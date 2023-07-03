Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 3.Traveling vast distances of space is literally what Star Trek is about, but along the way, the characters occasionally find themselves traveling across timelines and time periods. And during these travels, they sometimes make romantic connections that are unforgettable. Episode 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow," has all of that in spades, especially a romantic subplot that’ll leave you wishing for a happy ending. What starts off as an innocuous day in the life of Enterprise’s Security Officer Lt. La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) turns into a fight to save the history and timeline that La’an knows — but, to do so, La’an will need to make a sacrifice that may be too hard to deal with.

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: All's Fair in Love and Time Travel

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 2 Delivers a Rom-Com in Toronto

Image via Paramount

In Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, Episode 3, La’an encounters an injured stranger on the Enterprise who hands her a device just before her entire timeline is re-shaped. The stranger’s dying words are: "You need to get to the bridge." But when La’an heads to the Enterprise’s bridge, she finds Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley) in command instead of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount). The Enterprise is now part of the United Earthfleet, and they are at war with the Romulans, as well as unwilling to help out their other enemies, the Vulcans.

La’an is unable to convince Kirk that she’s from an alternate timeline, but then Kirk accidentally presses the button on the stranger’s device and the two of them land up in 21st-century Toronto. Their mission, they soon realize, is to prevent the Romulans, who have traveled to this time, from blowing up a cold fusion reactor that will decimate all of Toronto and change the course of history. Alt-Kirk remembers these events from his past, but La’an does not, which means they need to stop the destruction of that reactor.

Along the way, La’an and Kirk become closer to one another. The chemistry between the two characters is obvious, and the entire episode is written and directed like a romantic comedy that just happens to have time travel and spaceships in it. Kirk has historically been a ladies’ man in the Star Trek franchise, and it’s unsurprising that La’an is taken with his peppy personality, puppy dog eyes, and general awe of everything around him. To Kirk, La’an represents a better, happier future where the Earth is a utopia and his family is alive. She’s also just the right balance of ingenious, blunt, and vulnerable. The creators want you to be cheering for this unexpected romance, but how do you make a romance between a pair from two different realities, one of which will be erased whether the mission is fulfilled or not? You can’t, which La’an discovers — much to her horror.

Time Travel Romances Are Destined to Fail in Star Trek

Image via CBS

When La’an and Kirk confront the Romulan time traveler, their newfound friend Sarah (Adelaide Kane), she calls Kirk’s bluff and shoots him, leaving him to die in La’an’s arms. Up until then, La’an had been considering a way to bring Kirk over to her timeline, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned in Star Trek, time travel and romance are a recipe for disaster. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” is a phrase in Shakespeare’s Macbeth soliloquy, the same one that the original Star Trek show borrowed an episode title from. It’s a fitting homage, since “All Our Yesterdays” was another time travel episode, and it’s one of several across Star Trek shows where a time travel romance ends badly.

In "All Our Yesterdays," Spock (Leonard Nimoy) and Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy (DeForest Kelley) wind up in the ice age of the planet Sarpeidon when they jump through a time portal device called the atavachron. In the past, Spock starts to lose control of his Vulcan emotions and falls in love with a cavewoman who helped them, Zarabeth (Mariette Hartley). The atavachron requires users to be ‘prepared’ before traveling through time, and since Spock and McCoy weren’t prepped, they have only hours to live. Meanwhile, Zarabeth was physiologically prepared to live in the ice age, and hence can’t leave her new time period. In the end, Spock has to leave Zarabeth in the past and return to his present.

Another Star Trek episode featuring time travel and tragedy is the beloved "The City on the Edge of Forever." A disoriented McCoy ends up in the past and changes history to such an extent that the Federation no longer exists. So, Captain James Kirk (William Shatner) and Spock head to the past to correct McCoy’s mistake, and Kirk meets Edith Keeler (Joan Collins), a young woman who dreams of a utopia much like the one the original show is set in. It’s not long before Kirk falls for Edith, only to realize that for the future to go back to normal, Edith must die in a traffic accident—if she doesn’t, Germany will have enough time to build an atomic bomb and take over the world, thus altering the results of the Second World War. Spock, Kirk, and McCoy have to restrain themselves as they watch a truck hit and kill Edith.

A less devastating time travel romance takes place during Star Trek: Voyager’s “Future’s End.” Lt. Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill) is part of an away team that investigates 20th Century Los Angeles in the hunt for a time-traveling criminal. He meets Rain Robinson (Sarah Silverman), a scientist who accidentally discovers Voyager’s presence in Earth’s orbit. Rain soon has a target on her back, and Tom and Lt. Tuvok (Tim Russ) have to rescue her. Tom and Rain spend a lot of time together during the two-parter and realize they have some interests in common. Though they’re both interested in one another, Tom has to return to his present, and Rain has a life to lead in the past. The two can only share one kiss before they part ways forever.

Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera) was the outlier during his time on Star Trek: Picard. He finds love and family in the 21st Century with Dr. Teresa Ramirez (Sol Rodriguez) and decides it is worth staying in the past. Rios had just got a new Starfleet commission, he was captain of the Stargazer, and he had friends he could turn to, but he has to give up the life he’d made in his present (Teresa’s far future) to be with his new love, which, honestly, is a complete departure from most of the temporal rules in the franchise. But what choice did Rios have? If he didn’t sacrifice the life he knew, he’d have had to sacrifice the life he wanted with Teresa. Losing out on love is one of Captain James Kirk’s greatest regrets, which he revealed while trapped in the Nexus in Star Trek Generations. Sometimes he made the choice; other times, like in “The City on the Edge of Forever," that choice was made for him, just like it was made for La’an.

It’s Lonely Being a Time Traveler on ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Image via Paramount

When Macbeth faces an existential crisis and finds no point in living, seeing a life ahead where every day will the same for him, he utters the phrase “tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow." La’an, at the start of the episode, is in a similar state of ennui, completing her everyday tasks with little joy or connection in life — and then she meets alt-Kirk, someone new, exciting, and who has no idea what the burden of her surname, Noonien-Singh, carries. In this new Kirk, La’an sees the potential for her tomorrows to be different.

What drives home the tragedy of La’an and alt-Kirk’s doomed romance is that La’an has no one to share her grief with. Agent Ymalay (Allison Wilson-Forbes) from the Department of Temporal Investigations appears once La’an is back in her reality and tells her she cannot reveal any details about her time in the past. This is understandable because officially sharing any information about time travel can affect the timeline, but, most of the time, when characters in Star Trek go off on such an adventure, there is at least one person accompanying them to share the details with, such as when Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) was recruited to work on her own by the timeship Relativity on Star Trek: Voyager, but eventually brought in Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to help her complete her mission. Or, characters like Pike and Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) have friends aboard their ships who they can confide in, off the record.

La’an is seen at the beginning of the episode isolated from her peers. She’s at odds with her closest friend Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), whom she insulted when La’an discovered that Una is an Illyrian, a species known for genetically engineering themselves. La’an has colleagues she spends time with, but she isn’t connected to any of them. Somehow, the fact that there is a different Kirk in her reality makes the situation worse—La’an contacts him, but she can’t tell him what he means, or rather, meant, to her. With the Department of Temporal Investigations’ diktat to stay quiet about her expedition into the past, La’an ends the episode mourning her short-lived love’s death by herself.

We’ve seen how heartbreaking loves lost to time travel can be through Star Trek, but what Strange New Worlds does is show us what a devastating impact an adventure in time travel and a doomed romance can have on a person — especially someone like La’an, who is already so alone.

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere every Thursday on Paramount+.