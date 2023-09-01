It's a huge sigh of relief when a spinoff of a classic like the original Star Trek (which ran from 1966 to 1969) is well done, polished, and gripping. Especially when that show stands out in a franchise with twelve - yes, you read that right - twelve corresponding series. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which serves as a prequel to the original (and iconic) Star Trek series, follows Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) as he leads his crew through the galaxy aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. The show, which premiered in 2022, was met with high critical acclaim from the beginning and continues to find fans with each new season - an impressive feat in a time when so many shows get lost in the streaming shuffle. Now renewed for a third season right after its Season 2 finale, here's everything we know so far about the next chapter in the epic space adventure.

When Is 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via Paramount+

With Season 2's finale leaving fans wanting more, it's only natural to be itching for Season 3 to come as soon as possible. While episodes are expected to return in 2024, production has yet to begin again, so we may have to wait a bit before we get the answers we're craving.

Where Can You Watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3?

While Strange New Worlds premiered its first two episodes on CBS in 2022, all episodes are now streaming on Paramount+. It can be assumed that the third season of the show will also premiere on the CBS-affiliated streaming service. Subscriptions to Paramount+ are available in two tiers: Paramount+ Essential (with commercials, $5.99/month) and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (commercial-free, $11.99/month).

Is There a Trailer for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3?

Because production on the third season has yet to begin, there won't be a trailer out for some time. Instead, you can watch the original trailer for the series in the player above:

Who Are the Creators of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'?

Strange New Worlds is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, and distributed by Paramount+. The show was created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, with Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serving as co-showrunners. Kurtzman, Goldsman, Lumet, and Myers are executive producers on the series, alongside Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Who's In the 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 Cast?

Leading the charge is fan-favorite Captain Pike, played by Anson Mount. Mount is no stranger to the Star Trek world, as he also appeared in Star Trek: Discovery in 2019. His other credits include films like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the Britney Spears-led 2002 drama Crossroads. Ethan Peck's Spock is another character who appeared in Discovery alongside Mount. Peck also worked on shows like Madam Secretary and 10 Things I Hate About You. The astute La'an is played by Christina Chong, whose credits include Johnny English Reborn and Tom and Jerry. Erica Ortegas is played by Melissa Navia, whose guest roles include Bull, Homeland, and Billions. Rebecca Romjin plays Una-Chin Riley, Pike's Number One. While Romjin is known for films like X-Men and Austin Powers, perhaps her most unforgettable role was as Cheryl, the gorgeous girl with the disgusting apartment in Season 4 of Friends. Rounding out Pike's crew are Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as Dr. M'Benga, Celia Rose Gooding (Foul Play) as Nyota Uhura, and Jess Bush (Playing For Keeps) as Nurse Christine Chapel. Arguably one of the best parts of the Season 2 finale was the appearance of Lieutenant Montgomery Scott (Martin Quinn), of the infamous - and incorrect - quote from the OG series: "Beam me up, Scotty!"

What's the Plot of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 About?

Image via Paramount+

With many unanswered questions in the Season 2 finale, there are lots of possibilities for where Season 3 could take Captain Pike and his crew. After the fun and games of the previous musical episode, things switched back to danger mode very quickly, and viewers were ultimately left with a cliffhanger. With the re-appearance of the Gorn (the reptilian-humanoid extraterrestrials first seen in Star Trek in the 1960s), Pike was faced with a decision: heed the commands of the Enterprise not to engage with the Gorn, or do whatever he can to save his people. Pike, being the always-optimistic hero that he is, decides he must try and save his crew. And, when he sees young Gorn working together, his hunch that the species may be able to communicate leads him to want to try and save his crew without violence. While it's unclear how big a role the Gorn will play in Season 3, perhaps Pike's interest in their ability to communicate will be an important factor in not having this happen again. To add (gross) insult to injury, it is revealed that Gorn eggs have been planted in Pike's love interest, Captain Batel, and she may have to sacrifice herself in order to save everyone else. This is also not resolved in the finale, adding another layer to what Season 3 might bring. Will she survive? And if so, what happens to the Gorn eggs? Additionally, diehard Star Trek fans were no doubt thrilled to see Montgomery Scott appear in the Season 2 finale. While the character first appeared in the 1960s, as portrayed by James Doohan, this is his first time on Strange New Worlds. The re-introduction of this iconic character leaves a lot of potential for Season 3.

