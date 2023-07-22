Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is about to boldly go where no other Star Trek series has gone before — Season 2 is set to feature a musical episode! The penultimate episode of Season 2, titled "Subspace Rhapsody," will see the crew of the Enterprise flexing their vocal talents in the franchise's very first musical episode. In addition to a trailer for the episode, Paramount+ has released a beautiful retro-style poster for the upcoming musical.

Many of the cast members of Strange New Worlds have excellent singing voices and have dabbled in the music sphere. Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura, sang during one of the first episodes of Season 1, and Christina Chong, who plays La'an, has already released two singles this summer titled "Twin Flames" and "No Blame." Last year, the captain himself, Anson Mount compared the second season to Spinal Tap, which certainly takes on a new meaning now that the news of the musical episode has dropped. Earlier this year, Mount and his Number One, Rebecca Romijn told Collider that the episode they're most excited for audiences to see is this one, so it's safe to say that we can't wait to see what they have in store. Romijn also had a musical moment in the "Q&A" Short Trek when she and Ethan Peck's Spock get trapped in a turbo lift and end up singing a rendition of "I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General" from The Pirates of Penzance.

"Subspace Rhapsody" isn't the only episode of Strange New Worlds to explore new frontiers within the franchise. The next episode of Season 2, "Those Old Scientists," sees Lower Decks actors Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid bring their animated characters to live-action for the first time. Audience members in attendance at SDCC were able to preview the episode during the Star Trek Universe panel, but don't worry you won't have to wait too long to see the episode too as it will arrive early on Paramount+.

Image via Paramount+

What's Next for Star Trek?

While the entertainment industry is on hold as the writers and actors behind all of our favorite TV shows and movies strike for better wages and working conditions, there are lots of things to look forward to for Star Trek fans. Both Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks have already been renewed for third and fifth seasons respectively. Before that, the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery is set to air early in 2024. Star Trek: Prodigy was set to air its second season some time this fall, however, Paramount cancelled the children's series and removed its first season from the platform. The creatives behind the series are still shopping the second season around as it was nearly complete at the time of cancellation.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 are available every Thursday on Paramount+ and "Subspace Rhapsody" will air on August 3. Check out the new poster down below.