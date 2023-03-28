Star Trek: Strange New Worlds aired an incredible first season last summer, but since then news on the show's second season has been sparse. Knowing that Season 2 has already been filmed has had fans eager to know when they'll be seeing Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the delightful crew of the USS Enterprise again, and now, Paramount has an answer: the crew will return to the bridge on June 15, just in time for summer.

Season 1 of Strange New Worlds ended with quite a cliffhanger, as the captain's sometimes-girlfriend appeared to arrest Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) as they've somehow discovered her illegal Illyrian heritage. The season finale also saw the first appearance of a young Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) in an alternate timeline examining a possible future where Pike doesn't die in the accident. Earlier this year, when Wesley's casting was announced Paramount shared that he had been cast in the show's second season. Given that the time in which we meet this version of Kirk is nearly a decade into the future, the circumstances for his Season 2 return are likely to be interesting, to say the least!

In addition to Mount, Romijn, and Wesley, Strange New Worlds also stars Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Doctor M'Benga. Last year, it was announced that Carol Kane would be joining the cast for Season 2 as an intelligent engineer named Pelia, likely filling the hole left by Bruce Horak's Hemmer. There's so much exciting ground to cover with these characters who are both new and classic all at once, so we can't wait to see the relationships on the Enterprise continue to deepen and grow.

What Can Fans Expect From Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

While we don't know a ton about Strange New Worlds Season 2, we've gotten a few teases about the upcoming episodes. At San Diego Comic-Con, Mount was joined on stage during the Star Trek Universe panel by Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid to announce that Season 2 will feature a crossover between the prequel series and the animated series. Given that these two shows are set in vastly different time periods in the Star Trek universe it's anyone's guess how exactly they'll manage to collide. However, during the announcement, Newsome did reveal that the episode will feature animated versions of the Strange New Worlds cast as well as the Lower Decks cast playing themselves in live-action.

Season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available on Paramount+ right now and Season 2 will premiere on the streamer on June 15. Check out a trailer for season one below: