Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has released the first official image from the highly anticipated Season 2 Lower Decks crossover episode. The upcoming episode was announced last year during the Star Trek Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The new image, featured above shows Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid bringing their animated characters, Ensigns Becket Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action for the first time.

The new crossover episode will be directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes. Frakes is beloved for his role as Will Riker in The Next Generation and Picard, and has had a turn behind the camera for nearly every Star Trek series made in the past 30 years.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds arrives on Paramount+ on June 15. Until then you can watch the newly released trailer down below.