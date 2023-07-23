They say never meet your heroes, but Lower Decks ensigns Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) might disagree! In the highly anticipated Strange New Worlds crossover episode with Star Trek's adult animated series, the two young ensigns of the USS Cerritos travel back in time for an unforgettable adventure aboard the USS Enterprise with Starfleet legends like Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock (Ethan Peck). While things appear to go a bit sideways for Boimler for a bit, and their heroes are not exactly how they imagined them, the episode brings everything full circle in an emotional, heartwarming hour of television that'll have audiences grinning from ear to ear.

The opening credits for this episode have also been reimagined in the animation style of Lower Decks, bringing the Enterprise to the second dimension for the first time in decades. “Those Old Scientists” is directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes and as always with his episodes there’s an extra layer of warmth in the performances delivered within. The episode is truly a joint effort from the SNW and Lower Decks teams written by Kathryn Lyn and Bill Wolkoff. While Strange New Worlds fans can enjoy this episode without having seen Lower Decks, the experience is certainly richer for those who follow both shows, and audiences who've only seen one or the other will certainly be tuning in to both afterward.

Boimler Gets a Blast to the Past in 'Strange New Worlds'

The episode opens with the crew of the USS Cerritos on a routine mission to scan a portal and take readings of the no-longer-functioning device discovered by Captain Pike and the original crew of the Enterprise. Mariner naturally makes fun of Boimler's geeked-out excitement for the device that reportedly hasn't functioned in over 120 years, but they're both pretty stoked about standing in the footsteps of legends like Uhura and "Numuro Una." Naturally, Rutherford and Tendi are along for the ride, and Boimler is slightly green with envy when he learns that Mariner is in charge of the mission given that she doesn't care nearly as much as he does.

When they arrive on the planet to run their scans, Tendi tells Boimler that the device was actually found by an Orion science vessel that her grandma was on board. Boimler is pretty sure it was the Enterprise, but Tendi insists that not all Orions were pirates, even back then. Rutherford and Tendi pick up traces of heronium which hasn't been around for about a century, and Boimler remarks that they used it in the original Enterprise — Archer's Enterprise. He hops up on the platform of the portal and is in the middle of doing his best Spock impression when suddenly it comes to life, sucking him through and into the past, dropping him off right in front of Una, Spock, and La'an. The portal shuts off before Mariner can follow him through.

On the way to Sickbay, Pike and Una examine Boimler’s comm badge, noting that flipping their retro model open is "the best part." When Boimler wakes, he first assumes he’s in a holodeck program but when the Starfleet officers surrounding him don't disappear, he swiftly realizes that he is in fact aboard the USS Enterprise. They tell him that they already know he's from the future so he doesn’t have to pretend not to be, but when Una arrives to give him back his comm badge he scrambles off the biobed away from her with a sheepish look upon his face. As La’an escorts him out, Una wonders what he could possibly know about her future that would send him fleeing in terror.

As a fellow time traveler herself, La'an takes the opportunity to fill Boimler in on some crucial advice for his time here. He can't interfere with past events or share knowledge of the future — he swears on Worf's honor immediately breaking rule number two. Finally, La'an urges him not to make any personal attachments, which isn't an official rule, but rather her personal advice as she's still grieving what happened to Kirk during "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow." It gets the point across though as Boimler realizes that he could possibly destroy his own timeline if he isn't careful.

In Pike’s office, Boimler takes in all the magic of being aboard the Enterprise, pulling a Riker maneuver to sit atop Pike’s saddle. While he's goofing off, Uhura comes in to work and Boims is star-struck on behalf of Mariner. Before he can say anything else about how cool she is he’s beamed down to the surface with Spock and M’Benga. Boimler can't stop geeking out over little details like the tricorder and being in the presence of these officers. When he tells Spock that he thinks getting sent back was dumb luck, he makes the typically stoic Vulcan laugh, which is extremely out of character for what he knows about the one-day legendary figure.

When another ship approaches, the away team beams back up and Pike and company prepare for a run-in with Orion pirates — Boimler knows that Tendi’s grandma is aboard and as he adjusts to being on the bridge of the Enterprise he realizes he needs to do something if he wants to make sure Tendi exists in the future. Against his better judgment, he pulls up the Orions on the view screen and refrains from stopping them with force. Unfortunately, they beam up the portal and leave before Pike can do anything about it. If they want to get Boimler home, they need to go after them.

Timelines Are Muddled as Pike Tries to Find the Most Peaceful Solution

Pike later admits to Una that he may have made a mistake in listening to Boimler — because the young ensign was so excited to meet him, for a moment he thought his future might be brighter than it's expected to be. In the bar, Boimler becomes the subject of Nurse Chapel and Lt. Orgetas’ hilarious machinations as they decide to prank him and ask him about the future. He’s once again star-struck to be witnessing the golden age of exploration, and reveling in the experience of living the dream of every Star Trek fan. When Chapel and Ortegas invite him to movie night, he accidentally reveals that Friday night is actually Pike’s birthday — in fact, it’s a holiday in the future.

When Spock appears in the doorway, his smile freaks Boimler out to the point that he thinks he broke him. Boims chases Chapel into a turbo lift to admit that he’s worried he broke the future, but he ends up realizing that it’s been Chapel who's been making him smile so much. It's a double-edged sword, though, as she realizes that she doesn’t exactly leave a mark on the Spock of the future.

