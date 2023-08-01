The Big Picture Strange New Worlds is venturing into new territory with Star Trek's first-ever musical episode, titled "Subspace Rhapsody."

The upcoming musical episode features eleven tracks from various artists and includes the vocal talents of Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, and more.

"Subspace Rhapsody" will premiere on Paramount+ on August 3.

A Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical episode is something fans never expected to fall into their laps, and now it's right around the corner! Set to air on August 3, the second season's ninth episode will mark the franchise's first foray into the musical realm. While widely considered a risky move — given the show's sci-fi, drama, and adventure aspects — Season 2's bold exploration of comedic elements has only added extra layers to the show's complex premise. Of course, while some are skeptical about Strange New Worlds delving into the musical route, we only have to trust the creatives behind the series, who are currently on strike for better wages and working conditions, to provide a triumphant musical episode. In order to give audiences a look at what to expect from Episode 9, Apple Music (via Screenrant) has unveiled the track titles from the upcoming episode, including all the USS Enterprise crew involved in the musical production.

Serving as the first musical episode in the entire Star Trek franchise, the upcoming "Subspace Rhapsody" episode is something unexpected. But considering Strange New Worlds' previous Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover, a musical episode is not a big surprise, although greatly unpredicted. The album, titled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 - Subspace Rhapsody (Original Series Soundtrack), features eleven tracks from various artists, with music and lyrics from lyrics by Letters To Cleo's Kay Hanley and Tom Polce, featuring the vocal talents of Anson Mount (Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Christina Chong (La'an Noonien-Singh), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura) and more.

The songs included in the tracklist are as follows: "Star Trek Strange New Worlds Main Title (Subspace Rhapsody Version)," "Status Report," "Connect To Your Truth," "How Would That Feel," "Private Conversation," "Keeping Secrets," "I'm Ready," "I'm the X," "Keep Us Connected," "We Are One," and "Subspace Rhapsody End Credit Medley."

Strange New Worlds’ Episodic Structure Lends Itself to Almost Any Genre, Including Musical

Image via Paramount+

A musical may seem like an outrageous concept for the popular franchise, but Strange New Worlds' episodic format allowed the show's creators to experiment with a range of creative choices. After exploring different genres, from comedy and sci-fi to horror and drama, musical is the next genre the team behind the show will be dipping their toes into.

Aboard the USS Enterprise, Captain Pike (Mount) and the rest of the crew continue their galactic explorations in Season 2. The series stars also include Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Carol Kane as Pelia, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk.

"Subspace Rhapsody" airs on Paramount+ on August 3. You can watch the teaser for the episode below.