The Season 2 premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is just a few short weeks away, and it looks like fans are in for a whole plethora of treats this week. In addition to new images and a trailer featuring the highly anticipated Lower Decks crossover episode, Paramount+ has now released a clip from the upcoming season, picking up on the major cliffhanger from Season 1.

At the end of the first season of Strange New Worlds, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), the first officer of the Enterprise, was arrested for hiding her Illyrian heritage. During the time that Strange New Worlds is set, genetic modifications are outlawed from the Federation, however, they're a standard practice in Illyrian culture. The new clip sees Una on trial with various members of the crew of the Enterprise appearing to speak to her defense. We see Spock (Ethan Peck) and La'an (Christina Chong) discussing how they first met Una, and M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) defending her character as an officer and as a friend.

Spock references the "Q & A" Short Trek, which sees him board the Enterprise on his first day and promptly get stuck in a turbo lift with Una. However, before the clip ends, Spock confesses that he did suspect Una was hiding something. The clip cuts out before we can see his answer, leaving us in suspense over what Spock will reveal. It looks like we might have to wait a minute to find out too as the title of the video indicates that this is from the second episode of Season 2!

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Date, Trailers, Crossover, and What to Expect

What Can You Expect From Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Fans have a lot to look forward to this season in addition to the resolution of Una's trial. The trailers have already revealed that we can expect to see Spock hanging out with Klingons, the addition of Carol Kane as Chief Engineer Pelia, and an epic crossover event featuring Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid bringing their Lower Decks characters to life in live action.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on June 15. In the meantime, you can watch the new clip from Una's trial down below.