On the bridge, they can't figure out how to track the Orions, but Boimler knows how to do it, and he simply suggests that maybe they just don’t look while he does it. They catch up to the ship and Boimler begs them to not harm the Orions because he doesn’t want to do anything to jeopardize Tendi’s future. He urges Pike to lean into his many strengths, one of which happens to be diplomacy, and while he insists that Boimler stop "helping" he ends up making a trade of crucial cargo for the portal, as the offering is taken as a sign of respect by the Orions.

Two Time Travelers for the Price of One on 'Strange New Worlds'

They’re prepared to send Boimler back, but when it powers back on Mariner comes flying out, and it immediately shuts off, leaving the Enterprise with not one but two time travelers. Pike begrudgingly beams them all back onto the ship. On board, Boims and Beckett bicker about getting stuck here and revel in how hot young Spock is in classic Lower Decks fashion. Uhura has locked herself in her quarters to work on translating the portal, and Mariner jumps at the opportunity to help out and meet her hero. In turn, she sets Boimler up with an opportunity to work with Spock again, but he’s actually upset that she did it because he’s so not into embarrassing himself in front of his hero… again. When Una walks up on them in the hallway and once again Boimler runs away, she asks Mariner if everyone from the future seems to think she’s doomed, but Mariner says that’s just Boims — he’s intimidated by her because he has a poster of her pinned up in his bunk. A hilarious miscommunication unfolds as Una assumes that there’s a sexual reason behind his feelings about her, but Mariner doesn’t indicate that’s what’s happening. Before she can explain, Una walks away saying she doesn't want to know anymore.

In Uhura's quarters, Mariner realizes that her hero is still just beginning her own journey. It's a beautiful moment as Mariner realizes that she has the opportunity to influence one of her favorite people in the entire universe, encouraging her to find ways to have fun while still kicking ass at her job. In the bar, Mariner whips up some Orion hurricanes and Ortegas calls her a "good bad influence." Together they crack the language, unlocking exactly what Uhura needs to complete the translation.

In the science lab, Spock confronts Boimler about his comments about his future and Spock deduces that in the future his emotions must be minimized. However, Spock also comes to the logical conclusion that he can't let this knowledge influence how he behaves right now, swiftly asking Boimler if he feels lucky while they perform an extremely dangerous attempt to create the heronium they need to send Boimler back. Unfortunately, it explodes.

As Boimler worries that he may have messed everything up, Pelia (Carol Kane) arrives just in time to give him her own special brand of pep talk. She doesn’t soften the fact that he did in fact mess things, up but rather than telling him what he already knows she imparts some of her lanthanite wisdom. The cure for imposter syndrome isn't to suddenly believe that you have no flaws, but rather to lean in and pretend to be the person you want to be until you actually become that person. Inspired by her words, he heads into the shuttle bay to get the cargo back from the Orions and help people in the present instead of worrying about his own future. However, before he and Mariner can complete their subterfuge they're busted by La'an.

Pike brings them both to his quarters for what they assume is a dressing down, but what he really wants is to ask them to stop encouraging the crew to throw him a surprise party. Boimler not so subtly encourages him to celebrate because he doesn't know how many birthdays he has left, but Pike reveals that he already knows about his fate. His reason for not wanting a birthday party is that he’s mourning his father and though they didn’t get along, he would give anything to argue with him just one more time. This time, Boimler delivers some poignant advice: if he knows how his future ends, why not embrace the people around him now who will miss him when he's gone?

In the process, Boimler realizes that he knows how they can get home. He and Mariner deliver a clever plan in the ready room revealing that there's a piece of heronium already located on the ship. As they extract it, Uhura and Ortegas geek out over Enterprise legends Mayweather and Sato, and realize that being a total nerd over your heroes is pretty much a prerequisite to joining Starfleet.

Una Has a Bright Future in Starfleet

As Boimler and Mariner prepare to go home, Mariner makes sure to clear up the confusion about Boimler's reaction to Una. She reveals that she is actually the future poster girl for joining Starfleet. In absolute awe, Boimler approaches and explains that "Ad Astra Per Aspera" was a significant part of why he joined in the first place. Audiences may be moved to tears as Una reels from knowing what a positive impact she has on the future. Spock sends them off with a classic "live long and prosper," completing the ultimate experience for Boimler.

When they beam down to the portal, however, they're stopped by the Orions from before as Boimler did manage to get the message out before they were caught. As much as they've already muddied the timeline, Boimler and Mariner go ahead and admit that they're time travelers and reveal a better future for the Orions where they can be more than a negative stereotype. It works, and Boimler and Mariner travel home, though it's clear that they were always meant to be a part of history.

Later, Boimler thanks Mariner for coming back for him, joking about the "TOS" era standing for "Those Old Scientists." First officer Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell, rolls in and comments on Boims' poster of the "hottest first officer in Starfleet history," playing on the real-life fact that O'Connell and Romijn are married. While he's there, he also reveals that Mariner actually fought for this mission because she knew how much it meant to Boimler, solidifying that they may just be the best buddies in all of Starfleet. Back in the past, the crew of the Enterprise gets their own turn in 2D at Pike's birthday party as he embraces celebrating with his friends. They drink real Orion hurricanes and the episode spirals out with some truly delightful meta jokes about their experience in animation. "Those Old Scientists" leaves the audience with a laugh and the lesson to live in the moment and never stop striving for a better, brighter future.

