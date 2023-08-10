In another abrupt tonal shift, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 finale sees the crew of the USS Enterprise caught between a moon and a Gorn place. When the Gorn return with a violent and extremely deadly attack on a new colony at the edge of Federation space, Starfleet orders Captain Pike (Anson Mount) not to get involved, but with innocent people on the ground, Pike must get creative with his unsanctioned rescue mission.

Written by series co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers and directed by Maja Vrvilo, "Hegemony" is reminiscent of The Next Generation's iconic Season 3 cliffhanger "The Best of Both Worlds," as it leaves key characters in deadly situations that won't be resolved until the next season returns. However, with the Enterprise facing a decidedly different enemy, "Hegemony" stumbles into some disappointing misogynist plot points that leave the series on a sour note. That isn't to say that the episode is bad — for the most part "Hegemony" is a heart-pounding suspense thriller in the vein of Alien or Jurassic Park. The episode even introduces a Star Trek: The Original Series fan-favorite and finally lands some excellent Spock/Chapel moments.

It's been clear since early in the season that Batel (Melanie Scrofano) would be on the chopping block for the Season 2 finale, as her sudden appearance in the series — while not unwelcome, as Scrofano is an excellent addition, was not exactly subtle. And while she's spared — for now — from a fridged fate, the state in which she's left by the end of "Hegemony" is arguably just as bad. Batel is on the ground when the Gorn ship arrives and decimates a colony of civilians, and though she survived the initial attack, it's later revealed she was implanted with Gorn eggs. Her ultimate survival is still up in the air when that fateful "to be continued..." text fades into view at the end of the episode.

'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Finale Opens on a Suspiciously Light Note

Easing the transition from the exuberant musical episode, "Hegemony" opens with a scene so hopeful and cheery, the danger lurking around the corner is almost immediately apparent. Batel delivers the standard opening captain's log, instantly putting the audience in fear of her fate. The Cayuga is assisting a colony just outside of Federation space and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) is there to help, as Batel gives her a ride to her internship with Dr. Korby. After Chapel beams back to the ship, Batel receives a well-timed call from Captain Pike. They're discussing the colony's apprehension about joining the Federation (worrying it will put a target on the peaceful planet) and how much Pike misses her when the signal cuts out abruptly.

As Batel realizes that it's not just her struggling with comms, a Starfleet shuttle spirals, out of the sky and a massive, menacing Gorn ship enters the planet's atmosphere. She sends out a distress call to any and all nearby Federation vessels, and luckily the Enterprise is within range. Pike calls up Admiral April (Adrian Holmes) to alert the rest of Starfleet of the situation, but he's met with bureaucracy rather than a battle cry. April argues that they can't risk starting a war with the Gorn given that they attacked a planet that technically isn't part of the Federation yet. Despite April's insistence that they need more information, as Starfleet doesn't fully understand the alien species yet, Pike insists that sometimes a monster is just a monster and there can be no justification for unilaterally attacking peaceful colonists. April gives the Enterprise permission to do recon but insists that Pike not engage, despite his relationship with Batel.

When the Enterprise arrives at the colony, the outlook is immediately grim as the Cayuga has been blown to bits above the planet. Despite the devastating scene, Pike urges the crew not to make assumptions. However, they can't scan for life signs as the Gorn have installed a counter-signal to block all communications, scans, and transports. La'an (Christina Chong), who is most familiar with the species after having escaped a breeding colony as a child, notes that the Gorn use an interference field to render their enemies blind during invasions. Pike and Una (Rebecca Romijn) urge the crew to get creative, using alternative means to search for survivors. When a second Gorn ship arrives, Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) relays an image showing the planet and several Gorn forces on one side of a demarcation line, along with orders from Starfleet to stay on the opposite side of that line.

Pike gathers his senior officers to discuss strategy — while the Enterprise itself is maintaining position per orders, Pike has no intention of leaving their people behind and every intention of going to get them, even if he has to do it alone. He won't however, as every member of his team — including Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) expresses a similar intent to do whatever it takes when it comes to the Gorn. As La'an explains that their standard weapons might not be enough, Pike reveals new phaser rifles, with freeze-ray features, and a tricorder upgrade that will allow the officer to detect nearby Gorn.

Now heavily armed, the crew takes up the task of plotting a safe, undetectable course to the planet despite being surrounded by hunter ships. Ortegas (Melissa Navia) suggests camouflaging a shuttle and flying through the debris of the Cayuga because the Gorn won't shoot at what they can't see. Needing her expert piloting skills, Ortegas is finally tapped to join an away mission, and despite the dire situation, she pulls off some truly phenomenal flying to put the ship safely on the ground. As the crew watches from the Enterprise with bated breath, Uhura calls the move an "old zombie movie trick" and Spock (Ethan Peck), who's never seen a zombie, notes that he'll add some to his research of human culture.

Despite the interference field, Spock is still trying to scan for life signs in the debris, pointing out that there are still pockets of oxygen on what's left of the ship, making it possible there could be survivors on board. When Una assures him that she hopes Chapel is alive too, he reveals that they were in the middle of a fight the last time he saw her — something that seems so trivial now. She tells him that what happened was not his fault, and he points out that sickbay should be visible soon and they can mount a more targeted search for Chapel then, but the ship's sickbay has been completely destroyed.

Pike's Stealth Team Mounts a Defense Against the Gorn in the 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Finale

On the ground, the crew identifies a glowing green beacon as Gorn tech — it's what's blocking their communications, but La'an and her brother had assumed it was to lure in passersby on the breeding planet where they were held. It becomes apparent that the survivors attempted to mount a defense against the Gorn in the center of town, and against all odds, Pike still believes there are bound to be survivors. Their fancy new tech allows them to detect the presence of a Gorn youngling and their new weapons kill it instantly. Dozens more approach in its wake, forcing the team into the interior buildings.

La'an points out that the new behavioral patterns of the Gorn don't make sense. From her experience, the younglings should be fighting for dominance, however, here they appear to be working together toward a common unidentified goal. Pike, as optimistic as ever, suggests that it might be possible to communicate with them instead of fighting. His ideals certainly fall in line with Starfleet's wishes, but the sheer amount of bloodshed makes it clear that the Gorn's primary intentions with regard to humanoid species are still killing and breeding. Sam picks up a human signal further down the street, driving the crew on in their search for survivors, but the beacon in question leads them directly into a trap.

When a force field traps them in an office, a young Starfleet officer with a familiar Scottish accent emerges from the shadows. A very young "lieutenant junior grade" Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn) introduces himself to Pike and company, revealing that he'd constructed the beacon to mimic human life signs in order to trick the Gorn so that he could trap them in one location in order to secure his own escape. He explains that he isn't from the Cayuga. He'd been stationed aboard a solar research vessel when the Gorn caught his ship by surprise, killing and destroying the entire crew.

Luckily, that wasn't the case on the colony, as Scotty leads them to the building in which the survivors have gathered. Batel rushes into Pike's arms, both grateful and devastated to see him. As glad as she is that someone came to their rescue, she regrets pulling him and the Enterprise into harm's way against such a formidable enemy, potentially dooming them all. Together, Pike and Batel meet with Scotty to see if the device he used to escape the initial attack can be used to help the survivors get off the planet. Scotty tells the crew that the attack was directly related to a violent (and unusual) burst of solar flares from the star his ship had been researching, and Sam notes that it's possible the flares initiated a swarming instinct in the Gorn. Scotty was able to escape by building a Gorn transponder dupe, but his shuttle had taken damage, stranding him on the planet just before the attack. Elsewhere, Ortegas and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) tend to the survivors and share their concerns over Chapel's whereabouts — not finding her among the people on the ground, they learn that she'd beamed back up to the ship. Despite their ever-present worry for their friend, the two carry on as best they can finding joy in thinking of what she'd do if she were with them now.

The Enterprise Gets Creative in the Search for Survivors on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

Back on the Enterprise, Uhura approaches Pelia (Carol Kane) with a "crazy theory" that could help them solve their communication struggles. Following an off-screen brainstorming session, the duo brings their findings to Una and Spock, who are currently holding down the top of the command chain in Pike's absence. They've located the Gorn device preventing them from using the transporters or communicating with their team — if they can destroy it, they should be able to beam everyone still alive on the planet back to safety. The problem is, they can't fire upon it without alerting the Gorn to their presence. Luckily, Uhura and Pelia have already found a solution to that issue too — they need to send the saucer section of the Cayuga crashing into the beacon in a controlled fall. Spock knows that getting the rockets needed to control its descent onto the Cayuga will be a near-impossible task, so naturally, he volunteers himself for the job.

Back on the surface, while most of the survivors attempt to catch some much-deserved shut-eye, Pike formulates a plan to sneak out and find Scotty's transponder. Before he can leave, however, Batel catches him and tells him there's no way in hell he's going without her. Sleeping nearby, Scotty also decides to join them as he assures Pike there's absolutely no way they'll be able to retrieve it without him — which tracks as Pike doesn't even have the coordinates for where Scotty landed. Together they head out into the darkness.

Meanwhile, "Hegemony" finally takes us inside the saucer section of the Cayuga, where we find Chapel stirring to consciousness as the ship's computer warns that what's left of the ship is running out of oxygen. Chapel manages to buy herself an hour by restoring the power and sets about gathering anything she can that might help her make it out alive. She quickly realizes that the Enterprise is nearby, but as soon as she tries to signal that she's alive, her flashlight dies. Outside, Spock begins placing the rockets on the exterior of the Cayuga and thankfully for Chapel, he passes right by her window. She instantly hatches a plan to don a spacesuit of her own and find a way to join him in the vastness of space.

As she tries to find a way off the ship, Chapel comes across a fully grown Gorn wearing its own space helmet, attempting (and failing) to input a command code into the ship's computer. Spock successfully places the other rocket on the interior bridge of the Cayuga — the view screen area of which has been destroyed and is completely open — but before he can make his exit, the fully grown Gorn descends from the ceiling, knocking Spock's weapon from his hand. At the same time, Chapel makes it to the bridge and attempts to help Spock escape. What ensues is easily one of the coolest fight sequences that Star Trek has ever done. Because Spock, Chapel, and the Gorn are in zero gravity, everything is happening in slow motion, and one false move can send the phaser they need spiraling out into space. Chapel leaps for the phaser and Spock takes on the Gorn in hand-to-hand combat, stabbing through its oxygen helmet before the alien can strangle him with its tail. Chapel shoots it for good measure and they're able to escape the now-falling ship, holding hands as it crashes to the ground.

The Gorn Pose a Danger to the Crew and the Storytelling in 'Strange New Worlds'

Scotty leads captains Pike and Batel to his shuttle with no issues, and though it appears to have been ransacked, his device is still in working condition. It is, however, extremely bulky and covered in various wires, so removing it is immediately a two-man job prompting Pike to set his weapon down in favor of prying the device free. Of course, the moment everyone is unarmed (why doesn't Batel have a phaser rifle, by the way?), a Gorn youngling makes itself known. The youngling moves towards Pike and Scotty, but before it can attack, Batel puts herself between them and the monster. Instead of ripping her limb from limb, however, the Gorn seems to sense something in her and leaves them alone in the shuttle, unharmed. Batel claims that they got lucky, but Pike is no fool and he's well aware that something is wrong. As Scotty goes about removing the transponder, Pike presses Batel for an explanation and she reveals that she was implanted with Gorn eggs during the initial attack the day before. Given that Gorn eggs mature in a little less than 48 hours, she doesn't exactly have much time left.

In a vacuum, a ticking time bomb strapped to one half of a romantic pairing adds very engaging tension to the storytelling as the audience roots for the pair to find a way to save that person, with their romance adding a heightened layer of emotion to the situation. The problem with Strange New Worlds exploring this particular plot point with Batel is that, outside of her relationship with Pike, she's had very little character development of her own — her first name wasn't even spoken onscreen until the previous episode. The series can course correct by having her survive the attack, as she's still alive by the end of the first half of this two-part story. However, for the entirety of Season 2, Batel has almost exclusively existed as a plot device for Pike's personal development.

This is hardly the first instance of sexism creeping into the writing of Star Trek. Just look at nearly any Deanna Troi-centric episode of TNG. However, it's disappointing to see SNW keeping up the tradition over three decades later. It's clear that the series is trying to turn the Gorn into this generation's Borg. However, it's tricky because instead of assimilating people, the Gorn's two forms of attack boil down to murder and what amounts to rape, with the alien species revoking Batel's bodily autonomy by using her to breed. While both characters were infected and willing to die to protect their crew, there's a marked difference between Hemmer's (Bruce Horak) death and the way Batel is being used in "Hegemony." Hemmer was a fully fleshed-out character with his own backstory and place within the show, and while his death isn't free of problems, it was at least well-written. That story can't be replicated with Batel when, at least on-screen, she doesn't exist outside of Pike's orbit.

Despite the grim outlook, Pike isn't willing to give up on Batel, and he promises that they'll find a way to save her. Immediately, some of their problems are solved as the Cayuga successfully crashes into the interference beacon, allowing the Enterprise to contact Pike and Spock and begin beaming people back onto the ship. Spock and Chapel arrive safely and while they don't have time to talk, they leave things between them on a better note than the previous episode. Pike, Batel, and Scotty are beamed directly to Sickbay, and while Pike's elated to see Nurse Chapel alive and well, getting Batel help is the priority. With no immediate solution, they need to sedate her and contain her within a stasis field. Batel makes Chapel promise to kill her if there's no way to stop it.

Before heading to the bridge, Pike introduces Scotty to Pelia, but they already know each other, as the long-lived engineer explains that he was one of her best students at the academy, despite his abysmal grades. Things go from bad to worse on the bridge as a Gorn destroyer arrives, with long-range scans showing more on the way, putting the Enterprise up against a veritable fleet. Their troubles don't stop there, however, as Pike's questions about beaming the rest of the survivors up are met with the news that the Enterprise has not been able to find them on the planet. The audience was shown a shot of La'an, Ortegas, M'Benga, and the colonists being transported away, leaving us and Pike to the same horrific realization that they were beamed onto one of the Gorn ships. Immediately, the Enterprise is fired upon by the Gorn, while receiving a priority message from Admiral April to get the hell out of there. As Pike must make the decision to stay and rescue his people or leave to avoid an intergalactic war, the screen cuts to black, leaving Strange New Worlds on one of the most heart-pounding cliffhangers in recent memory.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Strange New Worlds are available to stream on Paramount+, and the series has already been renewed for Season 3.