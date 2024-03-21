The Big Picture Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently filming the 7th episode of its 10-episode third season.

In a new set video, Anson Mount teased that he's about to film something he's "never done before," promising Episode 7 will be "a fun one."

Strange New Worlds Season 3 is unlikely to premiere before the end of the year.

Filming continues on the hotly-anticipated third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and star Anson Mount has a brief update on its progress. According to Mount, who plays Captain Christopher Pike on the Paramount+ science fiction series, the series is currently filming the seventh episode of its new ten-episode season. Mount gave the update on Instagram, as he gave a tour of his on-set trailer in Toronto, Ontario where the series is shot.

In between showing his viewers his Coke Zero-filled fridge, his scenic view of the costume department, and his shower (which did not have co-star Ethan Peck hiding in it, this time), Mount described the season's seventh episode as "a fun one," and teased that it was "something different — something I've never done before." Given that over the course of his career, Mount has played everything from an Inhuman king to Britney Spears' love interest — and that the last season of Strange New Worlds featured the franchise's first-ever musical episode — that sounds very intriguing, indeed.

So far, details on the third season of Strange New Worlds have been sparse; we know that the series' primary cast will return, as will Martin Quinn, who made his debut as classic Trek character Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the season finale. The premiere will presumably wrap up last season's cliffhanger, which saw the USS Enterprise under siege from the merciless reptilian Gorn aliens. It may also address the fate of PIke's love interest and fellow captain Marie Batel (Melanie Scrofano), who we last saw having been implanted with Gorn eggs.

Who Is Captain Christopher Pike in 'Star Trek'?

Creator Gene Roddenberry intended Christoper Pike to be the lead of Star Trek, and the show's first pilot, "The Cage," was filmed with Jeffrey Hunter in the role of Pike. Afterward, the show went back to the drawing board, replacing Pike with William Shatner's James T. Kirk. However, the footage was reused in the two-part episode "The Menagerie," which established Pike as having been Kirk's predecessor as Enterprise captain before he was disabled in an accident. The second season of Star Trek: Discovery, a prequel to the original Star Trek series, featured Pike and the pre-Kirk Enterprise; Mount's portrayal of Pike, having learned of his ultimate fate, was a hit with audiences, and he was soon spun off into Strange New Worlds.

Although Strange New Worlds Season 3 is unlikely to hit Paramount+ before the end of the year, it should still be a busy year for Star Trek fans. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on April 4, while the animated series Lower Decks and Prodigy should have new episodes this year, as well. Plus, with the new series Starfleet Academy slated to start filming in the summer, fans should be able to look forward to casting announcements and character details.

The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently filming; no release window has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Anson Mount's Instagram Reel above.

