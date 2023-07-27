Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is showing a complete range of episodes with Season 2, as "Under the Cloak of War" shifts gears between the wild and wonderful crossover episode and the upcoming upbeat musical episode to tell a story filled with bloodshed and political intrigue. While Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and several current members of the Enterprise crew missed the majority of the Federation's war with the Klingons, a handful of Starfleet's finest still remember the bloody battles quite vividly.

Written by Davy Perez and directed by Jeff W. Byrd, "Under the Cloak of War" casts a shadow of conflict over the crew of the Enterprise as they're tasked with transporting a Klingon general who defected towards the end of the war and has since sought to become a beacon of peace. While Dak'Rah (Robert Wisdom) presents a calm and kind outward demeanor, M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Chapel (Jess Bush), both of whom served as medics during the war, remember him very differently as they witnessed firsthand the loss of life he was responsible for.

By the end of the episode, the audience should be left with a very complex set of emotions, Pike and M'Benga stand at opposite ends of the situation at hand with both men operating through the lens of their own personal experiences. While the moral high ground of Pike's point of view is appealing and ideal, as M'Benga notes, there are some atrocities that cannot be forgiven. "Under the Cloak of War" is a stunningly written episode that digs into intense moral quandaries and ambiguities.

The Enterprise Hosts a Special Guest on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

Tensions between the Klingons and the humans are still high in the years after the war, as peace remains tentative at best. The Enterprise has been tasked with chartering a federation ambassador who just happens to be a Klingon defector. Pike goes above and beyond to welcome Dak'Rah aboard the Enterprise, rolling out the red carpet, so to speak, for their esteemed guest. Rah appears quite curious about the inner workings of the Enterprise and insists on a tour of the ship.

Meanwhile, on the bridge, Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), who did not serve in the war, debates the merits of their guest with Ortegas (Melissa Navia), who Boimler recently noted is a "war hero." Uhura argues that it's a force for good that a former enemy would speak positively of Starfleet to bring about peace, while Ortegas poses that it could all be a ruse to take them down from the inside, pointing to the long list of atrocities that Rah committed during the war, including killing his own men to escape, earning him the moniker "The Butcher of J'Gal". Unfortunately, as she's making her point Rah, along with Pike, Una (Rebecca Romijn), and La'an (Christina Chong) walk out of the turbolift for their tour of the ship.

Rah takes the gossip in stride and notes the beauty of the Enterprise's viewscreen, admitting that Starfleet ships are superior to Klingon vessels. Pike explains that their ships are designed for exploration over war or defense, but Rah suggests that it's fun to fly nonetheless. Una takes the opportunity to introduce Rah to Ortegas, who bites her tongue, though her disdain for the former general is thinly veiled at best. Down in the bar, Spock attempts to replicate a cup of Raktajino (Klingon coffee), assuming he has plenty of time to work out the kinks in the recipe before offering it to their guest. However, Rah arrives with the other senior officers a moment later, and Spock's diplomatic efforts are put to the test. Rah insists that there's nothing to be proud of about Klingon culture, putting Spock in an awkward position, and when he goes to try the beverage it's so hot it burns his hand. For a moment it appears as though Rah might lose his temper, but he gets through it and says that, luckily, Klingons have a high tolerance for pain.

Pike insists that he let them lead him down to sickbay to have his hand examined nonetheless, wanting to ensure that everything with the ambassador goes as smoothly as possible. Una and Pike see to it that Rah is healed by a young medical officer and a dermal regenerator, and though they don't interact personally, Rah's mere presence in sickbay sends M'Benga into a debilitating panic attack.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Shows Starfleet in a Time of War

"Under the Cloak of War" takes audiences back a few years to the height of the Klingon war on the moon of J'Gal. A younger nurse Chapel is dropped off in the middle of a war zone and immediately tasked with becoming the area's head nurse as she gets a crash course in just how devastating this war has become on the front lines. The area's chief medical officer introduces her to a younger Joseph M'Benga and explains that not only do they not have an internal organ regenerator but that she's got the most medical experience of anyone on the nursing staff.

Only moments after she's dropped off her things, Chapel is immediately thrown into the action alongside M'Benga as an incoming transport of wounded officers arrives. Together, they begin triaging patients and diagnosing illnesses and injuries, after a handful of treatable issues are passed off to their fellow staff, they find a young officer suffering from internal bleeding and damage to all of his organs. Chapel is ready to prep him for surgery, but M'Benga reminds her that they don't have an internal organ regenerator and there's no way of knowing how long it will take for backup to arrive from Starfleet. She doesn't want to just let the kid die, so M'Benga suggests they load his pattern into the buffer and keep him suspended in the transporter — much like he'd done with his sick child during Season 1.

Back in the present timeline, M'Benga works on repairing a biobed in sickbay when Pike arrives, asking for a special cooking ingredient for a meal he's planning during their mission. M'Benga notes that Pike didn't have to come down here for that ingredient himself, and the captain explains that he wanted to check in with the good doctor. He's fully aware of M'Benga and Chapel's service on J'Gal, and while he understands that it might be difficult for them to do so, he explains that Starfleet has specifically asked that former war veterans interact with the ambassador to encourage the rest of the fleet to be more accepting of his presence. After they put on a happy face for the captain, he invites them both to his quarters for dinner in honor of Rah. They decide to grit their teeth and attend the dinner, both to support the captain and to deny Rah the satisfaction of having scared them away. In another flashback to J'Gal, they work together to rescue a young Starfleet officer in the middle of open-heart surgery.

Outside Pike's quarters, M'Benga finds Ortegas pacing, hesitating to go in, dreading having to spend time in the same space as the person responsible for the deaths of so many people she considered friends. She insists that she needs to bail because she won't be able to keep up a good "poker face" around someone she dislikes. M'Benga encourages her to attend anyway, suggesting that for the night they pretend that the war doesn't bother them; besides, Pike's prepared jambalaya. Inside, Spock attempts to make conversation with Chapel, but he swiftly notes that she's "under duress" and she makes it clear that she's uninterested in polite conversation. In an effort to make her less uncomfortable, Spock takes it upon himself to engage the ambassador on a different subject, and for a while, it works.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Doesn't Shy Away From the Horrors of War

As Chapel wonders why it's so hard to explain the war to anyone who didn't experience it, the show dives into another flashback. Their young patient has just woken up after they saved his life, and he explains that Dak'Rah and his men kept him alive just to keep torturing him. With his ever-positive bedside manner, M'Benga makes a point to get to know his patient, asking about where he grew up and making sure he gets proper rest and time to recover. When he steps back outside the med-tent, an Andorian officer waits with a proposition that M'Benga immediately turns him down before he hears what he has to say. The officer presses on and says he needs his help taking out Dak'Rah — the Andorian officer, who might be implied to be working for Section 31, reveals that Rah's given an order to torture and kill anyone who isn't Klingon on sight, including children and civilians. He asks M'Benga why he's no longer fighting in the war as he has the record for the most hand-to-hand kills in combat, but the doctor prefers saving lives now.

As M'Benga attempts to leave the conversation, the officer asks for more "Protocol 12," the green substance that M'Benga and Chapel took in the Season 2 opener in order to fight their way off of the stolen Klingon ship. M'Benga claims he doesn't have any more, though he designed the drug he refuses to make more of it and turn Starfleet officers into supersoldiers at the risk of their own health and lives.

At dinner, Rah expresses his gratitude for Starfleet, claiming that the organization saved him after taking him in following the war on J'Gal. Tensions rise for M'Benga and Chapel as they reveal to the ambassador that they were also on J'Gal. He explains that he realized, after several massacres, that fighting was pointless and Pike insists that war is never the ideal option. Ortegas asks if he really killed his own men in order to escape, and while he doesn't answer the question directly, Rah proposes a toast to the survivors. Ortegas doesn't let up, however, diving into a story about the war cry that Klingons used to shout over comms before slaughtering Starfleet officers.

Rah attempts to meet her halfway, but Ortegas excuses herself from listening to his excuses. Chapel takes the opportunity to follow her out, and Pike quickly notices that M'Benga is also having a hard time holding back his reaction and suggests that he also go check on Ortegas for his own sake. Before he can make it out of the room, though, Rah insists that he and M'Benga arrange a session of Mok'Bara, a form of Klingon martial arts practiced by Worf (Michael Dorn) in The Next Generation.

In the past, M'Benga recalls talking to the young ensign whom he and Chapel recently saved about why he joined Starfleet as he tries to pull the boy back from the hopelessness brought on by endless fighting. As the kid explains that he joined in order to explore and learn, and M'Benga reveals that he signed up to find new ways to heal people, and encourages the ensign to remember the ideals that they're fighting for so that the people they love can live in peace. Later, Chapel and M'Benga overhear black ops plans to launch an offensive against the Klingons, sending a massive amount of soldiers back onto the battlefield in order to provide cover for a strike team hoping to take out Dak'Rah and his men. It turns out that the young ensign, who's still recovering, is part of the platoon leading the charge on the battlefield. M'Benga tries to talk him out of it because it's very clearly a suicide run, but the ensign is determined to do his duty for Starfleet.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Shows Star Trek Is Stronger With Interpersonal Conflict

In the present, Spock attempts to apologize for not being more help to Chapel during the dinner the previous night. She insists that he doesn't owe her an apology, and despite their relationship, he doesn't need to feel responsible for her feelings about the situation. Spock explains that he genuinely does feel for her, wanting to do what he can to help her with something that is so clearly distressing. Despite his earnest attempts to understand, Chapel prefers to be alone rather than carry the emotional burden of attempting to fully explain her trauma. Spock accepts this and deduces that the most helpful course of action he can take is to give her space.

The night of the attack, Rah took out the power at the medical base, leaving M'Benga and Chapel to rely on backup generators to bring in their wounded from the battlefield. In order to get the transporter working again though, they have to purge the backlogs, meaning they won't be able to revive the officer they had suspended in the pattern buffer. Chapel stalls, trying to find a way to save him, but M'Benga makes the difficult decision to let him go so that they can save the many more wounded coming in from the current battle.

During their Mok'Bara session, M'Benga notes that Rah makes it look easy to put the past behind him. The former Klingon general suggests that if the two of them can become allies, they could be an impressive force for peace. Rah wants M'Benga to join him because he knows that the others look up to him; he believes if they work together they can move peace and negotiations forward by leaps and bounds. M'Benga is hesitant, asking if Rah really killed his own men. The ambassador makes it sound as though it was the leaders under his command that chose to begin killing everyone, and that he did kill his own men because he was so appalled by the violence against the civilians of J'Gal. M'Benga doesn't seem convinced and as he takes the upper hand he tells the ambassador that J'Gal changed him just as much.

Later, M'Benga gets caught in another panic attack as he recalls the complete bloodbath of that fateful night. With victim after victim arriving on the transporter, including children, entire families, the Andorian, and the young Starfleet ensign from before, M'Benga makes the difficult decision to pick up a weapon and use his knowledge of combat and the body to finally put an end to the fighting once and for all. Meanwhile, Una approaches Pike with a new — quicker — course to their destination, explaining that they need to get Rah off the ship sooner rather than later. While Pike wants to lean into the ideals of Starfleet and see Rah forgiven and reformed, Una explains that such an ideal is attractive in the abstract, but much more complicated in practice. It's not fair to expect the people who directly suffered at the hands of the former Klingon general to absolve him of his atrocities just because the war is over.

On J'Gal, Chapel finds M'Benga as they're preparing to flee the moon. He explains that someone has to stay behind to finish the mission. As difficult as it is for them to realize how the war has changed them, Chapel completely supports M'Benga's mission of revenge. He gives her a vial of Protocol 12, and presumably takes one for himself as he heads into the lion's den. After learning that they've changed their course to get him off the ship more quickly, Rah seeks out M'Benga in another attempt to gain the doctor's approval. M'Benga urges the former general to leave him alone, drawing a clear boundary that they will not ever be allies, and they should leave it at that. To his own detriment, Dak'Rah insists on getting M'Benga to forgive him because he's all about making up for his transgressions now.

M'Benga pulls the rug out from the ambassador, revealing that he already knows Rah didn't kill his own men, because he is the one responsible for their deaths — he's the true Butcher of J'Gal. Both men are ashamed of the events of that night, with M'Benga ashamed that the war pushed him to take lives again and Rah ashamed that he ran away like a coward, hiding behind a stranger's strength as his own. Even with the truth revealed between them, Rah insists on offering healing to M'Benga — while really seeking it out for himself. As much peace as Rah has encouraged, his aspirational sainthood is constructed on lies, and he never faced the consequences for all the harm he caused during the war... until now.

In a struggle the audience is not meant to get a clear view of, Rah ends up on the losing end of a fatal stab wound with the same Klingon blade that M'Benga used to take out his men the night he fled. Later, Chapel, who happened to walk in during their struggle, corroborates M'Benga's story that Rah started the fight that ended his own life. Pike and La'an appear suspicious, but the evidence does work in Chapel and M'Benga's favor. When Pike questions M'Benga about it, the doctor insists that he didn't instigate the fight — and really, he didn't — but he doesn't regret what happened. Pike insists that diplomacy is king, but M'Benga argues that justice is more important and that some people need to pay for the things that they've done.

