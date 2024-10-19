The USS Enterprise is on a course for danger in a new clip from the third-season premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The clip was revealed at the Star Trek panel at New York Comic Con today. Also revealed: an exciting new guest star for the upcoming season 3, which is set to be released in 2025.

The clip picks up where the season two finale left off, with several Enterprise crew members in the clutches of the hostile reptilian Gorn, while a Gorn fleet has the Enterprise outgunned. Starfleet Admiral Robert April (Adrian Holmes) has ordered the Enterprise to retreat, but Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) is loath to abandon the Gorn captives, which include his lover Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano). After consulting the bridge crew, including Spock (Ethan Peck), Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), and Mitchell (Rong Fu), he comes up with a daring plan that just might involve ramming an enormous Gorn warship. They'd better survive; the series has been renewed for a fourth season in advance of the airing of its third. The panel also announced that New Zealand actor Rhys Darby, best known for his roles on Flight of the Concords and Our Flag Means Death, will guest-star on Strange New Worlds' third season.

What's Going To Happen in Season Three of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'?

In addition to the resolution of that Gorn cliffhanger, season three will also feature a murder mystery episode, which will be directed by Star Trek legend Jonathan Frakes. It will also add another member of the familiar Enterprise crew. Montgomery "Scotty" Scott turned up in the season two finale, where he was played by Scottish actor Martin Quinn; he'll be a regular in season three. We're also going to see a complication in the romantic plotline between Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock; season three will introduce Dr. Roger Korby, as played by Cillian O'Sullivan (In From the Cold). Fans of The Original Series will recognize Korby as a pioneer in the field of archaeological medicine who was also Chapel's fiancé, as seen in the episode "What Are Little Girls Made Of?". At some point, as seen in a clip that was revealed at this year's San Diego Comic Con, several members of the crew, including Pike and Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), will be turned into Vulcans for a spell.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' third season is in post-production, and will be released in 2025; no exact release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to all of Collider's New York Comic Con coverage this weekend, and watch the new clip from Strange New Worlds above.