Paramount+ has been beaming down so much exciting Star Trek news today for the third annual Star Trek Day, which coincides with the fifty-sixth anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. It seems only fitting that today should also reveal a new character joining the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that details a period just before Kirk becomes the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Production wrapped earlier this summer on Season 2 of the series and for the first time, Paramount+ has revealed that the legendary Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role.

While details are still sparse about when we might see Kane's arrival aboard the Enterprise, we did learn today that she is playing a highly educated and intelligent engineer named Pelia who suffers no fools. She solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience. It sounds like she may be the new replacement for Hemmer (Bruce Horack), who tragically died ensuring that the crew would live to fight another day. Kane is a brilliant actress, who is best known for her work on-screen and on stage, and even became quite meme-worthy a few years back with her delivery of "Chardonnay" in The Dead Don't Die. It will be fun to see her portraying a character that's a little more calm and collected.

The Season 1 finale of Strange New Worlds saw Captain Pike (Anson Mount) discovering that his tragic fate is, essentially, a fixed point in time and that, should he try to change the course of his destiny, it will lead to Spock's (Ethan Peck) demise and certain devastation across the galaxy. The finale also saw the introduction of James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) whose own destiny would be inevitably changed if Pike attempted to change his future. Once Pike returned back to his own timeline, he was met with a different kind of tragedy as Number One (Rebecca Romijn) was taken into custody by Starfleet for being an Illyrian. So there will definitely be a lot of threads to pick up on when the series returns.

In addition to Mount, Peck, Romijn, and Wesley, Season 2 of Strange New Worlds will see the return of Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong, Babs Olusanmokun, Melissa Navia, and Jess Bush.

