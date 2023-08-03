Strange New Worlds has officially taken Star Trek where no other series within the franchise has gone before with its very first musical episode. The penultimate episode of Season 2, "Subspace Rhapsody," sees the crew of the USS Enterprise collide with an anomaly that sends the entire federation into an alternate dimension powered by song. As each member of the crew from Captain Pike (Anson Mount) to visiting officer Jim Kirk (Paul Wesley) begins singing about their innermost thoughts, Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) must race against the clock to reset their reality before the Klingons arrive to destroy the source of their dishonor.

Written by Dana Horgon and Bill Wolkoff, "Subspace Rhapsody," while delivering a whacky off-the-wall musical, still drives several plot points forward as the end of Season 2 draws near, and delivers some truly quintessential Star Trek. The episode is directed by Dermott Downs, who previously helmed the musical crossover for Supergirl and The Flash, as well as several episodes of Fire Country. The ten new songs, which are now available on Spotify and Apple Music, were penned by Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley and Tom Polce with some stellar choreography from Roberto Campanella. The episode also features an acapella rendition of the show's theme song.

Musical episodes can easily spiral out of control and turn into a cringey mess, but thankfully that's not the case with Strange New Worlds. Star Trek is known for pushing the boundaries and delivering outside-the-box ideas with style and just the right touch of campiness, and that's exactly what "Subspace Rhapsody" does. With a grand range of genres, the episode moves easily between comedic moments and sweeping emotional ballads. Already accomplished singers in their own right, Gooding and Christina Chong are strong standouts as Uhura and La'an deliver the most impactful numbers from the episode. However, the whole cast of Strange New Worlds brings their A-game to "Subspace Rhapsody," locking it in as one of the best episodes in a franchise filled with hits.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Sets the Stage for a Lyrical Adventure

Uhura opens the episode with a communications officer's log detailing the new subspace fold the crew of the Enterprise has found in the far reaches of Federation space. Spock (Ethan Peck) believes that it can be used to speed up subspace communication, but while they experiment on the anomaly, the crew must communicate the old-fashioned way — exclusively through her station. The musicality of Uhura's role on the ship is immediately evident as she effortlessly conducts every bit of communication among the crew.

Pike is looking to move things with Captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano) to the next level as the two attempt to plan their first vacation together; however, it's not going very well, as the two clearly have different ideas about what makes for the ideal getaway. Elsewhere, La'an and Una (Rebecca Romijn) prepare to welcome Kirk aboard in order to "show him the ropes" before he begins his official commission as first officer of the USS Farragut. Una immediately clocks La'an's unusually flustered nature as the security officer prepares to work with Kirk for the first time since her trip to the past with an alternate version of the future captain.

In Sickbay, Chapel (Jess Bush) anxiously prepares to open a message from Dr. Korby — whom TOS fans will recognize as her future husband. She's applied to an archeological medicine fellowship to further her career, and this time, she's gotten in. She's over the moon to have gotten into the program which will take her away from the Enterprise for at least three months, but her feelings are muddied when she realizes she doesn't know how to tell Spock she's leaving.

Speaking of Spock, the science officer has teamed up with Uhura and Pelia (Carol Kane) in engineering. As their efforts continue to come back fruitless, Pelia suggests that they try sending music through the subspace fold — if regular communications aren't working, perhaps "fundamental harmonics" will do the trick. Uhura chooses a classic from Anything Goes, a fitting sentiment for Star Trek, and as they send the song through it reverberates back throughout the ship. Almost immediately, Spock begins singing uncontrollably as he attempts to give a status report to the Captain. The phenomenon continues through the entire crew as everyone begins to harmonize about their unique roles and positions on the ship. Aside from their sudden theatrical nature, nothing appears to be out of the ordinary.

The Crew of the Enterprise Can't Stop Singing on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

The crew gathers for an emergency meeting in the ready room as they try to understand what just happened. Spock explains that sending a song into the subspace field essentially caused the ship to slip into a musical reality, one to which they've become tethered, so their random bouts of singing are likely far from over. Together Uhura and Spock attempt to find a way to fix the problem, and when Spock notices that Chapel has received a response from Dr. Korby. When Uhura realizes that they're dating, he suggests that he ask her about it himself instead of waiting, but he tells her that they've had trouble communicating lately following Chapel's PTSD in the previous episode.

Elsewhere, Kirk and Una tune up the ship while discussing the best way to go about being a first officer in Starfleet. While Una has quite the reputation for keeping her distance, she reveals that lately she's been trying a new, more hands-on approach. Once again, a flight of fancy takes over the pair of officers as Una finds herself in the middle of a Gilbert and Sullivan-style number, referencing her love for The Pirates of Penzance (established in the Short Trek "Q&A"). Romijn and Wesley give a delightful performance as they twirl through the hallways, professing the benefits of being their authentic selves.

Having witnessed the moment by happenstance, La'an races to her own quarters as she finds herself overcome with emotion and driven to belt out her own innermost feelings. Chong is outstanding as she shows a more vulnerable side of La'an than we're used to seeing on Strange New Worlds. The lyrics for "How Would That Feel" also really stand apart, working as a beautiful heart-song while effortlessly highlighting elements specific to La'an — like her genetic modifications and her alternate timeline romance. Afterward, she promptly informs the Captain that the sooner they get out of this reality the better, as the uncontrollable urge to sing about their personal feelings could pose a security risk to the ship.

