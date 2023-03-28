The voyages of the starship Enterprise have just been extended! Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of its season two premiere. The show, which serves as a prequel to The Original Series, follows Anson Mount as Christopher Pike the Captain of the USS Enterprise. The news comes as the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard comes to a close.

Strange New Worlds is a spinoff series featuring characters from Star Trek: Discovery's second season that originally appeared in the un-aired Star Trek pilot "The Cage." The series is set about a decade before Captain Kirk set off on his five-year mission with the Enterprise—the Season 1 finale saw Pike flash to an alternate future and introduced Paul Wesley as the new Jim Kirk. These iterations of Pike, Spock (Ethan Peck), and Una (Rebecca Romijn) were introduced in the second season of Discovery, which began as a prequel to The Original Series before sending its lead characters 900 years into the future. Discovery was recently announced to be ending with its upcoming fifth season which is expected to arrive early in 2024.

In addition to Mount, Peck, and Romijn, series regulars on Strange New Worlds include Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, and Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas. It was announced last year that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Carol Kane would be joining the cast as "a highly educated and intelligent engineer named Pelia who suffers no fools."

What to Expect from Strange New Worlds Season 2

While exact plot details for Season 2 of Strange New Worlds remain under wraps at this time, we can expect the season to follow up on the cliffhanger ending which saw Una arrested for hiding her Illyrian lineage from Starfleet, with Captain Pike vowing to get her back. Back in March 2022 fans spotted Wesley filming with Chong for Season 2, leading to the announcement of his casting as Kirk. The series still managed to surprise fans by revealing Wesley in the role in the Season 1 finale—given that his appearance there was set years in the future, it's worth wondering how the crew of the Enterprise will run into Kirk again in Season 2.

Time travel is certainly on the table as it was announced at SDCC that Season 2 of Strange New Worlds would feature a crossover episode with the franchise's beloved adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Lower Decks cast members Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid joined Mount on stage during the Star Trek Universe panel to debut the news, revealing that the episode will feature the lower deckers playing themselves in live-action as well as animated versions of the Strange New Worlds cast.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns for Season 2 on June 15. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on Season 3 and check out the trailer for the final season of Picard below: