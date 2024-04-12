The Big Picture Martin Quinn to bring authentic Scottish flair as Montgomery Scott on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Quinn adds a new perspective to the character previously played by actors from Canada and England.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to explore the adventures of the USS Enterprise under Captain Pike.

A classic member of the Enterprise crew will return for the third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. After debuting in the final episode of the show's second season, Martin Quinn will stay on board as Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the upcoming season of Paramount+'s newest Star Trek series. As reported by BBC Scotland in an interview with Quinn, the character will recur on Strange New World's third season, which is currently filming in Toronto, Ontario.

Quinn is the first-ever Scot to play the character, who was previously played by a Canadian (James Doohan) and an Englishman (Simon Pegg), and the interview notes that he's adding authenticity to the character, making sure that the show's writers use authentic Scottish slang: "They let me put in the word 'baw-heid' instead of 'turnip-heid'. Maybe they think all Scottish people are farmers? But they were very gracious about it." Quinn is from the town of Paisley; he has previously appeared on episodes of Limmy's Show, Annika, and Derry Girls.

Who is Montgomery Scott?

Close

Played by Doohan in Star Trek: The Original Series, Scott is the ever-capable head engineer of the USS Enterprise, famed for his ability to solve catastrophic problems in short periods of time. After the series went off the air, Doohan reprised the role in Star Trek: The Animated Series and in all six of the feature films starring the series' original cast. He also returned for a cameo in Star Trek: Generations, attending the launch of the USS Enterprise-B, and guest-starred on the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Relics", where he is discovered by the Enterprise-D's crew a century in the future, having been preserved in a transporter buffer. Pegg took on the role for J.J. Abrams' cinematic reboot of the franchise, and reprised it for its two sequels; a fourth film is still up in the air.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds features the adventures of the USS Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) prior to The Original Series. It has so far featured two different chief engineers. Hemmer (Bruce Horak) was a member of the Aenar species, and sacrificed himself in the show's first-season finale to save the rest of the crew from the Gorn. His replacement was Pelia (Carol Kane), a long-lived Lanthanite, who joined the crew in the show's second season.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently filming its third season; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.