The Big Picture The filming window for Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is reportedly set from December 2023 to June 2024.

Season 2 concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise on the brink of war with the Gorn.

Strange New Worlds pushed the boundaries of Star Trek, featuring the first musical episode and a crossover between live-action and animation with Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid.

After ending Season 2 with a heart-pounding cliffhanger, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3. The series was renewed before its second season premiere, but the much-needed SAG-AFTRA strike prevented the series from returning to production earlier this year. Now, sources have told Collider that the series has set a production window from December 2023 to June 2024 for Season 3. Though no announcement has been made regarding the length of the season, we can likely expect another set of 10 episodes following primarily episodic storylines.

Season 2 of Strange New Worlds concluded with the Enterprise on the brink of war with the Gorn as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) made the complicated decision to go against orders and rescue his team across enemy lines. The final moments of the episode saw Pike stuck between following Starfleet's instructions to leave the rest of his people behind and going head-to-head with the Gorn who had captured several crew members and survivors. The cliffhanger was reminiscent of Star Trek: The Next Generation's iconic "Best of Both Worlds" season-ender which saw Captain Picard assimilated by the Borg.

In its sophomore outing, Strange New Worlds pushed the boundaries of Star Trek where no other series in the franchise had gone before, featuring the show's first musical episode. "Subspace Rhapsody" came in as Season 2's penultimate episode and instantly became one of the show's most beloved installments with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 also featured the first crossover between live-action and animation with Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid's Lower Decks characters taking a trip to the Enterprise in a time travel episode of epic proportions. "Those Old Scientists," directed by Jonathan Frakes, is the show's second highest-rated episode on IMDb.

When Will 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Premiere?

It's highly unlikely we'll see new episodes of Strange New Worlds in 2024. For a sci-fi series of this magnitude, post-production often takes an average of 12 months, if not more. If Paramount+ wants to get the episodes out faster, it could potentially deliver a split season—akin to Netflix's rollout for Stranger Things Season 4—with a portion of the season arriving in late 2024/early 2025 and a second set of episodes to follow at a later date. However, with the strikes resolved, Strange New Worlds is not the only project re-entering production and most VFX houses are going to be extremely busy in the coming months. Most likely the series will return in 2025.

In the meantime, Discovery is slated to air its fifth and final season in early 2024, with an exact release date yet to be revealed. Netflix has also rescued the animated series Prodigy with Season 1 set to hit the streamer next month and Season 2's unaired episodes set to debut in early 2024. The franchise also has a fifth Season of Lower Decks in production, with the talented voice cast already in the recording booth. Two new spin-offs were also announced earlier this year with Starfleet Academy, a series following new recruits, and the Michelle Yeoh-led Section 31 movie also set to film next year. No official announcement has been made yet, but fans are also still hoping to see Star Trek: Legacy spun off from the final season of Picard.

Strange New Worlds Season 3 begins filming next month. Season 2 will be available on 4k UHD Blu-ray on December 5. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates! You can stream the majority of the franchise on Paramount+ with the exception of Prodigy which now calls Netflix home.

