and goes about conducting her own investigation of the problem.

Uhura's Nightmares Are Trying to Tell Her Something

As Uhura attempts to get some rest, she finds herself inside another hallucination, this time she's on a planet, and just over the horizon black smoke violently billows into the air. She wakes in a cold sweat, reeling from the vision — in Season 1, Uhura revealed that she lost her family in a shuttle accident. Elsewhere, James Kirk, who's currently serving aboard the Farragut, beams aboard the Enterprise for the first time, to visit his brother Sam (Dan Jeannotte). They end up at the ship's bar and there's a clear tension between them as Sam doesn't waste his time updating his brother on talk of xenobiology and instead congratulates Jim on becoming the youngest first officer in the fleet. They both want to impress their father and Sam resents Jim's ambition as he one-ups him while Sam pursues his passion for science. Wesley embodies Kirk perfectly, calling upon mannerisms that invoke William Shatner's energy effortlessly. Back on the station, Una gets life support stabilized, but the system appears to crash almost immediately after she gets the word "stabilized" out of her mouth. Pelia reveals that one of her crew found an issue in one of the functional systems, and while Una's upset that she disobeyed orders it's a good thing that she did — someone's been sabotaging the station.

On the Enterprise, Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock address their burgeoning relationship over a game of 3D chess. Spock proposes telling Starfleet about the romantic connection between them, if there is one, to avoid protocol issues in the chain of command. However, Chapel is concerned that telling people will lead to prying eyes, and prying eyes will lead to the end of whatever's going on between them. They agree to keep their (messy) relationship between the two of them when they're interrupted by Uhura. She tells her superior officers that she doesn't have deuterium poisoning and while she theorizes that something else is causing her hallucinations, Chapel and Spock point to the more logical known sources of deuterium and exhaustion. While they insist that she get some rest, it's the last thing she's interested in at the moment as she's gripped by this mystery.

At the bar, Kirk introduces himself to Uhura by commenting on Spock's moves in the chess game he's been watching from across the room. Uhura clocks him as "Sam's brother" and tells him she doesn't feel like being hit on at the moment, as Kirk's ladies' man reputation proceeds him, but he assures her that he's not, and she just looks like she could use a friend. As much as she appreciates it, she brushes that off too as she's too focused on what's happening to her to relax in any way. Out in the hallway, Uhura hears the sound again as the lights flicker, and she sees a handful of her fellow officers laying dead on the ground covered in blood. She's then attacked by an angry version of herself and as she finally punches the clone's lights out, the lights flicker back up, the bodies disappear, and Kirk is laying on the ground with a busted nose.

Uhura apologizes and offers to take him to Sickbay, but Kirk points out that the last thing she needs right now is to be written up for striking a superior officer. He can tell that she didn't intend to hit him, as she was clearly seeing something that wasn't there, and they go to her quarters so she can heal his nose with a dermal regenerator. Uhura assumes that he's just going to brush her off like everyone else, but he believes her and is willing to go down the rabbit hole with her to figure out what's causing her nightmares. She hasn't found any anomalies in the nebula, but she appears to be the only person on the ship experiencing these hallucinations. Kirk takes her medical file to cross-reference her symptoms with the crew of the Farragut to see if perhaps she isn't the only one.

A Saboteur Lurks Among the Shadows on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

Una and Pelia investigate the sabotage aboard the station and they find a young officer muttering to himself in terror — he can't tell what's real and what isn't. He tells Una that his name is Ramon, and when she asks why he sabotaged the station, he assumes that she isn't real. It looks like he might be suffering from the same hallucinations as Uhura, and Una calls in a medical emergency to the Enterprise. After Kirk leaves her alone the ship kicks into red alert, driving Uhura to the bridge as they face an attack from an enemy ship. The viewscreen cracks and shatters before her fellow officers are sucked into space before her very eyes before Captain Pike shakes her from the latest waking nightmare.

In the ready room, Pike talks with Uhura about what's going on when Kirk walks in to check on her. He interrupts to explain that the officer from the station was flagged to medical on his ship the day before as a friend was concerned about his wellbeing. Everyone heads down to sickbay and as M'Benga examines Ramon, he and Uhura experience the same strange sound — except that it appears to be much more advanced and debilitating for Ramon, implying that whatever is happening to them is further along with him than it is with her. The sound drives Ramon to attack them and run out of the room, and as Uhura tries to wake herself from what she assumes is another nightmare, Kirk assures her that what she just saw was very much real.

Pike, Kirk, and Uhura fan out in search of Ramon, and Pike finds a wounded officer outside of Astrometrics. La'an arrives to explain that Ramon cut a power conduit, shrouding the ship in darkness. Uhura keeps hearing the sound as she searches the ship with Kirk. As the noise gets louder Kirk disappears, and she hallucinates the walls of the ship closing in on her. She tells him that she'll walk back to Sickbay and that he should keep up the search. He comes across Pike and La'an, and La'an is briefly taken aback after her experience with an alternate Kirk in "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow." She doesn't have time, or clearance, to explain though, and they're interrupted as Uhura finds another trail of blood outside the port nacelle. Kirk tells her to wait for him, but she heads in alone anyway.

She begs Ramon to stop trying to sabotage the ship, assuring him that she's experiencing the same things that he is, affirming that she's real and his hallucinations are not. While she manages to stall him for a second, he immediately resumes his attempts to sabotage the ship, causing a cascade failure in the nacelle. Kirk arrives just in time and calls for an emergency beam out for himself and Uhura as fire consumes the access tunnel and Ramon dies in the void of space as a result of the explosion.

In Sickbay, Pike talks with Uhura about what's going on, and he assures her that they're going to figure out what's going on with her. She thinks she should be confined to quarters to avoid hurting herself or anyone else, but he assures her that they won't let it get that far with her. He gives her access to Ramon's medical file and personal logs to see if she can find answers there. Outside, Kirk waits for Uhura when La'an bumps into him again and the tension between them is palpable. La'an doesn't break her commitment to not reveal what happened in the alternate timeline, but she quickly realizes that the core values that she fell in love with in that Kirk are still present in this timeline, if not more so.

On the station, Una and Pelia continue to butt heads over the best way to solve this mystery. Una says that the priority is to get the station back online, but Pelia is ready to confront the first officer about whatever she's holding against her. Finally, Una explains that she can't stand how reckless and whimsical Pelia is, and the engineer tells her that she thinks Una's gotten too used to being the smartest person in the room. Una pulls rank on her and Pelia says she'll get the station up and running in a few hours.

Time Is Running Out for Uhura to Solve This Mystery

Uhura and Kirk go through Ramon's files and while they're no closer to figuring out what's causing it, Uhura concludes that she's on the same path to destruction with no signs of how to get out. She explains to Kirk that this isn't the first time she's experienced hallucinations — after her family died she kept seeing the crash, despite not having witnessed it in person. Losing Hemmer reopened that wound for her, and she's been spiraling ever since. Gooding does a beautiful job exploring Uhura's grief, as the cadet wonders if she even belongs in Starfleet because she can't face death. Kirk is poetically honest with her about the fact that if she wants to keep exploring her future in Starfleet, she needs to be able to fight back against death and hold on to the memories of the people she's lost.

After he leaves her alone, Uhura pulls up the video she has of Hemmer, allowing herself to embrace those memories. What he's saying in the video sparks a realization in her as she finally understands that an invisible alien species has been attempting to contact her. Together, Kirk and Uhura go to speak to Sam in the xenobiology lab, and he explains that the species could be reaching out through interdimensional space, using her brain as a universal translator. The visions she's been having are a message — she puts the pieces of each of her hallucinations together and together the trio realizes that whoever's trying to contact them is living inside the nebula and any attempts to refine the deuterium here is killing them.

Uhura attempts to get Pike and Una to shut down the station, but the station isn't responding. As Uhura and Kirk race to the bridge, she's thrust into another hallucination of the shuttle crash that killed her family. She powers through it and makes it to the Captain, immediately telling him that they're killing the alien species as the zombie figure of Hemmer hovers around the edge of her line of sight. Because they can't shut down the station, Uhura explains that they need to destroy it — it's no small undertaking, as this was set to be an important fueling location for Starfleet on the edge of Federation space. However, Pike trusts Uhura's instincts and understands that she wouldn't call for such drastic measures if it weren't a life-or-death situation. They beam everyone off the station, and vent all the gathered deuterium from the Enterprise and the Farragut, before blowing the refinery out of the sky. As the station is destroyed, Uhura's vision of Hemmer becomes whole and healthy again, he smiles at her one last time as the alien species confirms she did exactly what she needed to in order to save them.

A Meeting of The Minds Promises a Bright Future on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

Uhura is restored to active duty, and Pike assures her that she won't face any blowback from Starfleet for making the call to destroy the ship as he completely stands by her decision. After she finishes a few urgent communications tasks, Pike orders her to finally go get some rest. On their evacuation shuttle, Pelia and Una continue their little squabble, as Una attempts to explain that her reason for beefing with the new engineer is that she gave her a C in Starship Maintenance at the academy. However, Pelia sees right through that explanation and points out that her feelings of animosity stem from Hemmer's death because, as his replacement, Pelia is a constant reminder of that loss. Romijn quietly expresses that grief in a way that is very befitting of Una as she tears up over the moment of vulnerability. The two come to an understanding as Pelia comes to Una's level with understanding, having lost more people than she can count in her hundreds of years alive.

Back in the Enterprise's bar, Kirk and Uhura share a drink and strike up a friendship that will last long into the future. Uhura is finally able to look at photos of her family again, and as she wonders why the species chose her, Kirk explains that it's clearly because she's "a good listener," calling her thoughtful and empathetic. Sam rolls up to their table to share in the glory of a job well done, but Kirk immediately rolls his eyes at his older brother's excitement over writing a scientific paper. Sam pushes down his annoyance and tells Jim that he's proud of him, but when Jim doesn't apologize for not taking him seriously, Sam storms off in a fit of frustration.

As Jim searches for the right word to describe his brother's habits, Spock appears, swiping Sam's abandoned glass off the table (something we know annoys him about the elder Kirk), providing the exact phrase on the tip of Jim's tongue. Uhura takes the opportunity to introduce Kirk and Spock to each other, and the camera lingers on the very first handshake between the two. Kirk invites Spock to join him and Uhura, and the future crew of the Enterprise that started it all begins to take shape.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 arrive every Thursday on Paramount+.