When their attempt to close the anomaly backfires, Batel hails the Enterprise from the Cayuga, immediately showing that their experiments have far-reaching consequences as she engages Pike in a Bad Country-style duet. Proving La'an's point about the anomaly posing a security risk, Pike and Batel sing a rather "Private Conversation" on the bridge, as he confesses his feelings for her in front of the crew.

Music Compels the Crew of 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 to Confess Their Inner Feelings

In another emergency meeting, they learn that the anomaly has begun to spread throughout the fleet. Uhura suggests that because they're in a musical reality, they're following the logic of a typical musical — when their emotions are heightened, they find themselves compelled to sing about them. Embarrassed by his own emotional confession, Pike promptly (and hilariously) suggests that they blow up the subspace fold. Spock notes that his ridiculous suggestion actually has merit, and Kirk promptly volunteers himself and La'an to test that theory. However, La'an is afraid she's going to confess her feelings to Kirk, prompting her to attempt to refuse the assignment. In the next musical number, Una offers some sage advice to La'an about how suppressing your feelings can actually do more harm than good. It's a smoky piano number that sees La'an and Una floating through space, in a moment of vulnerability that calls back to their Enterprise Bingo adventure from Season 1.

La'an agrees to work with Kirk and when he tells her they should team up more often, she nearly tells him how she feels. Unfortunately, she's cut off immediately as an explosion reverberates through the entire ship. The test to see if they could simply destroy the fold has also backfired, nearly destroying engineering in the process. Spock explains that if they were to attempt to go through with that plan they would obliterate every ship affected by the anomaly. To make matters worse, they receive a message from the Klingons who make it clear they're on a mission to destroy the fold which they've calculated is the source of their dishonor.

Spock and Uhura go to trigger another song so that they can study elements like frequency and tone that they may be able to use to solve their predicament. Conveniently, they happen upon Chapel celebrating with Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) in the bar. In a rather inconvenient, and insensitive even, song Chapel publicly breaks up with Spock as she tells him that she's ready to leave him to pursue her career. It's an entertaining number, but their short-lived relationship certainly suffers for it. Though they were a controversial pairing at best, Chapel and Spock's whirlwind romance appears to have ended before it even really began. They're promptly driven apart by the narrative, despite Chapel having pined for Spock for a season and a half before confessing her feelings.

Elsewhere, La'an takes control of her own feelings to explain to Kirk why she's been acting so strange. Despite both of them being fully aware of the consequences of her telling him about the alternate timeline, she forges forward and explains the way that Kirk fundamentally altered her brain chemistry by showing her the potential of who she could be. He made her realize that she could dare to hope, take chances, and make romantic connections with other people. She tells him that while he's not exactly like that version of himself; this Kirk also looks at her like he genuinely sees her. Unfortunately, as much as Kirk feels drawn to her too, he confesses that he's currently in a relationship with a scientist on Starbase 1. TOS fans will recognize his romantic partner as Carol Marcus, and it just so happens that she's currently pregnant with their son — who first appeared in The Wrath of Khan.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Strengthens the Connection Between Classic Star Trek Characters

Elsewhere, Spock is still reeling from getting dumped, while trying to analyze the data that he gathered with Uhura. Spock's break-up ballad is filled with math puns, as he logically processes his feelings and strengthens his friendship with Uhura by showing her a vulnerability he doesn't share with anyone else. Clearly going through it, he leaves her alone after the song ends, and she swiftly finds herself wrapped up in her own emotional number. Picking up on the tune she was humming at the beginning of the episode, Uhura goes back over her own isolation before realizing the answer lies in connection. Gooding is phenomenal throughout the entire episode, but this particular number gives them a well-deserved spotlight at the turning point of the musical.

Uhura brings her realization to the Captain, explaining that in order to break out of the musical reality, the entire crew needs to rally together for a grand finale in an ensemble number. Pike, known for his own inspiring speeches, opens the channel for her and gives Uhura the courage to be the one to motivate the entire crew to sing together in unison. The final number is as grand as it should be, as Uhura calls upon the connections between them to show everyone that they can accomplish literally anything when they work together. The song features several solo moments and fun references to Star Trek canon, like the Prime Directive and more. In a hilarious twist, we also get a glimpse of why the Klingons are so determined to destroy the anomaly as they hail the Enterprise in the midst of a '90s boy band, K-pop fusion number.

Finally, with every voice on the ship harmonizing as one, they're able to break free, and the crew revels in the elation and endorphins that come from performing together. "Subspace Rhapsody" ends on a high note — despite the emotional turmoil it caused in many of the characters, they're left looking at a brighter future. Though things appear to be over for Spock and Chapel, La'an is ready to let herself take more risks, and Pike is able to communicate more honestly with Batel. However, their vacation is postponed once more as she's assigned to a priority one mission, which may incidentally spell trouble for the Season 2 finale. The episode is capped off with the delightful running gag that the Enterprise's most reliable way to keep the Klingons satisfied is to send Spock in to negotiate over many gauntlets of blood wine.

The Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds air on Paramount+ on August 10.