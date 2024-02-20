The Big Picture Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is now filming in Toronto.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is finally ready to begin its latest voyage. The third season of Paramount+'s sci-fi hit is now filming in Toronto, Ontario. The news comes from the Instagram account of Runa Ewok, the adorable dog of Strange New Worlds star Christina Chong. Chong, who plays the USS Enterprise's security chief La'an Noonien-Singh in the series, posted a picture of Runa in the Enterprise's ready room set, indicating that filming is now underway.

Collider previously had the exclusive news that Strange New Worlds had set a post-strike production window from December 2023 to June 2024. Given the series' extensive special effects and post-production time, it is unlikely that the series, which chronicles the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the Enterprise before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series, will return this year. Star Trek fans do have the upcoming fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery to look forward to; Strange New Worlds was spun off from that series after a well-received guest stint by Mount and fellow Enterprise crew members Spock (Ethan Peck) and Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) in its second season. Discovery will take its final bow starting April 4, with Strange New Worlds likely to air in 2025.

What Happened in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'?

Season 2 of Strange New Worlds resolved Season 1's shocking ending — when Una was arrested by the Federation for concealing her genetic enhancements. Pike won a court battle to have her freed and reinstated. Over the course of the season, the show traveled back in time to 21st-century Toronto, crossed over with the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and featured the franchise's first-ever musical episode. The season ended with a cataclysmic cliffhanger — the Enterprise is under attack from the hostile reptilian Gorn aliens, and Pike's fellow captain and lover Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano) has been implanted with a Gorn embryo, spelling her doom. It hearkened back to the legendary cliffhanger of Star Trek: The Next Generation's season-ending "The Best of Both Worlds" — and unfortunately, fans will have a lot longer than a few months to learn the fate of all involved.

Runa has appeared in the series herself; she was featured as the pet of Princess Thalia (also Chong) in "The Elysian Kingdom", a first-season episode in which the Enterprise's crew is transformed into storybook characters by a mysterious space entity. Star Trek has a long tradition of on-screen animal appearances, from Data's cat Spot from The Next Generation to Captain Archer's beagle Porthos, who was a regular on Enterprise.

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is now filming, but has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Chong and castmates Celia Rose Gooding and Melissa Navia below. Keep up with our guide to Season 3 here.

