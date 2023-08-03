Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 9.Star Trek: Strange New Worlds debuted the franchise’s first-ever musical-themed episode with "Subspace Rhapsody," and for those of us filled with trepidation over how the creators would pull it off... well, they did. The episode beats the odds with a rip-roaring, emotional musical journey that will have you tapping your feet in rapturous joy one moment, and bawling your eyes out the next.

Star Trek hasn’t shied away from musical moments in the past—the latter seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine featured frequent appearances and a few duets with holographic Las Vegas crooner Vic Fontaine (James Darren), and on Star Trek: Voyager, the Emergency Medical Hologram (Robert Picardo) was wont to break into opera and bonded with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) over song. An entire hour-long musical episode where the cast is singing about subspace folds and personal tragedies could have gone sideways, and fast — but it didn't.

The Musical Episode Isn’t Just a Gimmick on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

When the crew of the Enterprise comes across a subspace fold that has the potential to speed up communications in the Alpha Quadrant, they are unaware that their own attempts at communicating through it will lead them—and the whole of Starfleet—to being trapped in an improbability field where they’re living out a musical. They realize, much to their horror, that they now have a propensity to unveil their deepest emotions through song.

“Subspace Rhapsody” writers Dana Horgan and Bill Wolkoff and director Dermott Downs introduce the musical as a plot device, but they do not treat it like a gimmick. As Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) explains, the ship is stuck in a musical reality, so they’re playing by those rules. This informs the structure of the episode, which includes songs, dance, and spoken dialogue to develop the characters and tell the story, as well as the ebbs and flows of comedy and tragedy during the three acts. But composers Tom Polce, Kay Hanley, and team also keep things interesting by employing a variety of music genres for the different songs, so there’s something for every musical palate.

What starts off as a light-hearted quirk turns into a security risk, especially once Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), and his partner, USS Cayuga captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), break into a fight in verse on the bridge — and this is what sets “Subspace Rhapsody” up for success. It’s obvious that we can’t have Starfleet officers spilling their guts out in front of their crew. When the Klingons become affected, they pose an additional threat as they want to destroy the fold, which the Enterprise discovers will make matters worse. But the diegetic impact of the musical goes beyond the usual Star Trek threats. Musicals are all about the characters and their connections with one another, and “Subspace Rhapsody” excels at that.

Emotions Are Running High at This Point on 'Strange New Worlds' Season 2

The main reason the musical episode works seamlessly in this science-fiction show is because it’s the penultimate episode of the season. The story builds on almost two whole seasons of plot and character development. This season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been an emotional one for several characters. Unfortunately, Star Trek isn’t known for its broad emotions; the franchise has its moments, but to wrap one’s head around the strength of the feelings the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crew are feeling, this season can only be conveyed through song.

What the creators of “Subspace Rhapsody” do is take the central conceit of musicals—amusing melodic interludes and sentimental storytelling—to thread the needle of the season’s characterizations. The reason a musical is needed to conclude this particular arc is because, as Number One (Rebecca Romijn) says, “When their emotions are so heightened, words won’t suffice.” Speaking of Number One, she’s had quite the journey this season; she almost lost her career after coming clean about her Illyrian origins. But the experience has opened her up to new experiences, as she reveals to James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) in "Connect To Your Truth." Number One wants to connect with her crew and, now that her love for Gilbert and Sullivan musicals is out, she readily embraces this side of herself to advise Kirk on his captaincy journey and support her close friend La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) during a heartbreak.

Uhura has also been staving off connections, but mostly because her work has kept her so busy. It’s meant she’s been on her own on a ship full of people who are, or at least want to be, her friends. Uhura finally acknowledges how isolated she’s been since the death of her entire family, and then her mentor Lt. Hemmer (Bruce Horak), in the heart-rending “Keep Us Connected” — and through the song, Uhura discovers a foundational truth about Star Trek: the best way to save the day is by doing it together.

The Musical Format Helps Remove Character Inhibitions on 'Strange New Worlds'

Several characters on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds struggle with sharing their emotions, which is why a musical reality that lifts those inhibitions helps them share their feelings. For a long while, the romantic tension between Spock (Ethan Peck) and Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) was building, and then they finally got together. But their romance has already hit a rocky road, with Christine ready to progress in her career while Spock is still getting a handle on his emotions. This plays a huge part in "Subspace Rhapsody." We feel Christine’s absolute delight at winning a fellowship, even at the risk of leaving Spock behind in "I’m Ready," while we couldn’t be more gutted for Spock when he’s plaintively singing about his newly lost love in "I’m the X."

La’an, meanwhile, prides herself on her stoicism, but she’s been secretly dealing with the loss of an alternate version of Kirk which she hasn’t been able to share with anyone since the third episode of the season. La’an’s emotional despair at not being with that Kirk has been devastating to watch, and her coming to terms with the fact that keeping it all to herself just isn’t sustainable in “How Would That Feel” is cathartic at best. She watches Number One embrace her new effervescent self, and takes Number One’s advice in “Keeping Secrets” to share her feelings with the prime version of Kirk. Unfortunately, Kirk is unavailable, but La’an is on a journey to take chances that she didn’t feel she could before.

There are also the quieter moments that develop the characters like the way Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia) and Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) sing their support for their crewmates. On a darker note, there’s the knowing look that passes between Dr. Joseph M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Chapel in the sickbay during “Keeping Secrets”—alluding to the toll of the Klingon War they’ve suffered together, as well as the secret they’ve kept about M’Benga being the real Butcher of J'Gal, as revealed in "Under the Cloak of War."

All these musical sequences hit harder because “Subspace Rhapsody” is the penultimate episode of the second season, and we’re witnessing the culmination of these plotlines. We’ve had all these episodes to watch these characters’ stories unfold, and we’ve become invested in what happens to them. Their emotions are heightened, as is our desire to see these characters through these transcendent, and sometimes difficult, moments. The only way to let all those feelings out could only be through song.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Paramount+.