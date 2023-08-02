Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

James Tiberius Kirk has always been a complicated character — not to mention a bit of a cowboy. In Star Trek: The Original Series, he (William Shatner) was quick to use his fists, never hesitated to ignore orders, and was, of course, a shameless playboy. The Kelvin timeline’s Kirk (Chris Pine) was clearly modeled after this Kirk: he joins Starfleet on a dare, typically solves problems by punching things, and, like TOS Kirk, is eager to jump into bed with females of any species. Both versions are undeniably brave and have a strong moral compass, but Strange New Worlds has finally given Kirk a trait he's been lacking for nearly sixty years: empathy.

That's not to imply that Shatner's Kirk wasn't a good man. He held an unwavering commitment to Starfleet values (despite his apparent eagerness to ignore the chain of command) and was the author of an encyclopedia's worth of heroic deeds, many of them undertaken at great personal risk to himself. In fact, he sacrifices himself in the ultimate heroic deed to save the inhabitants of Veridian IV and the Enterprise-D in Star Trek Generations. Kelvin Kirk similarly sacrifices his own life to save his crew in Star Trek Into Darkness, though he's later revived.

However, the good deeds of both of these versions of Kirk often seemed to come from a personal need to uphold what’s right rather than a place of caring for the feelings or well-being of others. In Star Trek Beyond, for instance, when the villain Krall (Idris Elba) kidnaps part of the Enterprise crew, Kirk risks his life to save them because "Starfleet doesn't leave people behind." We can infer that he fears for the safety of his friends and colleagues, but he certainly never lets those emotions show. He's capable, at times, of great compassion — he gives Khan (Ricardo Montalbán) an uninhabited planet to conquer rather than court marshal him simply because he thinks it's a "waste" to sentence people as gifted as Khan's to a penal colony. He also spares the Gorn... but does he do so out of compassion, or simply because he's indignant at being made a spectacle for the Metrons?

RELATED: Finally, This Star Trek Ship Actually Happened in ‘Strange New Worlds’ Season 2

Jim Kirk Hasn't Been Allowed to Be Emotional

Image via Paramount+

Despite his heroism, his selflessness, and his ability to show compassion, it's hard to imagine anyone crying on his shoulder or pouring their heart out to Jim Kirk. This is partly due, of course, to the era that Kirk comes from — not the 2230s, but the 1960s. At the mercy of the incredibly rigid gender roles of the era, Kirk demonstrated an abundance of bravery, anger, righteous indignation, good humor, bemusement, and even regret, but fear and vulnerability were out of his reach. And when you're not allowed to be vulnerable, it's practically impossible to empathize with anyone else's vulnerability.

Strange New Worlds, however, has finally given us a Kirk (Paul Wesley) for the 23rd century, a Kirk who's unafraid to be vulnerable and, as a result, inspires those around him to be vulnerable with him. His character hasn't been completely retconned — he's still brash, brave, and quick to defy orders — but he's demonstrated an ability to connect and care about people that we rarely saw from TOS Kirk outside of his friendships with McCoy and Spock — relationships it took him years to build.

The 'Strange New Worlds' Version of Kirk Encourages People to Open Up

Image via Paramount+

If you were going to pick a Star Trek character to try to crack hard-nosed La'an's (Christina Chong) tough exterior, most people wouldn't immediately jump to James Kirk. Yet that's exactly what happens in Season 2, Episode 3, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow." True, this is a Kirk from a different timeline, not our original Kirk — but since he's from a time in which the Federation doesn't exist and space is more violent and less cooperative (not so different from the mirror universe), if anything we should expect him to be even tougher and more hypermasculine than original Kirk.

And yet, as they spend a day trapped together in 21st-century Toronto, La'an and Kirk bond, and she finds herself opening up to him as she has with few people so far in the series. He's kind and approachable and sympathetic in a way that Shatner's Kirk almost never was. La'an even develops romantic feelings for him — perhaps typical for Kirk, who attempts to seduce nearly every female character he comes into contact with. But in this case, Kirk never makes a move — La'an develops these feelings on her own thanks to their emotional connection.

You also might not be inclined to select Kirk as your grief counselor, but in Episode 6, "Lost in Translation," he helps Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) finally come to terms with the deaths of Hemmer and her family. When they meet at the bar, she's understandably leery of him hitting on her, but instead, he offers a listening ear and genuine concern, and his help and advice enable her to understand and interpret the hallucinations she's been experiencing and prevent further tragedy at the deuterium refinery. Uhura even describes him as "the type who can't walk past a stranger in need." That might have been an apt description for TOS Kirk too, but not in the way Uhura means it; if Shatner's Kirk had encountered someone lost in their grief, he would have been more likely to backhand them across the face and tell them to get over it rather than offer emotional support. This episode is the first time we meet the current timeline's Kirk, the one who will go on to helm the NCC-1701.

Kirk's Relationships With Women Are Different in 'Strange New Worlds'

Image via Paramount+

It's especially significant that the two characters Kirk has bonded with this season are both women. TOS Kirk was, of course, a product of Earth in the 1960s: TV shows of the time were practically required to surround the handsome white leading man with women he could flirt with and condescend to. Despite Uhura's presence on the bridge, the TOS Enterprise was very much a boys' club. As far as we know, that version of Kirk had no friendships with women; on the rare occasions that he opens up to someone, it's nearly always to Bones, or occasionally Spock.

A Kirk who's in touch with his emotions will be right at home in modern Star Trek, particularly as a complement to Anson Mount's Captain Pike, who has empathy coming out of his pores. Wesley's Kirk is just as bold, brave, and rules-defying as Shatner's, with a streak of kindness that makes it easy to see why he'll go on to become one of the greatest Starfleet captains in history.

The Big Picture Strange New Worlds has finally given Kirk empathy, a trait he has been lacking for nearly sixty years in previous iterations.

The 23rd-century version of Kirk in Strange New Worlds isn't afraid to be vulnerable and inspires those around him to open up.

Kirk's relationships with women are different in Strange New Worlds, as he bonds with female characters while showing genuine concern and emotional support.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Paramount+.